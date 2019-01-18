15% Distribution Growth, No Debt, And 21% Below Lowest Price Target: Hess Midstream Partners LP

Trailing coverage is 1.23X, and HESM can self-fund its growth for the next several years, without any dilution.

HESM has had 15% distribution growth over the past four quarters, and management guided to 15% payout growth again for 2019.

If you want to get on the rising side of a trajectory, it often pays to get in early, but sometimes, not too early.

Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) IPO'd in April 2017, at $25.50, but has fallen to $19.73, as of 1/17/19. However, like many high-yield plays, it has had a nice bounce so far in 2019, rising over 16%:

We feel that the lower price offers a good long-term entry point for HESM due to its attractive yield, distribution growth, and ability to self-fund its growth over the next few years.

Apparently, analysts agree. Their lowest target price for HESM is $25.00, which is 21% above its current price.

Insider Buying:

HESM's CEO John Gatling took advantage of the fire sale prices the day after Christmas, and scooped up 12,000 units at $16.90. Good to see management with some skin in the game, buying when everyone else was panicking.

(Source: EDGAR site)

Profile:

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented traditional master limited partnership that owns high-quality infrastructure strategically located in the core of the Bakken. HESM was formed to own, operate, develop, and acquire a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Its initial assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota, one of the most prolific crude oil producing basins in North America. HESM conducts its business through three operating segments: Gathering, processing and storage, and terminaling and export.

The ownership structure is a bit complex, although we've seen bigger balls of thread in the past. Hess Infrastructure Partners, HIP, owns the IDR and 2% General Partner interests of HESM, with Global Infrastructure Partners - GIP, and Hess Corporation (HES), owning 67.5%, and public unit holders owning the 30.5% balance of the HESM units:

(Source: HESM site)

Logistically, HESM's assets give its customer base a lot of options for moving crude, gas and NGLs in many different directions, in addition to processing capabilities:

(Source: HESM site)

15% Distribution Growth Will Continue in 2019:

HESM has delivered 15% distribution growth over the past four quarters, raising its quarterly payouts from $.3107 in Q3 2017 to $.3575 in Q3 '18.

On the Q3 '18 earnings call, management reaffirmed its future distribution growth target:

"We’ve consistently delivered growing and competitive distributions and we're confident in our ability to continue to meet our targeted 15% annualized growth rate into the future."

Coverage has been strong for HESM thus far - it averaged 1.23X over the past four quarters and hit 1.25X in Q3 '18. For 2019, management anticipates a distribution coverage ratio closer to its 1.1x long-term target in the first half of 2019, followed by higher coverage in the second half of the year, in line with the expected volume ramp-up of the LM4 gas processing plant. (Source: HESM site):

IDRs:

Management noted on the Q3 '18 earnings call that the percent of IDR payouts are very small for HESM:

"In terms of our IDRs, they are currently less than 3% of our DCS, (distributable cash flow), and we expect them to remain a small percent of total cash flows for the foreseeable future given how early we are."

Taxes:

HESM issues a K-1 at tax time.

Earnings:

Since HESM IPO'd in April 2017, there are only two quarters of comps, but, so far, so good. As would be expected with a new company, HESM's growth figures have been strong in both Q2 and Q3 '18:

There has been a steady quarterly build in revenues, net income, EBITDA, and DCF since the Q2 '17 IPO, as assets were integrated.

One wrinkle in HESM's financial reporting is that there's a large non-controlling interest feature, which reflects Hess Infrastructure Partners’ - HIP - 80% non-controlling economic interest in the net income of Hess North Dakota Pipelines Operations LP, Hess TGP Operations LP and Hess North Dakota Export Logistics LP.

For example, although total adjusted EBITDA was $127.7M in Q3 '18, HIP had $102.5M of that amount, so the net adjusted EBITDA attributable to HESM was $25.2M, which translated into $24.9M in DCF.

Take a look at how much interest expense HESM paid in Q3 '18 - zippo! How often do you see that in MLP Land?

(Source: HESM Q3 '18 10Q)

2018 and 2019 Guidance:

Management increased its full-year DCF guidance for 2018, to be in the range of $96 million to $97 million, compared to previous guidance of $91 million to $96 million.

