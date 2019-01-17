How Safe Is Abbott Laboratories' Dividend?

With that in mind, this article performs a deep dive into Abbott's dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including a stress test).

While the company's dividend history is certainly impressive, we recommend that investors take a closer look at the dividend safety of their portfolio holdings.

With that in mind, this article will examine Abbott Laboratories' dividend safety relative to earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt. If you prefer learning through videos, you can watch a video analysis on the topic below:

Business Overview

To begin, let’s talk about Abbott Laboratories' business model. Abbott Laboratories is one of the largest medical appliances & equipment manufacturers in the world. Only Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (which also has other businesses such as pharmaceuticals) has a higher market capitalization. Abbott Laboratories was founded in 1888 and has grown into a company valued at $120 billion.

It is a well-known dividend stock because of its compelling track record of dividend growth. With 46 years of consecutive dividend increases, Abbott Laboratories is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats Index, a group of elite dividend stocks with more than 25 years of consecutive dividend increases.

Looking ahead, investors cannot rely on Abbott Laboratories’ dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety. For the remainder of this article, we will discuss the company’s current dividend safety from four perspectives:

its dividend safety in the context of its current earnings its dividend safety in the context of its current free cash flow its dividend safety in the context of its recession performance its dividend safety in the context of its current debt load

Abbott Laboratories’ Dividend Safety Relative to Earnings

First, let’s discuss Abbott Laboratories’ dividend safety in the context of the company’s current earnings.

When Abbott Laboratories reported third quarter financial results on October 17th, the company announced that it generated adjusted earnings per share of $0.75 in the three-month reporting period. For context, Abbott Laboratories currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.28 for a payout ratio of 37% in the most recent quarter.

Looking out over a longer time horizon, our conclusion is the same. Abbott Laboratories generated $2.07 of adjusted earnings per share through the first nine months of fiscal 2018 and paid $0.84 of common share dividends during the same time period for a dividend payout ratio of 41%.

Using earnings, its dividend appears very safe for the foreseeable future.

Abbott Laboratories’ Dividend Safety Relative to Free Cash Flow

Many analysts believe that comparing a company’s dividend payments to its free cash flow is a better method for assessing dividend safety. Accordingly, we will now compare Abbot Laboratories’ current dividend payment to its free cash flow.

Through the first nine months of fiscal 2018, Abbott Laboratories generated $4.5 billion of cash from operating activities and spent $927 million on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $3.6 billion. The company distributed $1.5 billion of common share dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 42%.

Using free cash flow, our conclusion is the same as when we used earnings to measure Abbot Laboratories’ dividend safety, although a second-level analysis was required. The company’s dividend appears safe for the foreseeable future.

Abbott Laboratories’ Dividend Safety Relative to Recession Performance

Companies do not cut their dividends in the good times. Instead, dividends are reduced when companies experience financial difficulties. Accordingly, this section will analyze Abbot Laboratories’ current dividend safety in the context of the company’s historical recession performance.

We believe that the best way to measure a company’s recession resiliency is by measuring its earnings per share performance during the financial crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2009. Abbott Laboratories’ performance during this time period is shown here:

2007 adjusted earnings per share: $2.84

2008 adjusted earnings per share: $3.03

2009 adjusted earnings per share: $3.72

2010 adjusted earnings per share: $4.17

2011 adjusted earnings per share: $4.66

2012 adjusted earnings per share: $4.99

Abbott Laboratories’ earnings per share continued their streak of uninterrupted increases during the 2007-2009 recession. Accordingly, we have no concerns about the company’s ability to pay rising dividends during future economic downturns.

Abbott Laboratories’ Dividend Safety Relative to Its Current Debt Load

The last angle that we will use to assess Abbott Laboratories’ current dividend safety is by looking at the company’s current debt level. More specifically, we will see how much the company’s weighted average interest rate will need to increase before the company’s free cash flow will no longer cover its dividend payment.

Through the first nine months of fiscal 2018, Abbott Laboratories generated $640 million of interest expense and had $23.3 billion of debt outstanding for a weighted average interest rate of 3.7%.

The following image shows how changes to Abbott Laboratories’ weighted average interest rate would impact the company’s dividend safety as measured by free cash flow.

Source: Sure Dividend Calculations

As the image shows, Abbott Laboratories’ weighted average interest rate would need to rise to approximately the 16% level before its dividend would no longer be covered by free cash flow. Accordingly, we believe that the company’s debt level is unlikely to impact the safety of its dividend moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Abbott Laboratories' dividend history shows that the company has historically had the ability and willingness to pay rising dividends through a variety of economic regimes.

With that in mind, the conclusion of our dividend safety analysis should not be surprising. After examining Abbott Laboratories' dividend safety relative to its earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt, we conclude that Abbott Laboratories' dividend appears very safe for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.