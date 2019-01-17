Physicians Realty Trust: This Doc Is No Quack

Quality assets command a premium. There is no question about that. Paying that price however, usually reduceS your expected returns. As the saying goes, you make your profit when you buy, not when you sell. In this context, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is a particularly interesting one. DOC is a self-managed healthcare REIT that owns and manages healthcare properties comprising mainly of medical office buildings (MOBs). DOC leases them out to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems and other healthcare providers. This name is no stranger to us and we took a big position previously at $14.75. We had our eye on the prize with this one and subsequently sold at when prices spiked. Our rationale back then was that the stock had approached fair value and we rather capture gains and look for better value elsewhere. We did the same with this medical REIT around the same time frame. With the stock having retreated and the portfolio having fresh incoming funds, we decided to reexamine what would be a good buy point for this REIT.

What is high quality for DOC

The most important criteria that determines the success or failure of a REIT is its acquisition model. The ones in a hurry to grow at all costs are the ones that land into trouble and spend years righting the ship. "Grow at all costs" is followed by "disposing non-core properties", with shareholders paying a heavy toll. The thing that has impressed us most about DOC has been its highly disciplined acquisition model. DOC places a high degree of stress placed on picking the right properties, both by traditional, and its own measures.

Source: DOC presentation

In DOC's case we have seen measurable quality measures show up in the portfolio with investment grade tenants comprising nearly half of occupied GLA

Source: DOC presentation

This is up from 23% three years back. Alongside the focus has been on larger "on-campus" located buildings. DOC top ten tenant list has seen a rapid expansion in investment grade tenants, while at the same time the percentage reliance on the top 10 has decreased.

Source: DOC presentation

Occupancy and leverage

Current weighted average lease term (WALT) is 8.0 years and the portfolio is 96.0% occupied.

The lease expiration schedule is very manageable with about 3.5% of base rent coming for renewal annually between 2018-2022. This number is substantially below peers.

While that low number is exceptionally defensive, it also means there are few chances to get big rent bumps in what is a tight market.

Ok, it is good, but is it cheap?

Current NAREIT estimates but DOC on track to make $1.10 in funds from operations (FFO) in 2019. This puts it squarely at 15 times 2019 FFO.

Source: NAREIT

While not an extremely high multiple, the recent slower growth calls into question as to how much one should shell out for medical office REIT. When we made a compelling buy case for DOC in June 2018, DOC was trading at under 13X forward multiples, so certainly the deep value situation is no longer present. But the current price is in the fair range. FFO estimates for 2019 have trended down as DOC has pruned higher cap rate, lower quality properties through dispositions.

Source: DOC presentation

DOC in turn has focused acquisitions at low cap rate.

Source: DOC presentation

Just those trades of exchanging $250 odd million of high cap rate properties for lower cap rate properties would shave about 2 cents of 2019 FFO, even excluding any acquisition and disposition costs. That is the reason growth estimates have been cut in since the middle of last year. So at present levels, DOC having lost its growth edge for 2019 and trading higher than our last entry point, has gone from a strong buy to a hold.

Rent Coverage

While we may not be bullish based on price, there are definite reasons that investors may still want to consider ponying up the costs for this REIT. The primary one we can think of is the rent coverage. MOBs have some of the best rent coverage in the healthcare industry.

Source: Healthcare Realty Trust Presentation

With DOC having a portfolio completely comprised of almost 9X rent coverage type tenants, we think that it should command a premium to REITs like Omega Healthcare Inc (OHI). The question investors must ask themselves is whether they would like to pay 13-14X multiple for OHI where the average rent coverage is 1.34X. This excludes 13% of the portfolio that is "well-south of even 1.0X" of that number. Alternatively, investors can pony up 2 extra multiples for DOC where the rent cushion is about 9X on average. While the dividend yield is a lot smaller, there are going to be no tenants calling DOC for a rent cut, unlike what we expect with REITs like OHI.

Conclusion

DOC is in the "hold to weak buy" range. Investors may still want to consider this as a valid addition to their portfolio as the stock does offer exposure to a unique asset class. The multiples are not rich but neither are they at a "table pounding" buy level.

In many such cases, where the stock trades above our buy point, we do sell puts, as that is the only free lunch out there (see this link for an explanation of this free lunch). However here, option premiums are not very attractive and we don't believe they compensate us for writing insurance policies. On this one, we will wait.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in OHI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.