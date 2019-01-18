STAG Industrial: Buy This 6.8%-Yielding Preferred Stock For A High-Quality Income Portfolio

The Series C preferred stock has proven to be less volatile and resilient in a challenging stock market.

STAG Industrial, Inc.'s (STAG) 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: STAG.PRC) is an attractive alternative to the REIT's common stock for income investors that want to secure high, recurring dividend income and that also want to accentuate principal safety in an increasingly volatile market. The Series C preferred stock offers income investors a 6.8 percent yield and less downside risk.

In my last piece on STAG Industrial titled "STAG Industrial, Inc.: Time To Buy This 5.3%-Yielding, Monthly-Paying REIT?", I concluded saying:

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a solid real estate investment trust with good portfolio and dividend coverage stats. That said, though, I am not a big fan of the REIT's valuation because I think there is a good chance that investors are overpaying for STAG Industrial, Inc.'s dividend stream at today's price point. The economy will sooner or later head into a recession again which will most likely negatively affect a cyclical industrial REIT such as STAG Industrial, Inc. I am not a buyer today.

An alternative to the REIT's common shares, however, is the Series C preferred stock which provides investors with stable dividend income and a high degree of principal protection.

Advantages Of The Series C Preferred Stock

The Series C preferred stock has proven to be considerably less volatile than STAG Industrial's common stock during the most recent market rout in December. Preferred stocks carry less risk than common stocks because they have seniority in the capital structure which in turn implies less downside potential.

Compare the volatility of STAG Industrial's common shares with the volatility of the Series C:

Source: Tickertech

While STAG Industrial's common shares have traded sharply lower in December, in lockstep with the broader stock market, the preferred stock has kept its value nicely, making it a preferred income vehicle for investors that seek to reduce investment risk.

Importantly, the Series C also has a competitive dividend yield when compared against the REIT's common shares: The Series C preferred stock pays shareholders $0.4297/share quarterly, which translates into a 6.77 percent yield. The common shares, on the other hand, pay a monthly dividend of $0.1192/share ($0.3576/share quarterly) which equates to a 5.34 percent dividend yield. In other words, the Series C offers income investors a 143 basis point higher yield with a higher degree of principal safety.

The call date for the Series C is 3/17/2021, and shares currently change hands for $25.38, reflecting a 1.52 percent premium to the $25.00 liquidation preference value.

Disadvantages Of The Series C Preferred Stock

There are two drawbacks here: Since the preferred stock is a "safer" bet than the common stock due to its higher ranking in the capital structure, it has less upside potential than the common stock. Further, STAG Industrial's Series C preferred stock dividend is fixed, while the common stock dividend is growing. So, while investors get to benefit from a higher entry yield with respect to the Series C preferred stock, the yield on cost for the common shares will most likely continue to rise going forward. Lastly, the preferred stock only pays shareholders on a quarterly basis while the common stock pays monthly.

Your Takeaway

There is a lot of value in STAG Industrial's Series C preferred stock for income investors that don't trust the most recent market recovery. The Series C has proven its resilience in a very difficult market which will appeal to income investors that want to accentuate principal safety. At the same time, the Series C preferred stock offers income investors a higher dividend yield, but investors give up dividend and capital upside in return. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.