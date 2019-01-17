Long Ideas | Consumer  | Japan

Nissan LEAF Sales Grew 95% In 2018

|
About: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. ADR (NSANY), Includes: AUDVF, BMWYY, GM, HYMLF, KIMTF, NIO, VLKAF
by: Anton Wahlman
Summary

Nissan is launching a 226-mile range version of the LEAF electric car. It becomes available in dealerships the first half of 2019.

In 2018, Nissan grew LEAF unit sales by 95% as the 151-mile range version became available mostly in early 2018.

One might therefore conclude that going from 151 miles to 226 - and increasing horsepower by approximately 50% too - should increase LEAF sales further.

It’s not that easy, however.  There's also increasing competition from new models from Kia, Hyundai, BMW and Tesla.

Nevertheless, for the first 17 days of 2019 year sales in Norway, the Nissan LEAF leads the sales charts yet again - ahead of Tesla, Kia, Hyundai, BMW and Volkswagen.

How would you value an electric car company that grew units sold by 95% of its dominant model in 2018, from an already market-leading position? Then, in early January 2019, it announced a 50% increase in range and a 50% increase in horsepower too.

We have seen fast-growing Tesla (TSLA) obtain a $60 billion market cap, and NIO (NIO) obtain a $7 billion market based on a far smaller unit sales volume. In contrast, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) has a $70 billion market cap, but of course it includes the operations of one of the world largest and most profitable automakers - not just an unprofitable electric car business that grew by 95% in 2018.

When we first saw the Nissan LEAF in 2009, the reaction was mixed. On the one hand, it was the first mainstream electric car - practical, affordable, and with a range of 73 miles, which seems quaint at this point. On the other hand, it was horribly ugly in the eyes of most people. And ugly doesn’t usually sell when it comes to automobiles.

Despite huge projections by management at the time, the LEAF did not sell well. By 2017, it had reached annual sales in its major markets - Japan, Europe and North America - of 45,474 units.

But then something happened. In September 2017, Nissan showed the second-generation LEAF. It was not 100% all-new, as parts of the interior and greenhouse show, but it was a major cleaning up of the design. It no longer was outright ugly. That doesn’t mean it became a good-looking car - it didn’t - but it no longer scared people away at first sight. It started to look like a regular Euro-Asian centric compact hatchback.

In addition, the range was bumped to 151 miles. That was far behind the Chevrolet (GM) Bolt EV’s 238 miles of range, but Nissan had a different advantage: It's made in three separate factories located in Japan, the U.S. and the U.K. The Chevrolet Bolt EV is made only in the U.S., and is barely sold in Europe, and in Korea - but not in many other places outside the US and Canada.

In addition, the 2018 model year LEAF also got Android (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) Auto and Apple (AAPL) CarPlay, which transformed the infotainment system from near worst in class, to near best in class. With the improvements in styling, range and infotainment, what happened to sales of the Nissan LEAF in 2018?

Let’s take a look at the geographic breakdown of its sales, starting with the 2017 numbers:

Nissan LEAF

USA

Canada

Europe

Japan

total

Norway

Jan 2017

772

459

1386

1431

4048

352

Feb 2017

1037

113

1327

1711

4188

408

Mar 2017

1478

144

3188

1571

6381

499

Apr 2017

1063

142

1326

399

2930

287

May 2017

1392

122

1378

678

3570

272

Jun 2017

1506

125

1590

1379

4600

384

Jul 2017

1283

148

1128

1169

3728

334

Aug 2017

1154

50

993

538

2735

264

Sep 2017

1055

19

1387

202

2663

111

Oct 2017

213

7

1075

3629

4924

269

Nov 2017

175

5

715

1912

2807

148

Dec 2017

102

6

486

2306

2900

46

TOTAL 2017

11230

1340

15979

16925

45474

3374

Data sources:

USA data: here

Canada data: here

Europe data: here

Japan data: here

Norway data: here

As you can see in the table above, it was a pretty sorry saga, with sales boosted mostly from the Japanese market in the last quarter. That’s because the new LEAF generation became available there approximately four months before the rest of the world (closer to February 2018).

A few caveats here: The careful reader will note that some geographies may not be counted in these totals. There just is no readily available data from every single tiny country in the world. However, these are the major geographies that surely constitute much more than 95% of the total LEAF sales, perhaps over 99%.

