Estimated upside of 50%+ with less than -15% downside over the next 1-3 years looks like a nice move for those willing to wait.

The stock poses less risk than we have seen in years in my opinion as it seeks out a bottom near the end of the cycle.

The company trades cheaper than just about all of tech except for Micron, but offers ~50 years of history and a 5% dividend that MU does not.

Western Digital: A Long-Term Value Play

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) was one of the worst performing stocks of 2018 down over -53% on the year. As WDC continues to decline, the stock appears to become more and more attractive from a risk-reward standpoint. The sentiment has slowly begun to shift to a more positive outlook than we saw this past year as Craig-Hallum steps up first upgrading Western Digital from a hold to a buy back in December. Moving beyond peak sales, this cyclical stock will look to establish a bottom in 2019 to build upon going forward. Dipping well below 5 year lows I believe that the bottom may have been reached or is near reaching a point where buying with a long-term mindset is a good play if the investor can remain patient and disciplined going forward. WDC in my opinion is one of the best cyclical plays as they offer an over 5% dividend that pays you to wait for the bounce back that companies such as Micron (MU) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) do not offer.

(Figure 1) Western Digital Has A Strong Line Of Industry Leading Cyclical Products, So It Is Just A Matter Of Time Before The Stock Can Turn Around

With talks of potential dividend cuts being thrown around WDC may fall even more before it is time to get in. I believe the stock could fall to as low as $30 following earnings January 24th opening up a tremendous buying opportunity for long-term investors. WDC is a long ways away from testing new highs, but patience should pay off with potential for over 50% returns within the next 1-3 years.

Valuation

Western Digital offers one of the most undervalued EV/EBITDA ratios in the industry trading at less than 4x (Figure 2). The company is valued at nearly half of some their closest peers such as Seagate (STX) indicating potential for nearly 100% gains on undervaluation alone. Much of this undervaluation is due to the company's high debt to cash flow ratio (3.94x) causing fear of financial declines and dividend cuts, but the company trades in-line with peers for the most part when based on debt to equity (Figure 3) so this fear may be overblown in my opinion.

(Figure 2) Western Digital Has A Very Attractive Valuation Compared To Peers With Plenty Of Room For Growth

Analysts are projecting a respectable year of growth for WDC with EPS estimates pointing towards around 8% growth and revenue increasing around 2%. After reporting losses from 2017 to 2018 these increases possibly signal the start of a fresh cycle for Western Digital. A cheap 5.4x forward P/E ratio indicates even greater undervaluation going forward. The reward continues to grow as this stock continues to decline and at the same time the risk continues to shrink.

(Figure 3) WDC Has A Rather High Amount Of Debt, But This May Not Be As Big Of An Issue As It May Seem When Looking At Total Equity As Well, And How This Compares To Competitors

Risks

Western Digital has over $11 billion in total debt, a substantially large number for a small to mid size cap company and just around $4.7 billion in cash to go with it. With free cash flow on the decline WDC will have to work to keep this from becoming a bigger issue. The good news is that Western Digital is in much better shape in this area than many of their competitors and the company has done well for almost 50 years now since their founding back in 1970, so in reality management should have this taken care of. Short-term debt is very low ($213 million), so I do not see debt as a major issue going forward.

Another risk with Western Digital is the talks of a dividend cut on the horizon. Analyst C.J Muse of Evercore recently gave his take on the issue stating that a $2.00 annual dividend will be hard to manage with declining free cash flow and high debt. Fierce competition in the sector has lead to a very cyclical business as WDC's top products battle names such as Seagate and Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY). The good news is the risk in investing in WDC is falling as the price becomes cheaper and cheaper.

Investing Going Forward

Western Digital is expected to report earnings after the market close on January 24, 2019. Heading into earnings I think it may be smart to buy a small position as the stock is down around 60% from highs and it is as good of time as ever to begin raking in that 5% dividend yield the company offers. I believe a dividend cut has already been priced into the stock after the nearly 8% dip on the Evercore estimates, and so if the dividend were maintained this stock could jump. Western Digital and Micron are two of the cheapest stocks in the market compared to peers, and with the dividend and history behind WDC, I believe it offers less risk and higher reward than just about any tech stock in the market if the investor is willing to wait 1-3 years for the cycle to play out (Figure 4). Based upon an approximately 40% undervaluation to competitors when looking at EV/EBITDA and around 10% growth projected over the next year, I think this stock could very easily reach $53 or a total of around 50% gains by the year end, and find even higher highs in the years following as consumer demand regains its footing and sales pick back up.

WDC data by YCharts

(Figure 4) WDC Has Been An Extremely Cyclical Stock For The Last Decade+ And Will Look To Find New Highs Once A Bottom Is Established

Nearing closer and closer to 10 year lows, Western Digital has very little risk at these points compared to the rest of the tech sector. The company develops industry leading products in all different types of areas creating a diverse portfolio. I do not see this stock declining below $30 a share anytime in the foreseeable future even if they report a rough earnings call with dividend cuts. That being said a stock with a 50%+ upside due to undervaluation and shift in cyclical growth and less than -15% downside over a 1-3 year span with compounding quarterly dividends not found much anywhere else in the sector or even the market sounds like a very good move for patient investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WDC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.