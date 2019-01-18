Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - A Quiet Week For The Sector

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

One uneventful week for the sector which is not going to be remembered with some significant movements. The price of the benchmark of the municipal bonds closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) fell slightly by $0.10. Over the past several days, the price of the index was ranging and did not find the strength to break the resistance level around $109.40 per share.

As you know, we also pay attention to the changes of the 10-year Treasury note. The municipal bond closed-end funds highly depend on its movements due to their relatively high duration. Currently, the 10-year Treasury yield is in a downtrend due to the uncertain economic situation and the recent turmoil in the stock market. So, this fact left some room for an increase for the safer assets such as municipal bond CEFs.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Sorting the funds by the lowest Z-score, our goal is to find statistically undervalued Munis. The Z-score is an appropriate indicator to see how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. Obviously, we can not say that the funds are potential "Longs" based on the statistical indicator. We do have only one Muni with a Z-score below -1.00 point. If you follow regularly our review and the performance of the sector you should not be surprised by the current situation. Over the past two months, most of the funds from the sector and respectively their benchmark increased their prices significantly. At the beginning of November, we had many closed-end funds from the sector with a Z-score of -2.50 points and it was easy to discuss the idea to include them into our portfolio based on the statistical approach.

Only BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) has a relative statistical edge compared to its peers. Two months ago the fund was trading at its net asset value and now the discount is 5.94%. The decrease in its price came after the dividend cut which was announced. However, it can be reviewed as a potential "Buy" candidate based on the statistical edge and still relatively high yield of 5.66%.

MYF data by YCharts

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, I am sorting the table by the highest one-year Z-score, with the aim to find the most statistically overpriced CEFs from the sector. If we take into consideration the market situation, we should not be surprised by the outcome of our observation. Usually, I am not a big fan of the idea to sell some fund which is traded at a discount unless I do see a fundamental reason or I have a hedging reaction to form a pair trade.

Here, I can recommend two pair trade ideas which can be reviewed.

NNY data by YCharts

The first one involves the leader of the chart Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY). Traded almost at net asset value and relatively high Z-score. So, If you want to short this fund you can hedge your position with Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and your target will be both of them to narrow the spread between their prices as they did in the past.

MUA data by YCharts

The second one is about BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA). A serious rally over the past month. It can be a good trade but my recommendation is to hedge it with some of the rest BlackRock national Munis with relatively low effective leverage because the used effective leverage of MUA management is 12.48%

The average 1-year Z-score in the sector is 0.48 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was -0.52 points. We have not seen a positive average value of the statistical indicator for a pretty long time.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Many of the funds are traded at an attractive discount. I will highlight the fact that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) continues to be the fund with the biggest spread between its price and net asset value. Over the past week, its price increased by 1.68% and its net asset value remained flat but it still the fund with the biggest discount.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Probably, you noticed the dominance of the PIMCO funds. The market participants constantly pay a premium for them. If we do not have a statistical logic behind our short position, it can lead to unfavorable results.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -8.37%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -10.20%. We do observe an upward trend in that metric and it is very interesting how much the funds can narrow this spread.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

It is getting harder to find potential "Buy" candidates over the past several weeks. Most of the funds are still good for "Long" positions, but we used to see a stronger statistical reason to review them. From the closed-end funds plotted above, I consider EVN, PCK and NMZ as potential "Buys."

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Keep in mind that some of the rates in the table are calculated based on the recent distributions which include the special distributions. The average yield on price is 4.83%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.44%.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 8.00% and a Z-score less than -0.60 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have seven closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.4%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds.

Conclusion

The price of the iShares National Muni Bond ETF is still suffering from rising Treasury yields and future expectations. Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

Note: This article was originally published on Jan. 13, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

