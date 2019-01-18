Is There Upside Potential For Short-Term Treasury ETF?

About: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
by: Sankalp Soni
Summary

The SHY ETF has been rallying since November 2018 amid an increasingly dovish Fed.

In the event that the Fed continues to hike rates regardless of a weakening economy, then the ETF could face downward pressure.

Additional tightening from the Fed could end up inducing a recession, which could eventually force the Fed to cut rates instead, and allow the SHY ETF to serve higher.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) has rallied by about 1% since the first week of November. Short-term treasuries are strongly affected by near term interest rate adjustments by the Fed.