Nissan LEAF Sales Grew 95% In 2018

Nevertheless, for the first 17 days of 2019 year sales in Norway, the Nissan LEAF leads the sales charts yet again - ahead of Tesla, Kia, Hyundai, BMW and Volkswagen.

It’s not that easy, however. There's also increasing competition from new models from Kia, Hyundai, BMW and Tesla.

One might therefore conclude that going from 151 miles to 226 - and increasing horsepower by approximately 50% too - should increase LEAF sales further.

In 2018, Nissan grew LEAF unit sales by 95% as the 151-mile range version became available mostly in early 2018.

Nissan is launching a 226-mile range version of the LEAF electric car. It becomes available in dealerships the first half of 2019.

How would you value an electric car company that grew units sold by 95% of its dominant model in 2018, from an already market-leading position? Then, in early January 2019, it announced a 50% increase in range and a 50% increase in horsepower too.

We have seen fast-growing Tesla (TSLA) obtain a $60 billion market cap, and NIO (NIO) obtain a $7 billion market based on a far smaller unit sales volume. In contrast, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) has a $70 billion market cap, but of course it includes the operations of one of the world largest and most profitable automakers - not just an unprofitable electric car business that grew by 95% in 2018.

When we first saw the Nissan LEAF in 2009, the reaction was mixed. On the one hand, it was the first mainstream electric car - practical, affordable, and with a range of 73 miles, which seems quaint at this point. On the other hand, it was horribly ugly in the eyes of most people. And ugly doesn’t usually sell when it comes to automobiles.

Despite huge projections by management at the time, the LEAF did not sell well. By 2017, it had reached annual sales in its major markets - Japan, Europe and North America - of 45,474 units.

But then something happened. In September 2017, Nissan showed the second-generation LEAF. It was not 100% all-new, as parts of the interior and greenhouse show, but it was a major cleaning up of the design. It no longer was outright ugly. That doesn’t mean it became a good-looking car - it didn’t - but it no longer scared people away at first sight. It started to look like a regular Euro-Asian centric compact hatchback.

In addition, the range was bumped to 151 miles. That was far behind the Chevrolet (GM) Bolt EV’s 238 miles of range, but Nissan had a different advantage: It's made in three separate factories located in Japan, the U.S. and the U.K. The Chevrolet Bolt EV is made only in the U.S., and is barely sold in Europe, and in Korea - but not in many other places outside the US and Canada.

In addition, the 2018 model year LEAF also got Android (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) Auto and Apple (AAPL) CarPlay, which transformed the infotainment system from near worst in class, to near best in class. With the improvements in styling, range and infotainment, what happened to sales of the Nissan LEAF in 2018?

Let’s take a look at the geographic breakdown of its sales, starting with the 2017 numbers:

Nissan LEAF USA Canada Europe Japan total Norway Jan 2017 772 459 1386 1431 4048 352 Feb 2017 1037 113 1327 1711 4188 408 Mar 2017 1478 144 3188 1571 6381 499 Apr 2017 1063 142 1326 399 2930 287 May 2017 1392 122 1378 678 3570 272 Jun 2017 1506 125 1590 1379 4600 384 Jul 2017 1283 148 1128 1169 3728 334 Aug 2017 1154 50 993 538 2735 264 Sep 2017 1055 19 1387 202 2663 111 Oct 2017 213 7 1075 3629 4924 269 Nov 2017 175 5 715 1912 2807 148 Dec 2017 102 6 486 2306 2900 46 TOTAL 2017 11230 1340 15979 16925 45474 3374

Data sources:

USA data: here

Canada data: here

Europe data: here

Japan data: here

Norway data: here

As you can see in the table above, it was a pretty sorry saga, with sales boosted mostly from the Japanese market in the last quarter. That’s because the new LEAF generation became available there approximately four months before the rest of the world (closer to February 2018).

A few caveats here: The careful reader will note that some geographies may not be counted in these totals. There just is no readily available data from every single tiny country in the world. However, these are the major geographies that surely constitute much more than 95% of the total LEAF sales, perhaps over 99%.

The other caveat is that the LEAF is not the only electric car that Nissan sells. It also sells the NV-200 electric work van. It's made in Spain and sold at least in Europe. In Norway alone, a grand total of approximately 3,600 NV-200 electric units have been sold since inception a few years ago. I have not included any of these sales, for they are not available in all these geographies. It's not really relevant.

