British American Tobacco: Placing Odds In Our Favor

The jury is still out whether the S&P 500 will test its December lows. In 2018, for example, we had a successful retest of the February lows in April. However, the sheer thrush of how the McClellan Oscillator rocketed past 100 over the past few weeks leads us to believe that the 4-year cycle low in all likelihood is in. The jury remains out because the December lows took place less than 3 years from the S&P's most recent multi-cycle low. These multi-cycle lows usually take place every 4 years or so which means we still have the distinct possibility of at least a retest in the next few months. However, the 2016 multi-cycle low took place well over 4 years to form (last multi-year cycle lows were in 2011). This means that the present cycle could have been a shortened cycle at 34 months.

We have gotten our cycle analysis wrong in the past though. Therefore, we always want to be putting the odds in our favor with respect to our positions. We mentioned this last year to subscribers that our portfolio would slowly transition from established blue-chips to more undervalued underlyings. One such stock is British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). Despite being still bullish on equities, here is how we believe we have the odds stacked firmly in our favor in this stock in case the unexpected happens.

As the chart illustrates above, this stock had a disastrous 2018 with shares dropping almost to the $30 mark last month. The present share price sees shares trading well below both their 50- and 200-day moving averages. The relentless slide in the market cap has resulted in the stock now trading below its book value. Now, there are many companies which are trading below their book values, so the question is why we would favor this stock at this juncture.

Firstly, few stocks have the competitive advantages which British American Tobacco has. The main advantage we believe BAT has is the amount of brands the firm has under its control. Furthermore, BAT's coverage is well diversified with strong sales from the premium and mid-tier categories as these segments make up almost 60% of the firm's volume. We feel that the addictive nature of BAT's products along with proven brands will keep customers coming back to the same products. Furthermore, we all know how much regulation exists in this market when it comes to advertising. This to a large extent protects existing brands from potential new competition as well as current competition who don't have the channels (like in other industries) to gain market share. This, in our view, is why we have downside protection. Yes, this may be a declining market in that there are smokers on the decline. However, that decline remains very slow and, in our view, definitely doesn't warrant a stock such as British American Tobacco to be trading below book value.

The 8%+ dividend is another area where we see strong downside protection in this stock as we do not see the dividend at risk. Currently, BAT has a payout ratio of 52% when calculated off free cash flows. Yes, we may see dividend growth slowing down due to the menthol situation in America, but the company is still on course to be on par if not beat its earnings guidance for 2018. Therefore, with earnings being solid, we also like to look at the net debt to equity ratio and the interest coverage ratio. These two critical ratios presently come in at 0.69 and 21.27 respectively. Suffice it to say, if anything unexpected happened, the dividend looks in safe hands. This is important to value-based investors as a dividend cut almost always in the near term negatively affects the share price.

The only way we like to use BAT to improve our odds is to sell covered calls on long stock positions. The advantage here is that BAT is a low priced liquid stock. Implied volatility remains pretty uniform throughout the year due to how the company reports earnings. Some investors do not like writing calls on long stock positions due to the risk of losing one's shares. However, with BAT (due to being a low priced stock), one can hold more than 100 shares and sell covered calls only on a portion of one's overall position. We have consistently stated that selling covered calls over the long term is an excellent income strategy when used on quality underlyings. We believe BAT fits the bill here perfectly.

To conclude, we will remain long this stock due to the reasons pointed out above. When the share price will move - we do not know. However, in the interim period, we can make sure we are doing everything possible to increase our income. Long British American Tobacco.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.