"Turning to 2018 throughput guidance, we continue to forecast double digit percentage increases versus full year 2017 for all assets and have increased our volume guidance for gas processing, crude oil gathering and terminaling throughputs driven by Hesse's growing production, capturing additional third party volumes and strong operating performance." (Source: Q3 '18 call)

Management also issued 2019 guidance which calls for a range of $108M to $113M for EBITDA and a DCF range of $103M to $108M, and capex maintenance of $2M to $3M. This implies that debt will remain at or near zero for 2019.

This guidance implies EBITDA growth of 15-20%, and DCF growth of 10.75-16.13% for 2019, vs. the most recent four quarters ending 9/30/18. Sounds good to us - we bought HESM units today.

This guidance is based upon the underlying foundation of its minimum volume commitments from Hess Corp.:

(Source: HESM site)

Hess expects to increase its production by 17% to over 20% in 2019, which will benefit HESM's earnings:

(Source: HESM site)

In addition, Hess's management expects 20% net production growth through 2021.

(Source: HESM site)

Growth Projects:

Building upon this foundation is HESM's upcoming completion of its strategic 50/50 joint venture with Targa Resources to construct a 200 million cubic foot per day gas processing plant, Little Missouri 4, which is expected to start up during the Q2 2019.

This startup will be followed by a ramp-up of gas processing volumes through the balance of 2019.

(Source: HESM site)

Further down the road, management expects to expand HESM's Tioga Gas Plant by at least 50 MMcf/d in 2020-21.

Although there's a strong pipeline of potential dropdowns available to HESM, management doesn't see the need for them in the near term, which also will limit HESM's need for taking on debt.

"Dropdowns will be there to complement on a long-term basis. But in the short term we don’t need them to achieve our growth targets." (Source: Q3 '18 call)

(Source: HESM site)

Self-Funding Growth Projects:

Like a few other midstream firms we've covered recently, HESM's management is opting for self-funding of its growth projects, and it has the EBITDA to do it.

(Source: HESM site)

Risks:

Dilution - Since MLPs pay out such a large share of their cash flow, they usually have to issue more units or take on more debt to fund growth.

Will management have to issue more units in 2019?

No, they won't. On the Q3 '18 call, they reiterated that they have "a flexible financial strategy that includes primarily self-funding our growth without the need for the equity market for the foreseeable future."

Taxes for IRA holders - Holding MLPs in an IRA may possibly expose you to tax issues, which typically limit UBTI to $1,000.00 per year. You'd also gain more tax sheltering benefits from holding HESM in a taxable account. Please consult your accountant for further details.

Valuations:

Based upon trailing figures, HESM is priced at a discount to other high yield midstream firms for price/book and price/sales. Its attractive 7.25% yield is lower than average, but, given management's 15% distribution growth guidance, it'll probably pay ~$1.56 in 2019 and ~ $1.79 in 2020, which is a 9%-plus future yield.

HESM'S 55.95% operating margin is much higher than midstream averages, while its ROE is in line, whereas its ROA is lower than average. The ROA should improve as its growth projects kick into future earnings in 2019. Additionally, there's not the heavy debt leverage which so many midstream firms contend with - the midstream average net debt/EBITDA is ~4X.

Debt and Liquidity:

As we mentioned earlier, HESM is debt-free, as of 9/30/18.

However, it does have good liquidity, with a $300M credit facility and $34.6M in cash. Its strong balance sheet was affirmed by management on the Q3 '18 call:

"We have continued to self-fund our 2018 capital program and ended the third quarter with no debt and an undrawn $300 million revolver. With this foundation, we can be confident in our ability to consistently deliver our long-term 15% distribution growth target with the DCF coverage ratio of at least 1.1x."

Options:

What if you're still skeptical about that lowest $25.00 price target for HESM, but you still want to nibble at the edges?

We added this put-selling trade to our free Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details for this trade, and over 40 others, all of which we update throughout each trading day.

The $17.50 August put strike pays $1.05, slightly lower than HESM's next three quarterly distributions. It's a 6% yield in ~ 7 months, or 10.43% annualized, and it gives you a breakeven of $16.45, which is 1.7% above HESM's 52-week low:

If your new to selling options, we have an Options and Investing Glossary that defines the terms you'll come across in this type of trading.

Summary:

We rate HESM a buy, based upon its attractive, well-covered yield, its present and future earnings and distribution growth, its strong balance sheet, and its ability to self-fund its growth projects.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

CLARIFICATION: We have two investing services. Our legacy service, DoubleDividendStocks.com, has focused on selling options on dividend stocks since 2009.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HESM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.