FedEx Corp.: A Premier Business On The Cheap

If one believes management has the wherewithal to fix the problems, the stock is trading at a significant discount.

The stock's been pounded on a spate of bad news. Management didn't gloss it over. They reset expectations.

After a bit of a holiday hiatus, I'm back in the saddle. Year-end 2018 was a tough investment climate, but the rolling bear uncovered several gems. Amidst the rubble was large-cap, blue-chip growth stock FedEx Corp (FDX). Peak to trough, the stock fell over 40% in the space of three months.

Investment Thesis

FedEx meets my basic screening criteria for picking winning stocks: the underlying company is well-managed, owns a strong franchise, has a sound balance sheet, earns its profits in cash, and it's shareholder-friendly. The stock appears to trade below Fair Value.

Beyond that, the company and the stock have been pounded down due to a confluence of negative events: a significant earnings guide-down, plus concerns about free cash flow generation, margin compression, slower-than-anticipated TNT acquisition integration, and the "death star," aka Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The news spurred a bevy of analyst downgrades.

All of which I view as a positive.

When a premier company takes a big hit on a spate of bad news, and the stock price goes into full-on bear mode, it's time to take a look under the hood and see whether Mr. Market got a little too depressed.

I believe FedEx remains a solid enterprise. My 18-month target price is ~$245. If accurate, that's a 40% uplift from a recent $170 bid, excluding dividends.

A Look Under The Hood

Immediately, I see FedEx owning an advantage: it's an oligopoly. Good investors love oligopolies. Competitors are limited. Actually, rival United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a loose competitor; the two companies' business models aren't true overlays.

Duplicating FedEx's international transportation and logistics network is nearly impossible. It's a wide-moat business.

The operation rides the coattails of the global economy. Therefore, this industrial corporation exhibits a level of cyclical behavior. The cyclicality is mitigated by the demand for increasing international business connectivity, and the rise of e-commerce, both of which are somewhat secular trends.

Indeed, the daily volume of FedEx Express and FedEx Ground packages handled continues to escalate.

Source: FedEx FY 2018 10-K

A YoY 3.6% increase in 2017-2018 has been followed by another 5.5% advance through the first half of the current 2019 fiscal year (fiscal year ends May 31).

Financials

FedEx has a sound balance sheet. Yes, long-term debt is rising, increasing some 20% since FY 2016. However, over the same period, shareholder equity jumped over 40%. Goodwill represented only 13% of FedEx's total assets. Meanwhile, the company easily covers its interest payments. Through the first half of fiscal 2019, the Interest Coverage ratio (net interest expense/EBIT) is above 9x.

Liquidity is strong. The current ratio is 1.41x. There's $7.91 cash on the balance sheet (about $2.1 billion), representing 5% of the share price. In addition, FedEx placed a $2 billion revolver through 2020. As disclosed in the 10-Q, the most significant bank covenant associated with the credit facility is a 3.5x net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio. As of November 30, the firm's ratio is 2.1x.

The debt-to-equity ratio is 85%. This places the company in the middle of the range when compared with all Air Freight and Logistics corporations. Notably, the ratio has been trending down. At the end of fiscal year 2016, the debt-to-equity ratio was 100%. This reflects positively upon management's ability to build shareholder equity faster than increase corporate debt.

Currently, FedEx enjoys a 26% return on equity. I consider a 15% return to be the benchmark hurdle for well-run industrial corporations.

Turning to cash flow, FedEx generates cash flow in excess of profits consistently. This is a hallmark of businesses whereas I look to become a shareholder. A F.A.S.T. graph illustrates this clearly.

Nonetheless, we see operating cash flow peaked in 2016 and has declined thereafter. Later in this article, we'll cover the cash flow/free cash flow issue in more detail.

Adjusted EPS: A Degree of Separation With Management

I question how management reports "adjusted," or operating earnings. Generally, I concur with their view on the various put-and-takes. However, I do not agree with citing TNT Express integration and amortization expenses "below the line." The acquisition is now some three years down the road, and the full benefits thereof are not expected to become apparent until FY 2020.

The following table illustrates as-reported GAAP EPS, management's operating EPS, and "Ray's" operating EPS. The period covered includes FY 2016 through forecast FY 2019:

FedEx Corporation EPS - FY 2016 through FY 2019

FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 2019 (half) 2019 (est) GAAP $6.51 $11.07 $16.79 $6.61 $13.02 Mgt. Adjusted EPS $10.80 $12.09 $15.31 $7.49 $16.05 "Ray's" EPS $10.35 $11.18 $13.95 $6.79 $14.69

Data compiled via company investor website and author's computations

Including TNT Express integration expenses, I project FedEx FY 2019 operating EPS should increase 5.3% versus last year. The EPS growth differential isn't material versus the company's view. The delta EPS is a more salient factor when reviewing FedEx's operating margins. That comparison is upcoming.

