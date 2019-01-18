NCI Building Systems: Equity Stub Has Significant Upside

While the company is highly leveraged at 5.3x net debt to EBITDA, it has no significant maturities until 2025 and the debt contains no covenants.

In private equity, the name of the game is to control as much revenue as possible with as little money down (equity) as possible. Then the goal is to improve the profitability of that revenue/those assets as much as possible. In late 2018, a leveraged transaction whereby NCI Building Systems (NCS) acquired Ply Gem (PGEM) and in the process made private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice the company's largest shareholder has created a publicly traded LBO that gives investors the opportunity to earn outsized returns in the coming years.

This transaction creates an equity stub like those described in Joel Greenblatt's You Can be a Stock Market Genius where he says "In fact, there is almost no other area of the stock market where research can be rewarded as quickly and as generously as in the careful analysis of stub stocks." Greenblatt notes how the high level of leverage, coupled with significant tax savings, creates tremendous potential upside in stubs. When the equity stub is able to grow EBITDA, there is the potential for (extreme) outsized returns.

Shares of NCS are down 67% from their 2018 highs. Shares started to decline immediately following the announcement of the Ply Gem transaction as the transaction seemed to alienate NCS's shareholder base. Until July, shareholders in NCS owned a company solely focused on non-residential construction which had de-levered and was returning capital to shareholders via stock buybacks. On July 18, these investors woke up to find out that by purchasing Ply Gem, they were now partners in a highly leveraged company (with no prospect for near-term capital returns) with significant (60%) exposure to the residential construction business. Further, given the relatively limited overlap between the two companies, management's synergy targets seemed far-fetched (I discuss why there are ample cost savings opportunities in the Synergies section below). Such a significant change in strategy and balance sheet immediately drove away many shareholders as evidenced by the stock falling 23% in the 5 trading days following the announcement of the transaction. Furthermore, the timing for the deal was terrible as the share price of all things residential construction-related began to collapse shortly after the deal was announced as the concerns about the housing market recovery began to emerge as affordability shrunk due to interest rate hikes (30-year mortgage rates went up 100 basis points to ~5% before a recent decline). Companies with levered balance sheets got hit even harder. I believe this was exacerbated by the relatively small free float which amounts to just 35% (or just $350 million at today's prices) which is too small for many institutions to buy and may have led some to sell. End of year tax loss selling very well may have played an additional factor in the share price decline.

While the past 6 months have been rough for NCS shareholders, the future has the potential to be considerably better. As synergies materialize, there is a clear path to 150+% upside in the shares. Should we see a pickup in the residential construction market, NCS shares could appreciate 200-300% from current levels.

Background

Until the announcement of the Ply Gem acquisition in July 2018, NCS was solely focused on selling building products in the low rise commercial market. Following the great financial crisis, the company had undergone a recapitalization (via convertible prefs issued to PE firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which owned 1/3 of NCS shares outstanding prior to the deal) and saw its operational performance rebound sharply after the 2007-09 downturn as costs were reduced while volumes improved as non-residential construction approached more normalized levels. The company had reduced its debt burden (net debt to EBITDA was <2x) and NCS was returning capital to shareholders via buybacks.

Ply Gem is focused exclusively on the residential construction building materials market (55% new build, 45% renovation/remodel) with significant positions in the vinyl siding and windows business. The company was acquired by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier in April 2018 for ~$2.3 billion (inclusive of debt) equating to 9.8x 2017 Adjusted EBITDA and 8.9x estimated 2018 EBITDA. As soon as taking control of PGEM, the business was combined with another window supplier, Atrium, which was owned by private equity firm Golden Gate Capital (Golden Gate received NCS shares upon consummation of the merger). The combination of these two businesses increased PGEM's market share in the vinyl windows business to 22%, making it the market leader.

NCS purchased PGEM in an all-stock transaction making private equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Golden Gate Capital the majority shareholders with a combined ~65% stake in NCS. While the deal was done in all stock, NCS inherited the additional $2.6 billion in debt that the private equity firms used to acquire Ply Gem and Atrium. Source: NCS Investor presentation

Subsequent to the announcement of the deal between NCI and Ply Gem, the company acquired another window maker, Silver Line, for $220 million giving the company an estimated ~30% of the window market.

