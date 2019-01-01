I don’t really evaluate or recommend stocks on a short-term return basis, but I won’t pretend that it hasn’t been nice to see Comerica (NYSE:CMA) jump over 10% (beating underlying regional bank indices by about 5%) since my December update when I flagged expectations/sentiment as unusually low. Better still, it looks like expectations are still quite modest even after this stock and this sector have both rebounded from their December lows.

I’m still troubled by Comerica’s relatively weak loan growth, though it looks as though that may accelerate in 2019. Likewise, Comerica’s guidance for mid-single-digit net interest income growth could prove conservative as it includes no further rate hikes. I’d certainly recommend keeping an eye on loan growth, credit quality, and spread leverage here, but even just low single-digit long-term growth should be able to support a fair value more than 10% above today’s level.

Closing The Year A Little Better

Comerica’s mid-December update took a lot of the suspense out of the fourth quarter results, but the company still managed to do a little better than expected, and the loan growth momentum exiting the quarter was nice to see.

Revenue rose 4% yoy, which was basically in line with expectations. Net interest income grew more than 12% despite a 1% decline in average earning assets, as the net interest margin swelled 43bp yoy on higher loan/earning yields. Fee income was a little weaker than expected (down 12%), with a sizable decline in reported card fee revenue.

Management’s efficiency initiatives continue to pay dividends, with opex down 7% yoy and 2% qoq, driving 18% yoy growth in core pre-provision profits – one of the better results so far in this cycle. Tangible book value growth was much more modest though, rising 1% from the prior year.

Period-end loans rose 2% yoy and 2.4% qoq, which wasn’t quite as good as the largest banks in the country (which saw 3% qoq period-end loan growth on average), but it was better than the 1.9% growth seen among smaller banks. C&I lending was up 3.5% qoq, while CRE lending grew 1%. As has been the case for some time, Comerica is seeing pressure from prepayments and ongoing competition for price and structure, but growth did accelerate in December. Comerica also continues to benefit as its largely floating-rate/adjustable-rate loan book resets to higher rates – loan yields rose 86bp yoy and 16bp qoq.

Deposits were down 4% yoy and 1%, as Comerica continues to see non-interest-bearing deposits flow out. NIBs declined 10% yoy and 4% on an average basis, and this helped push Comerica’s overall cost of deposits up 22bp yoy to a still very low 0.31%. Comerica’s deposit beta still remains quite low on a comparable basis, and Comerica continues to enjoy a very strong earning asset beta given its strong core deposit base (NIBs are still more than half of deposits) and high sensitivity to repriced loans.

Can Comerica Accelerate Loan Growth?

The basic business model at Comerica should be relatively simple. The company uses its high-quality low-cost deposit base (concentrated primarily in Michigan and California) to make primarily middle-market C&I loans in California, Michigan, and Texas. Both California and Texas are growing faster than the national average (Texas in particular), and Comerica focuses on a segment of the market (companies with $20 million to $500 million in revenue) where smaller banks usually aren’t as competitive, but where larger banks like Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) typically have higher deposit costs.

Still, it just hasn’t translated into a lot of loan growth. While Comerica has grown adjusted earnings at a high teens rate since 2013, core C&I lending has actually shrunk slightly, with overall commercial lending growing at just a 2% annualized rate. With loan yields up about 130bp over the last five years, and C&I yields up about 165bp, Comerica has been a spread leverage story. Unfortunately, the rate rising cycle seems largely played out (Comerica management has talked of starting to evaluate options to hedge for the eventual easing cycle), so generating loan growth is a key question.

On one hand, loan demand should be basically healthy in 2019 and 2020 even in a slowing economy, provided we’re not talking about a full-blown recession (which is what banking stocks seemed to be pricing in late December). Against that backdrop, Comerica’s guidance for low-to-mid single-digit loan growth seems achievable, though it does still represent an acceleration in the business. Prepayment pressures should abate, which will help reported growth, but Wells Fargo, PNC (PNC), JPMorgan (JPM), U.S. Bancorp (USB) and many others are going to be competing aggressively for middle-market lending growth, particularly as higher rates should be tamping down demand for other types of loans (like residential mortgages). I don’t think Comerica is going to give up its loan pricing discipline, but the company’s healthy spreads to give it some flexibility, and particularly if non-interest-bearing outflows abate (which I’m not so optimistic on; I think outflows will slow, but continue at a mid-single-digit clip).

The Outlook

I think my expectations for Comerica are pretty conservative, as I think loan growth will stay in the 3% to 4% range, and NIM leverage will be pretty minimal from here. I’m also not looking for all that much expense leverage from here, so pre-provision profit growth is likely to be in the low single-digits, maybe in the low-to-mid single-digit range. Still, just 2% long-term adjusted net earnings growth and robust payout ratios can support a fair value in the mid-to-high $80s.

Likewise with other valuation methodologies. A 20% discount to the normal ROTE-driven “fair” P/TBV ratio would still support a fair value of around $86 (a fully normalized multiple would drive that $20 higher), and an 11.5x forward P/E multiple (versus a long-term industry average of about 14.4x) generates a fair value just under $90.

The Bottom Line

Maybe I’m too bullish on Comerica’s prospects to reignite loan growth, or underestimating the risk of a near-term recession, but it seems like Comerica shares are still pricing in a lot of pessimism. I agree that a rate/spread-driven story like Comerica is out of step with where we are in the cycle, and I also realize that the Street wants to buy stories with strong reported growth rates (which Comerica will struggle to do in most quarters over the next two or three years). Still, the level of pessimism seems excessive, and the valuation is pretty interesting even after the recent rebound.