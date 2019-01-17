At Under $25, Signet Jewelers Is A Very Interesting Stock

On the plus side, Signet has a solid balance sheet, is buying back tons of stock, and has a safe 5.7% dividend.

Today, Jan. 17th saw Signet Jewelers (SIG) fall under $26 (current low $25.30) as the company announced 4th quarter sales and earnings would not hit their target. The company also lowered previously announced 2019 sales and earnings projections.

The retailer revises Q4 same-store sales guidance to a range of -1.6% to -2.5%. EPS for the quarter is expected to be $3.77 to $3.92 vs. $4.44 consensus. Looking ahead to FY19, Signet anticipates flat same-store sales and EPS of $3.53 to $3.69.

Source: Seeking Alpha

That's the bad news. The good news is multifold:

1. At say $3.60 earnings for next year, SIG is selling at a forward PE of 7 very low even for a retailer.

2. SIG continues to buy shares back lowering the count 23% in the last 3 quarters from 67 million to 51 million, and that does not include any for the 4th quarter. Since the 4th quarter is the big cash flow quarter, I am assuming they bought back at least another 5 million shares in the 4th quarter.

3. They continue to pay down long-term debt at about $10 million per quarter. Long-term debt is now $660 million down from $1.2 billion at the end of 2017.

4. The very safe dividend is approaching 6%.

5. TBV (Tangible Book Value) is about $24 and rising as they buy back shares.

They also have $2 billion in property, plant and equipment that has been depreciated to $900 million, so there may be more assets here than meets the eye i.e. TBV may be even higher than what it looks like maybe a lot higher.

At under $25, SIG reminds me a lot of Macy's (NYSE:M) - a well-known retailer with a super balance sheet, dividend, and cash flow. We bought Macy's at $19 and sold at $36 less than a year later. We also liked SIG at $38 (5 Reasons Why Signet Jewelers Is A Possible Turnaround Candidate) and recommended selling it when it hit $67 (Signet Soars On Good Results Up 75% Since I Recommended It In April).

We will wait until the 4th quarter and year results are official to make a decision, but SIG is certainly a stock to keep on your radar. What I would like to see is an announcement saying they will continue to buy back stock because the price is so low. That would definitely be a buy signal.

Note: members of my "Turnaround Stock Advisory" service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.