New Fortress Energy IPO: Expensive At 23x Sales

With one shareholder controlling the Board of Directors and certain amount of potential conflict of interest, New Fortress Energy (NFE) does not seem to be an opportunity. In addition, the company is selling shares at 23x sales, which seems too expensive. While the company expects to increase its revenues in the future as it completed construction of its facilities, the amount of uncertainty is too large. Determining the amount of revenues that the company could make seems quite difficult. Keep in mind that the price of gas could change, and offer and demand could change too. In addition, other companies building infrastructure, like NFE, are not trading at more than 6x sales. With all this in mind, many things need to improve for NFE to be a buy.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

In business since 1998, New Fortress Energy provides energy and logistical services to end users worldwide transforming diesel or heavy fuel oil to LNG. NFE provides liquefaction and regasification operations in the United States as well as Jamaica.

Source: Company's Website

The most appealing on this name is that it is building new infrastructure necessary to supply LNG to its all customers. The investors, who don’t study the annual report carefully will not understand that once the new infrastructure is ready that the amount of revenue increase could be substantial. It seems like the biggest stock catalyst on this name.

The company owns six terminals, four are under development, and two are operational. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The company expects to be able to receive between 58,000 and 500,000 MMBtu per day depending upon the needs of the company’s clients. In addition, the company believes that it will be able to generate average revenues in excess of approximately $10.00 per MMBtu.

Assets And Liabilities

As of September 30, 2018 and among the list of assets, the most relevant is the construction in progress, which is worth $160 million, 351% more than that in December 2017. The $85 million worth of properties is also significant. In total, these assets comprise of approximately 50% of the company's total amount of assets. Investors should understand that they are acquiring a company with a large amount of fixed assets. With that, before the IPO, NFE had cash in hand equal to $51 million. The image below provides the list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

With an asset/liability ratio of 2.7x, most investors will not be too worried about the financial stability of the company. In addition, the amount of financial debt does not seem that significant, but it is a bit worrying that the company will need to make a material amount of payments in the near future. The current amount of debt is equal to $121 million, which is below the total amount of cash. The company should use the proceeds of the IPO to make debt payments. If they don't investors should be worried. NFE could raise further capital, which could lead to share price depreciation. The list of liabilities is shown in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

The amount of contractual obligations is not ideal either. The company will need to pay debt, purchase obligations and operating lease obligations soon. The total amount of contractual obligations payable in less than a year is above the total amount of cash. It seems very clear that NFE may use the proceeds from the IPO to make some of these payments. Take a look at the image below for further details:

Source: Prospectus

Revenue Growth, But Net Losses And Negative CFO

The company reports revenue growth, but it will not impress growth investors. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported revenue growth of $80 million, 12% more than that in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The company reported operating losses of -$13 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and -$36 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The net losses were equal to -$43 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The interest expenses paid in this time period were not significant, equal to $6.389 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Those making DCF models may not appreciate the company that much. NFE released -$53 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017, a loss increase of 47% as compared to that in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Capitalization And Class A And Class B Shares

After the IPO goes live, the company expects to have $423 million in cash, $121 million in total debt, and two types of shares, class A and class B shares. The image below provides further details on the expected capitalization:

Source: Prospectus

Investors should not worry a lot about the two types of shares. The holders of class A shares and class B shares have the same amount of votes. Class B shares will be owned by New Fortress Energy Holdings, which will control the company after the IPO goes live. The lines below provide further details on different share classes:

Source: Prospectus

Valuation

After the IPO, there will be 22.200 million class A shares and 147.058 million class B shares outstanding. At $18, the total market capitalization will be equal to 3.046 billion. Deducting cash of $423 million and adding debt of $121 million, the enterprise value will be equal to $2.744 billion.

With revenues of $80 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, assuming forward revenues of $119 million seems reasonable. Investors should understand that this revenue figure is quite conservative. The company should receive more revenues once the company’s infrastructure is completed. Using this figure, the company trades at 23x sales.

There are many companies operating in the large-scale LNG liquefaction infrastructure market. The image below provides a list of some of the company’s competitors:

Source: Prnewswire

Among these competitors, perhaps those companies that do execute the activities like that of NFE are:- Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG), which is also constructing additional liquefaction facilities in Texas, trades at 5.74x sales with gross profit margin of 44% and revenue growth of 68%. - Sempra Energy (SRE), which develops energy infrastructure and provides gas and electricity, trades at 2.84x sales with revenue growth of 3.2% and gross profit margin of 63%.

NFE should not trade at 5.74x sales as the company is not as profitable as Cheniere Energy, and its revenue growth is not that large. In addition, it should trade at a better valuation than Sempra Energy as its revenue growth is larger. With this figure in mind, the company should not be trading at 23x sales. It seems expensive.

Certain investors will claim that the company is selling shares at expensive prices as it is taking into account the completion of its infrastructure. While revenues are expected to increase quite a bit in the future, buying at 23x sales seems quite a risky investment strategy, firstly because the uncertainty is quite large. The company expects to be able to receive between 58,000 and 500,000 MMBtu per day. It means that it is quite difficult to have a precise idea of the revenues that the company will make. In addition, the price of gas, when the infrastructure is finished, may change, which could make NFE a bad investment.

Use Of Proceeds

The use of proceeds looks quite beneficial as the company will use the money to complete the construction of the Old Harbour Terminal, the CHP Plant, the La Paz Terminal, and the San Juan Facility. It seems quite ideal that NFE does not expect to use the proceeds to pay its debt obligations. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

List of Shareholders And Board Of Directors

As noted above, New Fortress Energy Holdings will control the company and own 86.9% of the total amount of voting power. The image below provides further details on different shareholders of NFE:

Source: Prospectus

As a result of this shareholder structure, there will be one shareholder, in this entity, controlling the Board Of Directors. Certain investors will not appreciate this feature. The Board could become non-independent. Directors leading the company could take decisions to benefit the largest shareholder, which could be very detrimental for minority shareholders. It is not ideal. The prospectus reads as follows on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Business Structure and Conflict Of interest

As noted above, New Fortress Energy Holdings owns a large stake in New Fortress Energy LLC, which will bother certain minority shareholders as understanding whether the NFE is taking actions to benefit itself or to benefit its largest shareholder may not be that easy. But, there is more. Check the image below before new details are provided about the relationship between New Fortress Energy Holdings and NFE:

Source: Prospectus

According to the prospectus, there are certain directors of NFE that are also directors of New Fortress Energy Holdings. This is quite worrying as they could take decisions that may not interest minority shareholders. The company provided the following warnings in the prospectus about potential conflict of interest:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

With a business structure that may not be appreciated by many investors and a single shareholder controlling NFE, holding a position on this company is quite risky. In addition, the company is selling shares at 23x sales, which seems too high. While the revenues should increase in the future, there seems to be quite a bit of uncertainty about the exact amount of revenues to be made. In addition, the price of gas may change when NFE finished its infrastructure. Other companies that are building infrastructure are not trading at such a high valuation. Take, for instance, Cheniere Energy, Inc, which trades at 5.74x sales. With all this in mind, NFE does not seem quite an opportunity.

