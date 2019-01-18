Seadrill Partners - A 6-Well Contract For The West Vencedor May Not Change The Story

Seadrill Partners should be considered as a trading opportunity in the offshore drillers segment for a variety of reasons and maybe on the short side.

Seadrill Partners announced on January 16, 2019, that the semi-submersible tender West Vencedor had been awarded a six-well contract off Ivory Coast starting 3Q'19 to 2Q'20.

Image: The Semisub tender West Vencedor. Courtesy: Seadrill

Investment Thesis

Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) is a struggling offshore drilling company with a concerning high-level debt, due mostly in 2021, which is worsened by a weak business environment which is flashing mixed signals entering 2019.

The offshore drilling industry so-called recovery is too slow to materialize while companies such as Seadrill Partners have limited time to resolve their debt issues in a way to avoid bankruptcy.

It is a run to the finish, and it is nearly impossible to predict at the moment who is going to win and who is not. If we look at the backlog what is the most concerning is that the majority of the long-term contracts rolls off in 2020, precisely when it will be time to extend debt maturities.

Fortunately for shareholders, in August 2018 that Seadrill Partners managed to insulate the company against the effects of the restructuring of Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL) which was forced to file for chapter 11 due to a massive debt load.

It gave the company more room to maneuver. However, to be able to survive, Seadrill Partners will have to refresh a backlog somehow, and the task is Herculean.

However, while Seadrill is considered as a minority holder now, it owns 42,819,100 total common (26,275,750 shares) and subordinated shares (16,543,350 shares) of Seadrill Partners, or 46.6%.

Furthermore, Seadrill has direct ownership stakes in two operating companies that are Seadrill Partners subsidiaries:

49% stake in Seadrill Capricorn Holdings

42% stake in Seadrill Operating LP.

SDRL Combined interest in SDLP is about 65%.

I estimate the Backlog for the 4Q'18 at ~$1 billion.

Seadrill Partners is not secure enough to recommend a long-term investment right now.

As I explained above, Seadrill Partners is finding itself in a tight position and will need more than pure luck to survive. The offshore drilling recovery offered some good signs, but it has slowed with the recent oil prices correction that started in October 2018. Yes, oil has recovered a little, but the bullish trend has died and replaced by uncertainty.

There is no need to be a financial genius to see that It doesn't bode well for the company. Most of the company "legacy" contracts roll off precisely at the wrong time, and it will be difficult to contract the drillships such as the West Auriga and the West Vela.

Thus, we urge investors to invest with caution and trade short-term about 50% of your position using technical analysis.

Two recent contracts for $31 million in total backlog

The first contract was announced on November 23, 2018. The Drillship West Capella secured a one-well contract with Petronas in Malaysia. The agreement also includes two options and will start in the third quarter of 2019. Total backlog was $11 million not including the options.

The second contract was announced on January 16, 2019. The submersible tender West Vencedor had been awarded a six-well contract off Ivory Coast starting 3Q'19 to 2Q'20. The West Vencedor holds a deal with Petronas until May 2019 and has possible options until July 2019. This new contract will be in continuation with the precedent contract.

According to the company, the backlog for the firm portion of the contract is expected to be approximately $20 million with the start period expected in the third quarter of 2019 and running through 2Q 2020. Seadrill has not revealed the name of the client nor the dayrate for the rig under this new contract.

Unfortunately, this backlog addition is not sufficient to stop the backlog erosion that is so concerning for Seadrill Partners, especially after the Backlog cliff in Q4 2020.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Seadrill Partners should be considered as a trading opportunity in the offshore drillers segment for a variety of reasons and maybe on the short side.

First, the company is sending an ultra-clear message about a bumpy future lying ahead. We learned a week ago that:

Its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Morris, will step down from his position at the end of June, providing time for the Company to find a suitable replacement.

Second, while Seadrill Partners has a very competitive fleet, its backlog is about to shrink substantially at the end of 2020, unless the company manages to get significant long-term contracts at a decent daily rate to convince its creditors to give the company a debt extension. However, let's face it, the chance for that to happen are slim.

Third, I expect and believe that Seadrill Partners should stop paying a dividend soon.

On the positive side, we should not forget John Fredricksen who can turn this drama into a positive story. However, common shareholders should be cautious and understand that what can be useful for John Fredricksen may not be suitable for shareholders, as we have learned with the recent debacle.

Technical Analysis - Short Term

SDLP is showing a concerning trend that I have seen many times before. The next possible support should be around $1.40, but I am not recommending a buy at this level unless it is for the short-term only. The line resistance is about $1.80 (I recommend selling at least 40% of your position because warning signs are looming).

The Technical Analysis pattern is a falling wedge which is generally bullish. It means that a potential decisive crossing of the resistance has an excellent probability to occur. However, in this situation and for the reasons enounced above I do not think it is a reasonable possibility. In my opinion, the only positive outlook is another bull run for oil prices which may trigger the resumption of a firm contracting in the ultra-deepwater segment which is not likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.