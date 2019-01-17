What To Expect From Fibrocell Science's Upcoming Data Readout

|
About: Fibrocell Science, Inc. (FCSC)
by: WCM Equity Research
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
WCM Equity Research
Medium-term horizon, macro, value, biotech
WCM Equity Research
Summary

FCX-007 has exhibited impressive efficacy and durability in early stage data, and I expect this to continue with this interim readout.

Competitor data readouts place pressure on the company to exhibit near 100% wound healing, as opposed to 50-75%. However, durability is a key differentiator for FCX-007.

Fibrocell is cheap on the basis of its market cap and, with strong data, should be attractive to an acquiring firm given the company's manufacturing infrastructure.

Financing remains a key overhang on the stock, and shareholders may suffer holding the stock through further episodes of dilution if data is not well-received by the market.

Introduction to Fibrocell and FCX-007

Fibrocell Science (FCSC) is small gene-therapy company looking to leverage its engineered fibroblast expertise to treat a number of rare, genetic skin conditions. The company extracts fibroblasts from