Looking away from 2017, and into 2018, how did this change?

Nissan LEAF USA Canada Europe Japan total Norway Jan 2018 150 0 548 3768 4466 155 Feb 2018 895 179 1540 3720 6334 781 Mar 2018 1500 423 6053 2997 10973 2172 Apr 2018 1171 408 3546 874 5999 997 May 2018 1576 906 2814 1765 7061 644 Jun 2018 1367 492 3377 1462 6698 1152 Jul 2018 1149 418 4024 2040 7631 980 Aug 2018 1315 1050 2924 2065 7354 1241 Sep 2018 1563 605 4596 2811 9575 1071 Oct 2018 1234 640 4758 1675 8307 1292 Nov 2018 1128 389 4640 2090 8247 1529 Dec 2018 1667 225 3604 455 5951 911 TOTAL 2018 14715 5735 42424 25722 88596 12925

Data sources: Same as the previous table

As you can see in the table above, 2018 became a totally different picture. While January 2018 was still frozen near the zero mark, the thaw started in February and was in full swing by March. Monthly sales ranged mostly between 6,000 and 10,000 units since then.

How did the monthly performance look, on an aggregate basis, in terms of year-over-year percentage growth?

LEAF sales 2018 2017 change January 4466 4048 10% February 6334 4188 51% March 10973 6381 72% April 5999 2930 105% May 7061 3570 98% June 6698 4600 46% July 7631 3728 105% August 7354 2735 169% September 9575 2663 260% October 8307 4924 69% November 8247 2807 194% December 5951 2900 105% 88596 45474 95%

Data sources: Same as the previous table

As you can see in the table above, the growth rates were strong basically after that first month, just before the new generation LEAF became available in Europe and North America. But what about the LEAF going forward, looking into 2019?

You may have noted that sales in December 2018, while up 105% from the previous year, was the weakest month since the first third of 2018. Why is that?

Well, it’s actually a similar reason to the previous year. There's a new generation of the LEAF which appears barely over a year after the old one - yet again! This new generation is the one that grows range from 151 miles to 226, which boosts horsepower by approximately 50%.

The new generation LEAF becomes available in Japan in the next few weeks, in the U.S. around the end of March 2019 and in Europe by June 2019. It continues to be made in the same three factories. With this new one around the corner, it’s natural that sales of old one started to slow in December.

It's really difficult to predict how much this improved LEAF could boost sales. On the one hand, it’s obviously going to eat into gasoline car sales more than the previous generation. On the other hand, competition from other electric cars is intensifying at an alarming pace. For both of those factors, price will be an important component - but Nissan has yet to announce pricing in the U.S.

For example, let’s take a look at the sales numbers for January 2019 in Norway, which has the highest market share for electric cars of any country in the world:

2019-01 Norway Jan 1-17 1 Nissan LEAF 562 2 BMW i3 474 3 VW eGolf 471 5 Hyundai Ioniq EV 144 4 Hyundai Kona EV 132 6 Kia Soul EV 126 7 Tesla Model X 93 8 Renault Zoe 75 9 VW eUp 52 10 Nissan e-NV200 48 12 Jaguar i-Pace 28 11 Opel Ampera-e 27 13 Fiat 500e 27 14 Peugeot Partner 22 15 Kia Niro EV 18 16 Tesla Model S 17

Data source: here

As you can see in the table above, despite this generation transition which is less than half a year away for Norway, the Nissan LEAF continues to hold the pole position for these first two weeks of 2019. It is outselling all similarly priced rivals that have - right now - longer range.

The situation is clearly somewhat inconclusive as to where LEAF sales will go in the coming months. Perhaps Hyundai and Kia’s new attractive models are severely supply constrained? Perhaps the Tesla Model 3 will dominate the market already two months from now? Perhaps the Audi eTron will take a major bite out of this market, despite being much more expensive than all the others except Tesla Model S and X?

Despite all those possibilities, one has to say that Nissan remains a leading player for now, aided by being the only automaker producing its car in three factories on three continents, and selling them in all those places. This ability to supply these markets in a cost-efficient manner has clearly contributed to the 95% annual growth rate in 2018.