Synergies

Source: NCS Investor presentation

An astute reader is probably wondering, given that NCS and Ply Gem had basically zero overlap, is it reasonable to expect synergies? The answer is that few of the synergies/cost savings are coming from the combination of NCS and Ply Gem. Rather, most synergies will come from the consolidation Ply Gem has done within the vinyl window market - extracting cost savings from the combination of Ply Gem's window business with that of Atrium and Silver Line. In addition, Ply Gem management had a $40 million cost savings program it was implementing at the time it was acquired by Clayton, Dubilier while NCS had an existing cost savings program of its own (targeting $40-50 million in savings). For its part, PGEM had acquired several window businesses in the past decade or so which suggests that there is room for further cost rationalization before considering the benefits of synergies from Atrium/Silver Line. Beyond this, I expect that a good portion of Ply Gem's $28 million corporate overhead (accounting, public company costs, IT systems, HQ) can be rationalized by merging with NCS. While the company guides to $180 million in synergies after taking the Silver Line deal into account, I take a much more conservative approach in my valuation below and give the company credit for just $65 million in my downside case, $80 million in my base case (less than half of management's guidance) and $100 million in my upside case.

Balance Sheet

While it is certainly true that investing in companies with high levels of financial leverage is riskier than companies with limited debt, it is important to look at the term structure and covenants of the debt. When a company encroaches upon its debt that contains covenants or has upcoming maturities to meet (particularly during times of stress), this can create significant risk to equityholders - leading to the potential for a permanent loss of capital. On the flip side, when debt maturities are far out into the future (allowing the business to generate free cash flow and pay down debt) and there are limited covenants (limiting the debtholders' ability to extract harsh terms or put the business into bankruptcy), the risk posed by the debt is significantly reduced.

Source: NCS Investor presentation

Source: Bloomberg

As shown above, not only does NCS not have any significant debt maturities until 2025, the debt contains no covenants! This makes the debt much less worrisome than if the company had near-term maturities or was at risk of brushing up against its covenants. By my estimates, NCS should be able to pay down $750 million to $1 billion of its debt by 2025, implying a net debt to EBITDA ratio of <3x (vs. ~5.3x today). This should make it easy to refinance when debt comes due in 2025.

Housing Market

The slowdown in the housing market has led to a significant decline in share prices of all things housing-related over the past year:

Source: CNBC

The slowdown in the housing market was driven by several factors, but primary factors include 1) higher mortgage rates and (2) building cost inflation - driven by both labor and material cost hikes. With regard to mortgage rates, 2018 saw a nearly 100 basis point rise (trough to peak) which caused many buyers to pause. However, over the past two months, 30-year fixed rates have fallen considerably from nearly 5% to under 4.5% as of the most recent survey, retracing half the increase seen during 2018. Similarly, building cost inflation should moderate as raw material costs, most notably lumber, have declined 40% from its 2018 peak (oil prices have also fallen significantly which should reduce prices for many other materials used in construction). While labor cost headwinds are likely to persist as US unemployment remains very low, builders are taking actions to combat this, including using more cost-effective prefabricated components (built in something more closely resembling an assembly line configuration as opposed to on-site).

With the above factors, coupled with a relatively strong economy, demographic support from millennials entering their childbearing/home-buying years, and a decade-plus of under-building (see below), the medium-term outlook for single-family home construction looks favorable. Further, the main products offered by NCS/Ply Gem are vinyl windows and vinyl siding which are most widely used in the affordable housing segment. Reading through earnings call transcripts of publicly traded homebuilders, it is clear that while we are seeing weakness in sales of higher priced homes, the affordable segment (which has been the most under-built over the past decade) remains relatively strong. This bodes well for NCS.