Summary

On balance, FedEx looks to be healthy. Debt is manageable. Liquidity is good. Operating cash flows run higher than profits. Return on equity and shareholders' equity build is solid. Underpinning operations is increasing package volume, coupled with the businesses' ability to raise pricing (indicative of a strong franchise). Effective January 1, 2019, FedEx raised rates by approximately 5%.

Source: FedEx January investor presentation

So, What About the Warts?

Oh, yeah... the warts.

Yes, part of the investment thesis revolved around the fact there's been a bevy of bad news surrounding the company. In conjunction, the stock price was decimated in a short period of time. On the other hand, since the bad news is out, one could take the view the path forward is up... presuming management "gets it" and has the ability to right the ship. This is what good management teams do.

So, let's take a look at what's bugging the Street.

A Big Downside Guidance Cut

During the December 18, 2018, fiscal year 2Q earnings release, management reduced FY 2019 guidance significantly. The Street freaked out. Unquestionably, the magnitude of the guide-down was surprising; this precipitated the hand-wringing. Midpoint operating EPS guidance of $17.50 was knocked back to $16.05, an 8.2% hit. Coupled with a market-wide late-December downdraft, the results were predictable: FDX stock got crushed.

Stepping back a bit, it was notable the reasons behind the guide-down were primarily macro-related. Weakness in the European market was fingered, and this had the knock-on effect of slowing the TNT Express acquisition synergies.

Free Cash Flow Worries

Over the years, there's been an ebb and flow to FedEx's operating cash flow. More recently, after peaking in 2016, the trend's been lower. The issue has been compounded by ambitious capex spending; purchasing new aircraft, building out logistics infrastructure, technology, etc. The result is negative free cash flow. This means the company must borrow money to fund the business and pay the dividend.

Using another F.A.S.T. graph, here's a long-term picture illustrating FedEx's operating cash flow versus capital expenditures.

Indeed, we see in 2017 and 2018 the purple bars are taller than the blue bars. It's not expected to get better in FY 2019. You may also note the "sine-wave" operating cash flows. Over the past 15 years, two such instances are evidenced. We're into the third wave now.

TNT Express/FedEx Express Operating Income Deferral

This quote is directly from the most recent earnings release:

Management still expects to realize the benefits from TNT Express that were anticipated when the company was acquired. However, lower-than-expected express package volume due to European economic weakness that accelerated during the quarter and is expected to continue, and a change in service mix following the June 2017 cyberattack on TNT Express, will delay the anticipated realization of these benefits. As a result, the target to increase FedEx Express operating income by $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion over fiscal 2017 results will not be achieved in fiscal 2020.

Ouch. Well, that went over like a lead balloon. "Accelerating" EU weakness is bad enough. The 2017 cyberattack on TNT compounded matters.

For reference, the FY 2017 adjusted operating income FedEx Corp benchmark was $5.48 billion. FY 2018 showed $5.73 billion operating income. This year will require management to pull out the stops to beat last year's results. The entire $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion FedEx Express operating income uplift is officially postponed.

Margin Compression

Part-and-parcel (no pun intended) with the aforementioned come squeezed margins. The Street hates margin compression. Investors don't like it much, either.

Here's the scorecard:

FedEx Corporation Operating Margins - FY 2017 through 2019

FY 2017 FY 2018 2019 (half) GAAP Operating 7.6% 6.5% 6.4% Management Adjusted 8.2% 7.8% 7.2% "Ray's" Adjusted 7.7% 7.1% 6.6%

"Ray's" adjusted operating margins include TNT Express integration expenses. Management excludes these expenses in the margin calculation.

So, under any and all scenarios, margins are going down. This flies in the face of management's expectations: initially, FY 2019 operating margins were guided to 7.9% (GAAP) and 8.5% (adjusted). That seems unlikely now.

The long-term objective is to goose margins up to 10%.

