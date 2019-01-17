Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - Storage Deficit Widens Going Into February

The weather outlook also shows a favorable set-up to remain long as the colder-than-normal weather looks likely to persist into February.

EIA reported a storage draw of 81 Bcf for the week ending Jan 11. This compares to the -90 Bcf we projected and consensus average of -82 Bcf. The -81 Bcf was considerably smaller than the five-year average of -203 Bcf and last year's -183 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Storage Deficit Widens Going Into February

As you can see, this week's EIA natural gas storage report was a hideous one, especially when you compare it to the average and last year. The weather set-up for the report was a very bearish one as you can see below:

But this week's report likely caps the bearish relative storage draws.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

As you can see, natural gas storage deficit to the 5-year average is expected to decline back to -600+ Bcf by the start of February, thanks to a much more bullish second-half January outlook. Heating demand is expected to increase to the highest level this winter and the colder-than-normal weather looks to last into February.

Based on our estimates, EOS has now been revised down to 1.2 Tcf again with the bullish weather backdrop. A sustained cold in February would see EOS revise lower, which would push natural gas prices even higher.

Our fundamental models show February contracts to trade up to $3.8 and March to trade up to $3.50, based on the current projection and outlook. We remain long UGAZ and believe that natural gas prices today are discounting the bullish weather too much as the market continues to question the 1) duration of the bullish weather and 2) overly sensitive to HDD changes for January.

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

In our view, we believe the bullish weather is sustainable given the weather "set-up" is especially favorable for the bulls. The Alaska and Greenland ridging pattern remains in place allowing for a more durable bullish weather outlook into February.

We think this set-up presents a good opportunity to remain long natural gas.

