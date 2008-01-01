The trade dispute between the United States and China has weighed on the Chinese economy. The US is the world's most prosperous nation with the highest GDP and has been a significant addressable market for Chinese exports. The tariffs and retaliation over the past months have caused the loss of a substantial customer for China and their economic data and stock market have both reflected the consequences of protectionist policies.

China is the most populous nation in the world and Asia's leading economic power. China is also the world's leading consumer of raw materials as the country continues to build infrastructure and must feed its people.

Australia is a nation that is resource-rich and its position as a substantial producer of commodities and close geographical proximity to Asia make the country a significant supplier of raw materials to China. The International Monetary Fund lists Australia as the world's fourteenth largest economy with a GDP of $1.428 trillion in 2018. The US economy, by comparison, stood at $20.513 trillion with China second at $13.457 trillion.

The current trade dispute has weighed on economic conditions in China, and the Australian economy has felt the impact of Chinese economic weakness as the country is, in many ways, a supermarket for the Asian nation.

The iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) holds shares in many of Australia's top companies. The index declined since its most recent high in January 2018, which could be because of the trade issues between China and the United States. A long position in EWA could be a bet on a resolution of the trade issues and a new framework for commerce between the US and Chinese.

Australia is a significant producer of commodities

The climate and geography of Australia and its small population density make the nation a substantial exporter of the products it produces. Australia produces iron ore, the primary ingredient in steel, gold, wheat, copper, coal, meats, wool, aluminum, and a variety of fruits and vegetables. The nation is an exporter of excellent wines to the world. As a commodity producing nation, the Australian dollar has a high correlation with commodities prices.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the Australian currency against the US dollar hit respective peaks at $0.9770 in 2008 and $1.1005 in 2011, the years where commodities prices reached peaks. When the raw material markets fell to their most recent bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016, the Australian dollar versus US dollar relationship reached its nadir at $0.6809 in January 2016. The value of the A$ recovered reaching a high at $0.8135 in early 2018, but it moved back to below the $0.7000 level recently, which was likely the result of weakness in the Chinese economy.

The A$ has been in a bearish trend since early 2018

While the final quarter of 2018 was a tough time for equity markets and commodities such as crude oil, the value of the Australian dollar moved lower throughout the year.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the A$ fell from a high at $0.8135 in January last year to a low at $0.6825 on the second trading day of 2019, a decline of 16.1%

One of the primary issues for the Australian economy and its currency has been the trade dispute between the US and China. China has had an economic cold over the recent months, and Australia has come down with the flu.

China's economy weakens on protectionism

China is Australia's leading customer as it accounts for around 30% which is almost triple the percentage of its second-largest trading partner, Japan. Therefore, the slowdown in the Chinese economy has had a significant impact on the Australian economy.

Source: CQG

The economic turndown in China has caused the domestic stock market to decline. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF product (FXI) moved from $54 per share at the end of January 2018 to a low at $37.84 in early November, a drop of 30%. The FXI was at the $40.63 level on January 17, a lot closer to the low than the high from last year at this time. The lower Chinese stock market has been a leading reason for the drop in the value of the Australian dollar against the US currency over the past year as Chinese economic travails have led to lower demand for raw materials and falling commodities prices which are the bread and butter factors for economic growth in Australia.

A trade deal with the US could ignite China and Australia

In December, amidst an environment of increasing tariffs and retaliatory measures between the US and China, the leaders of the two nations met at the G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to discuss how to prevent the protectionist environment from spiraling into an all-out trade war. Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to a 90-day moratorium on any new protectionist measures so that their trade negotiators could work towards a new framework. The meeting in Argentina injected optimism in the markets that a trade deal would ignite global economic growth.

The trade dispute has had differing impacts on the US and China. As China depends on the US market for its exports more than the US depends on China, the short-term economic effect on China has been more dramatic, which sent Chinese stocks lower and accounted for deteriorating economic data from the Asian nation. Therefore, when it comes to economics, the US has had a dominant position in the trade dispute. However, from a political perspective, the opposite may be the case. China takes a long-term view given their political system. China can wait out the Trump Administration's attempts to level the playing field for international trade for far longer than the President can wait for success given his upcoming 2020 re-election campaign. Political success in China is measured decades while in the US the time frame for success or failure is far shorter. Therefore, politics favors the Chinese and puts President Xi in a dominant position on the trade dispute.

A continuation of the trade dispute would likely continue to weigh on the Chinese economy, and the prices of commodities as lower demand from the world's leading consumer is a bearish factor for the raw material markets. However, a trade deal that unleashes a new era of economic growth would likely lift Chinese demand for commodities, and that would be good news for the Australian economy as their primary customer would return to the market with a vengeance causing prices to rise.

The supermarket to Asia - EWA will mirror economic growth or contraction

In many ways, the iShares MSCI Australia ETF is a bet on a trade deal and economic growth in China. The fund summary for EWA states:

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI Australia Index composed of Australian equities. The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in the securities of its underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities in its underlying index. The underlying index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Australian Stock Exchange. It may include large- or mid-capitalization companies. The fund is non-diversified.

The most recent top holdings include many of the top companies in Australia which have significant exposure to the commodities markets on the production and financing sides of the business. The top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

EWA has suffered under the weight of the trade dispute between the US and China over the recent months.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, EWA dropped from a high at $24.18 per share in January 2018 to a low at $18.35 in late December, a decline of over 24%. At $20.34 on January 17, the ETF remains not far off its recent low.

Australia is the supermarket to China and any trade deal with the US that ignites the Chinese economy is likely to lift not only the value of the Australian dollar but the price of the EWA ETF product. A long position in EWA these days could be a bet on a trade deal between the US and China sometime in 2019.