What To Expect From Fibrocell Science's Upcoming Data Readout

Summary

FCX-007 has exhibited impressive efficacy and durability in early stage data, and I expect this to continue with this interim readout.

Competitor data readouts place pressure on the company to exhibit near 100% wound healing, as opposed to 50-75%. However, durability is a key differentiator for FCX-007.

Fibrocell is cheap on the basis of its market cap and, with strong data, should be attractive to an acquiring firm given the company's manufacturing infrastructure.

Financing remains a key overhang on the stock, and shareholders may suffer holding the stock through further episodes of dilution if data is not well-received by the market.