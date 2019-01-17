Beacon Roofing: Are Insiders Right On This Housing Play?

The mystery of government is not how Washington works but how to make it stop." - P.J. O'Rourke

Today, we take a look at a building material supply concern. The shares like the rest of the housing sector took a big hit in the fourth quarter of 2018. However, housing-related plays are doing better in the market early in the New Year. The company has also seen some insider buying in recent months. We take a look at this beaten down concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Based in Herndon, Virginia, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) is the largest publicly-traded distributor of roofing products in the U.S. and Canada. Established in 1928, the company went public in 2004 at $8.67 per share (split-adjusted) with 66 locations manned by ~1,200 employees in 12 states and 3 provinces in Canada. Beacon has since grown to 549 branches in all 50 states and 6 Canadian provinces with 8,500+ employees, courtesy of 82 organic (greenfield) branch openings and 401 branch assumptions through 46 corporate acquisitions, including Roofing Supply Group (RSG) in 2015 and Allied Building Products in January 2018. Overall, sales have grown at a CAGR of 17.7% to $6.42 billion since its IPO while income from operations has increased at a CAGR of 13.5% to $204.6 million. The company offers over 90,000 SKUs and commands a market cap of ~$2.3 billion. It operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending September 30th. The stock has had a challenging 2018 but has started to recover recently.

Beacon's ~$2.9 billion acquisition of Allied brought together the third and seventh largest lumber and building material suppliers in the United States. Allied was one of the country's largest exterior and interior building products distributors, with 208 locations in 31 states. The combination created the second largest roofing products distributor in North America - second to privately-held ABC Supply Co. - and the 4th largest distributor of interior complementary products - mainly wallboard and acoustical ceiling tile - in the U.S. In addition to the interior complementary products, Beacon provides exterior products including siding, doors, waterproofing, windows, gutters, and solar. Residential roofing products were responsible for 43.6% of Beacon's FY18 net sales, while commercial roofing products accounted for 25.5%, with complementary products providing the remaining 30.9%.

Source: Company Presentation

The Industry:

Beacon now controls ~20% of the ~$26 billion roofing distribution market in the U.S. and Canada, trailing only ABC's ~24% share. Roughly 60% of the roofing distribution market is residential with the balance commercial. Eighty to ninety percent of the roofing demand is driven by re-roofing with the balance coming from new construction. With Allied, Beacon is now a major player in the $10 billion+ interior complementary market, which is dominated by four companies, whereby the exterior market is much more fragmented, dominated by home improvement and specialty retailers.

Approach:

Beacon's growth strategy over the past fourteen years has not been a big secret: maintain a correct balance between organic growth and strategic acquisition. However, with the purchase of Allied, Beacon has not only expanded its product offerings but should be able to leverage its existing distribution branch network to cross-sell these products into all geographies.

As with most construction-related companies, the perception is that Beacon's success is a function of both the economy and interest rates. However, with re-roofing representing ~85% of asphalt shingle demand and ~94% of that demand being non-discretionary, it would stand to reason that Beacon, which derives almost 70% of its net sales from roofing, is somewhat insulated from housing market cyclicality. By contrast, Beacon's complementary products business is more a function of the economy and less about storm activity.

4QFY18 and FY18 Results:

With that said, the company's first three quarters of earnings since the Allied acquisition - which onboarded at the start of 2QFY18 - have badly disappointed the Street. Beacon reported 4QFY18 adj. earnings of $1.07 on net sales of $1.9 billion, representing 1% and 50% growth Y/Y. However, the numbers fell shy of the Street's expectations. EPS missed by $0.28 and revenues fell short by $70 million. These shortfalls, which were reported on November 19, 2018, were blamed on weather events, specifically a lack of roof repair-inducing hail storms in the West, Hurricane Florence, and an exceedingly rainy September in Texas and the Eastern U.S. that overwhelmed the positive impact in Florida from Hurricane Irma. The strong hailstorm seasons of 2016 and 2017, not only created artificially high demand for roofing but also pulled forward business into those years by speeding up the replacement cycle.