Source: NCS Investor presentation

Historical Pro-forma and Valuation

Here is a look at the pro-forma, pre-synergy combination of NCS, Ply Gem, Atrium, and Silver Line:

NCS+PlyGem Pro Forma $ millions Revenue 2017a 2018e* PGEM Window 1,086 1,119 Atrium 375 386 Sliver Line 440 453 Total Window 1,901 1,958 PGEM Siding & Stone 970 999 Total NCS Residential 2,871 2,957 NCS Commercial 1,770 2,001 Total ProForma Revenue 4,642 4,958 $ million EBITDA - NCS Residential 2017a 2018e* Ply Gem Window 85 + Plus Atrium 63 + Sliver Line 23 Total Window 171 183 Ply Gem Siding & Stone 172 180 Corp -28 -29 Total NCS Residential 315 334 NCS Commercial 167 202 NCS Pro Forma EBITDA 482 536 EBITDA Margin PGEM Window 7.8% Atrium 16.8% Silver Line 5.2% Total Window 9.0% 9.3% PGEM Siding & Stone 17.7% 18.1% NCS Residential 11.0% 11.3% NCS Commercial 9.4% 10.1% NCS Overall 10.4% 10.8% Source: Company filings

Note that while the figures for NCS Commercial are actual results (year-end 9/30/18), for 2018 I estimated the residential business using last year's filings and the company's estimates from its November presentation. I haircut the residential business EBITDA an estimated 10% to account for expected weakness in 4Q results, given the widely reported slowdown in the US residential construction segment. This may have been overly conservative as while the overall residential construction market has slowed, as noted above, the affordable segment (where NCS has the largest exposure) has remained strong.

I have estimated the value of NCS under 3 different scenarios:

$ millions BEAR BASE BULL 2020e Revenue 4,627 5,208 5,468 2020e EBITDA, pre-synergy 465 555 630 +Synergies 65 80 100 EBITDA including synergies 530 635 730 EBITDA margin 11.5% 12.2% 13.4% Less: Interest Expense -210 -205 -200 Less: Capex -110 -110 -110 Less: Taxes -53 -65 -81 Free Cash Flow to Equity 157 255 339 Shares outstanding 127 127 127 Free Cash Flow Per Share 1.24 2.01 2.67 FCF Multiple 6 10 13 Fair Value 7.42 20.08 34.70 Current Share Price 7.80 7.80 7.80 Upside -4.9% 157.4% 344.9% Market Cap at Fair Value 942 2,550 4,407 Net Debt at 2020 year-end 2,950 2,750 2,650 EV/EBITDA at Current Price 7.4 5.9 5.0 Implied EV/EBITDA at Fair Value 7.3 8.3 9.7

Base case

In my base case, I grow pre-synergy EBITDA by 2.5% for NCS in both its commercial and residential business in 2019 and 2020. I give the company credit for $80 million in synergies by 2020 (versus management target of $170 million). This results in 2020 EBITDA of $635 million and free cash flow per share of $2.01. Assuming a 10x multiple of 2020 free cash flow to equity, this works out to a valuation of $20 per share or 157% upside (this equates to 8.3x EV/EBITDA which is less than the multiple at which Ply Gem was acquired by Clayton, Dubilier).

Bear case

In my downside case, relative to 2018, I assume that 2020 pre-synergy EBITDA is down 10% for the commercial business (commercial has more visibility, so decline here should be muted) and 15% for residential (assuming a flattish remodel performance, this implies a 25-30% decline for the new build segment - this implies an ugly housing market over the next couple years). Assuming $65 million in synergies by 2020, this results in EBITDA of $530 million and produces free cash flow per share of $1.24. Assuming a 6x multiple of 2020 free cash flow per share, this results in a valuation of $7.42 which is slightly lower (-4%) than the current price (equates to a 7.3x EV/EBITDA).

Bull case

In my upside case, I assume that EBITDA is up 3% for NCI's commercial business while the newly acquired residential businesses grow 8% in 2019 and 2020 (implies a strong housing market). I credit the company with $100 million in synergies in 2020 (still below management's target). This results in $730 million in 2020 EBITDA, and produces free cash flow per share of $2.67. Applying a 13x multiple, I get a fair value of $34.70 (implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.7x).

Conclusion

While it has been an ugly ride for NCS shareholders, at the current share price the risk-reward appears asymmetric. Should the housing market snap back, shares could increase four-fold.

Risks

Leverage - while the company has no covenants or maturities, the significant balance sheet leverage still increases the variability in outcomes for equityholders.

Housing market - should the US economy weaken or interest rates rise further or some combination thereof, we could see a slowdown in the new build construction market.

Botched merger integration - this is always a risk when putting several businesses together (this is really a merger of four companies - PGEM, NCS, Atrium and Silver Line).

Should we see prolonged weakness in the housing market coupled with an inability to achieve synergies, I would re-evaluate my bullish thesis on the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.