The other caveat is that the LEAF is not the only electric car that Nissan sells. It also sells the NV-200 electric work van. It's made in Spain and sold at least in Europe. In Norway alone, a grand total of approximately 3,600 NV-200 electric units have been sold since inception a few years ago. I have not included any of these sales, for they are not available in all these geographies. It's not really relevant.

Looking away from 2017, and into 2018, how did this change?

Nissan LEAF

USA

Canada

Europe

Japan

total

Norway

Jan 2018

150

0

548

3768

4466

155

Feb 2018

895

179

1540

3720

6334

781

Mar 2018

1500

423

6053

2997

10973

2172

Apr 2018

1171

408

3546

874

5999

997

May 2018

1576

906

2814

1765

7061

644

Jun 2018

1367

492

3377

1462

6698

1152

Jul 2018

1149

418

4024

2040

7631

980

Aug 2018

1315

1050

2924

2065

7354

1241

Sep 2018

1563

605

4596

2811

9575

1071

Oct 2018

1234

640

4758

1675

8307

1292

Nov 2018

1128

389

4640

2090

8247

1529

Dec 2018

1667

225

3604

455

5951

911

TOTAL 2018

14715

5735

42424

25722

88596

12925

Data sources: Same as the previous table

As you can see in the table above, 2018 became a totally different picture. While January 2018 was still frozen near the zero mark, the thaw started in February and was in full swing by March. Monthly sales ranged mostly between 6,000 and 10,000 units since then.

How did the monthly performance look, on an aggregate basis, in terms of year-over-year percentage growth?

LEAF sales

2018

2017

change

January

4466

4048

10%

February

6334

4188

51%

March

10973

6381

72%

April

5999

2930

105%

May

7061

3570

98%

June

6698

4600

46%

July

7631

3728

105%

August

7354

2735

169%

September

9575

2663

260%

October

8307

4924

69%

November

8247

2807

194%

December

5951

2900

105%

88596

45474

95%

Data sources: Same as the previous table

As you can see in the table above, the growth rates were strong basically after that first month, just before the new generation LEAF became available in Europe and North America. But what about the LEAF going forward, looking into 2019?

You may have noted that sales in December 2018, while up 105% from the previous year, was the weakest month since the first third of 2018. Why is that?

Well, it’s actually a similar reason to the previous year. There's a new generation of the LEAF which appears barely over a year after the old one - yet again! This new generation is the one that grows range from 151 miles to 226, which boosts horsepower by approximately 50%.

The new generation LEAF becomes available in Japan in the next few weeks, in the U.S. around the end of March 2019 and in Europe by June 2019. It continues to be made in the same three factories. With this new one around the corner, it’s natural that sales of old one started to slow in December.

It's really difficult to predict how much this improved LEAF could boost sales. On the one hand, it’s obviously going to eat into gasoline car sales more than the previous generation. On the other hand, competition from other electric cars is intensifying at an alarming pace. For both of those factors, price will be an important component - but Nissan has yet to announce pricing in the U.S.

For example, let’s take a look at the sales numbers for January 2019 in Norway, which has the highest market share for electric cars of any country in the world:

2019-01 Norway

Jan 1-17

1

Nissan LEAF

562

2

BMW i3

474

3

VW eGolf

471

5

Hyundai Ioniq EV

144

4

Hyundai Kona EV

132

6

Kia Soul EV

126

7

Tesla Model X

93

8

Renault Zoe

75

9

VW eUp

52

10

Nissan e-NV200

48

12

Jaguar i-Pace

28

11

Opel Ampera-e

27

13

Fiat 500e

27

14

Peugeot Partner

22

15

Kia Niro EV

18

16

Tesla Model S

17

Data source: here

As you can see in the table above, despite this generation transition which is less than half a year away for Norway, the Nissan LEAF continues to hold the pole position for these first two weeks of 2019. It is outselling all similarly priced rivals that have - right now - longer range.

The situation is clearly somewhat inconclusive as to where LEAF sales will go in the coming months. Perhaps Hyundai and Kia’s new attractive models are severely supply constrained? Perhaps the Tesla Model 3 will dominate the market already two months from now? Perhaps the Audi eTron will take a major bite out of this market, despite being much more expensive than all the others except Tesla Model S and X?

Despite all those possibilities, one has to say that Nissan remains a leading player for now, aided by being the only automaker producing its car in three factories on three continents, and selling them in all those places. This ability to supply these markets in a cost-efficient manner has clearly contributed to the 95% annual growth rate in 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long FCAU. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Nissan hosted a product intro.