Did Aurora Cannabis Just Dilute Its Shareholders Again?

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) announced after the market closed on Wednesday that it is issuing US$250 million of convertible senior notes through a private placement. Investors were caught off guard, and the stock tumbled more than 8% in after-hours trading. We think the negative reaction came from the fear of constant dilution and concerns over Aurora's near-term liquidity. However, we will compare it to Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) US$400 million convertible issuances last year to show you why this deal is neutral and could actually signal possible U.S. moves.

US$250 Million Converts

After the market closed on Wednesday, Aurora announced that it is issuing US$250 of convertible senior notes due 2024 via a private placement. No terms were announced by Aurora as the deal is a private offering, which is different from the bought deals that are often used by cannabis companies in Canada. Without terms, we could only understand that the offering will be in the form of convertible notes, which means that these notes can be converted into common shares of Aurora at a predetermined price. The conversion price is usually set at levels higher than Aurora's closing share price.

What is our take on this deal? First of all, the deal is worse than a straight-up debt instrument for existing Aurora shareholders due to possible dilutions. Convertible debts are attractive investments for new investors because they can share the upside should Aurora share price rise above the conversion price. If that were to happen, existing shareholders will be diluted, and Aurora essentially issued a bunch of stock at lower share prices.

Why is Aurora raising the convertible debt in USD? We think there are two potential reasons. First of all, Aurora is likely looking to expand into the U.S. hemp market, and it needs USD to match future acquisitions and investments. Canopy (OTC:CGC) announced that it just received its hemp license in New York, and we fully expect that other large Canadian cannabis companies are busy working on their entry into the U.S. hemp industry. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp and also opened the market to Canadian firms which have been confined to the Canadian market until now.

The second reason for the USD raise could be that Aurora is getting better terms in the U.S. compared to the Canadian market. The Canadian market might be too small or has worse terms compared to the U.S. market, but we think the need for U.S. expansion capital is more likely the cause.

Tilray Did The Same Thing

We also think it is worth pointing out that Tilray raised US$450 million back in October 2018 through a similar transaction. Tilray raised money to capitalize on its red-hot share price based on the following terms:

US$450 million senior unsecured convertible notes

The conversion price of US$167.41 was 15% higher than Tilray's closing share price on the pricing date

Tilray cannot redeem the notes before October 2021; after that, the notes can be redeemed if Tilray share price is 30% higher than the conversion price for at least 20 trading days

Tilray shares closed at US$85.61 on Wednesday

While each stock is different and market conditions could have changed materially, we think Tilray's transaction represents a useful benchmark for Aurora as investors try to wrap their head around the announcement. Aurora is likely to get similar terms as Tilray did including the conversion price.

However, there are also differences between the two cases. Tilray shares were on a tear and reached as high as US$300, so the raise was viewed as an opportunistic raise that proved to be prescient. The notes are deeply out of the money, and Tilray likely got better terms such as lower interest rate. In the case of Aurora, its shares have been under pressure throughout 2018, and investors are rightfully worried that this capital raise could result in additional dilution to existing shareholders.

Investors' Reaction

Clearly, investors weren't expecting this capital raise just two days after Aurora announced the C$175 million acquisition of Whistler Medical Marijuana where Aurora is issuing 21 million shares. On Wednesday, Aurora shares tumbled more than 8% in after-hours trading, wiping out some of its recent gains. However, as we illustrated above, this convertible issuance represents a normal transaction as Tilray did almost the exact same deal in October 2018. We think the USD proceeds also signal Aurora's near-term plan to enter the U.S. hemp industry and accelerate its international expansion.

We understand how some investors could view the announcement negatively. Some people will see this raise as evidence that management is trying to capitalize on the recent strong share price performance and could derail the recent momentum. However, we think the 8% drop in after-hours trading might be an overreaction, given the deal is neutral for the company.

Conclusion

Aurora's decision to issue US$250 million of convertible notes is likely driven by its U.S. ambition and its strong share price performance in 2019 so far. We think the deal is neutral overall, but more dilution is a very likely result, which could be concerning for some investors.