Source: Company Presentation

On the positive side, gross margins were up 40 basis points Y/Y to 25.4%, although that improvement was mostly a function of Allied. Also owing to Allied, the company posted record 4QFY18 adj. EBITDA of $178.3 million versus $132.6 million in 4QFY17 as residential roofing product sales increased 17.8%, while commercial roofing rose 33.8% and complementary product sales increased 170.6% Y/Y. Existing markets sales, sans acquisitions, decreased 5.6% for the quarter primarily due to said weather.

For FY18, the company generated adj. earnings of $2.70 versus $2.68 in FY17 on a 46.6% increase in net sales of $6.42 billion. FY18 EBITDA and free cash flow generation were $483.6 million and $493.4 million, respectively. All of these annual metrics represented records for Beacon, reflecting the Allied purchase. FY18 marked the 13th consecutive year where operating cash flow exceeded adj. net income, demonstrating Beacon's ability to produce cash in any operating environment. Acquisition synergies for FY18 totaled ~$50 million with another ~$50 million anticipated FY19 and ~$20 million in 1QFY20. Combining Allied for the full fiscal year would have resulted in adj. EBITDA of $542.3 million.

For FY19, management expects to grow net sales by ~12% to $7.18 billion; adj. EBITDA by ~19% to $575 million; and adj. EPS to ~16% to $3.13 per share, all based on guidance midpoints. This outlook assumes a relatively quiet hailstorm season in the West, similar to 2018. Also as part of this outlook, Beacon indicated that it plans to open 10 to 15 greenfield locations in FY19.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Beacon held ~$130 million of cash and ~$2.7 billion of debt on its balance sheet on September 30, 2018. Debt, most of which is due in 2023 and 2025, decreased from ~$3.1 billion at the end of 3QFY18 as free cash flow was used to retire debt. As part of the Allied acquisition financing, Beacon raised $400 million through a convertible preferred stock offering - more on that shortly. Taking into consideration a full fiscal year of Allied's output, the company's net leverage (Net Debt/TTM EBITDA) stood at 4.7xs. Management indicated that it is committed to de-leveraging the balance sheet in FY19 much in the same way it did following the purchase of RSG. The company does not pay a dividend.

Wall Street analysts are not too enthused regarding Beacon's prospects as four buy and three outperform ratings are outnumbered by eight hold ratings. Longbow recently downgraded Beacon's shares from a buy to a neutral, marking the sixth downgrade of Beacon since it released it 3QFY18 results on August 7, 2018. The median twelve-month price target amongst Street analysts is $32 per share.

Insiders do not share Wall Street's pessimism as six insiders, including President & CEO Paul Isabella, purchased over 47,000 shares between $28.50 and $33.05 from November 21-26. It should also be noted that on November 20, 2018, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R), which already owns a 12.9% stake in Beacon, has agreed to increase its investment in the company through purchases in the open market or forward purchase agreements or similar programs with third-party financial institutions. Approximately 9.7 million shares of CD&R's current ~10 million share stake in Beacon is through the $400 million convertible preferred stock it purchased in conjunction with the company's financing related to Allied. The preferred stock is convertible at $41.26 and accrues a dividend of 6% per annum. Conversion, which is at the option of CD&R, would increase the common shares outstanding from ~68.2 million to ~77.9 million. As part of the preferred deal, CD&R had a standstill provision that wouldn't allow it to purchase additional shares in the open market. Under the revised agreement, CD&R is now allowed to purchase up to 30% of Beacon's shares outstanding. This news has propelled shares since announced.

Verdict:

Despite this move, shares of BECN are still down significantly over the past year as the company has disappointed the Street, badly missing consensus estimates in each of the last three quarters. Its FY18 adj. EPS of $2.70 missed management's initial guidance - given in November 2017 - by $0.40 based on a range midpoint. This recent performance does not engender much confidence in the company's FY19 guidance. However, Beacon will continue to generate a significant amount of cash flow in FY19, has a long track record of successful acquisition integration, and a primary product (roofing) that is somewhat insulated from construction cyclicality. In short, FY18 looks like a blip. And with CD&R (or financial institutions on its behalf) making purchases in the open market, Beacon has likely put in a bottom. Shares of BECN seem cheap trading at around eleven times FY19E EPS, which does not factor in any positive impacts due to weather. CD&R and insiders seem to think so.

The shares do appear to offer an attractive risk/reward profile for longer term investors. I personally have recently initiated a small position via a buy-write order in Beacon.