The Death Star: Amazon

I'll be short and to the point. I do not believe Amazon represents a significant threat to FedEx. Good people may disagree. First, Amazon represents a small percentage of FedEx's business; currently less than 3%. Management considers Amazon a good customer, not a competitor. Second, I contend FedEx has such a wide moat around its business, even Amazon would have a difficult time piercing it. Third, Amazon is unlikely to compete with FedEx other than through FedEx Ground. UPS would have more to worry about. Fourth, international carrier DHL is making another foray into the U.S. Market. This comes after a failed attempt about a decade ago. After spending billions of dollars trying to gain a toehold, DHL exited our domestic market in 2008. I doubt Amazon will elect to enter the ground delivery market concurrently when DHL (whereby such business is core) is attempting to do the same thing. Delivering packages isn't core to Amazon.

I just don't buy this bear-case argument.

In any event, there's plenty of other things not-to-like about FedEx now.

...Which Leads Me To Two Old Sayings

Well, these saying are not exactly old, since I made them up myself.

The first was based upon my reaction upon witnessing some college buds after some late-night drinking escapades:

When you're face down in the gutter, the only way to go is up, even if you just roll over on your back.

The second is a bit more business-appropriate:

Good businesses don't just sit there and take it. They do something about it.

Since the first quote is largely self-explanatory, I'll elaborate upon the second.

Well-run businesses, when faced with challenges, tend to seek changes to alter the trajectory of the problems, if not resolve the problems altogether. Good management teams listen, think, and respond. Since I believe FedEx Corp. is guided by good management, I contend the management team will do what's necessary to fix the problems.

Buttressing this view was a management quote to several Street analysts shortly thereafter the guidedown. President & COO Dave Bronczek, CFO Alan Graf, and Express President & CEO Raj Subramaniam said,

We get it. We know we need to improve margins and FCF. We know you guys hate when we buy planes. But, the good news is that we know what to do to fix it…and we've never been more confident in the company's fantastic future growth prospects.

It's up to each investor to determine whether the FedEx management team can deliver. Certainly, management didn't mince words: I didn't notice waffling or back-door escape hatches. The words are plain-spoken.

Furthermore, management followed up with a roadshow; within it, there were a couple of slides worth noting. This first reinforced what the team plans to do to address the current earnings/cash flow/margin shortfall:

Source: FedEx January investor presentation

I am onboard with these plans since it encompasses things management has the power to do. They have control over these items, even if some of the decisions will be difficult.

The second slide is a reiteration of the longer-term goals and objectives of the corporation as it relates to its shareholders:

Source: FedEx January investor presentation

I found this significant since no one forced management to reiterate it. Instead of going radio silent, playing it safe, or offering contingencies, senior management simply re-stated the same broad goals it's espoused (and provided results upon) for years. I liked that.

Therefore, for existing or future FedEx investors: I see a continued investment in FDX as largely a decision as to whether management is up to the tasks at hand. The issues are clear. Management says they "get it." Good companies adjust and adapt to re-position for continued success. My view is there are no fundamental flaws in the business model, or the businesses' ability to execute. There is no sea tide change in the air freight and logistics business.

FedEx Stock Valuation

In this last section, we'll review stock valuation. Investors must decide if the current price is discounted enough to 1) reflect the bad news, and 2) offer sufficient upside in the event senior leadership makes good on its promises.

A picture tells a thousand words. Therefore, I'll utilize FAST graphs to illustrate FedEx's long-term relationships with price and earnings, and price and operating cash flow.

First, here's an FDX 15-year F.A.S.T. graph reflecting price and operating earnings:

We immediately notice the steep drop in price versus the long-term P/E trendline. The drop is striking. Observing a bit more, we see the trimmed-average (normal) P/E is 17.0x, and the long-term operating EPS growth rate is 8.1%. Does the go-forward EPS forecast continue to support a 17x multiple? The next F.A.S.T. graphs chart helps us sort this out.

If we look at the green box on the right-hand side of the chart, we find the forward EPS growth rate is expected to be 8.8%. Furthermore, this includes the current fiscal-year EPS growth rate forecast: just 4.5%. Currently, the Street expects FedEx to bounce back in fiscal 2020, which is aligned with management's promise to bringing home incremental operating income associated with the TNT Express deal. Indeed, the forward EPS growth rate exceeds the previous 15-year average.

Let's look at another valuation metric.

Here's another F.A.S.T. graph highlighting price and operating cash flow.

Reviewing the current normalized P/OCF multiple and past cash flows paint a somewhat different picture. It suggests the recent drop in FDX price per share didn't reflect a deep discount, but rather a "falling back to earth" whereby the stock had been overvalued. It's now "come in" and offers a more suitable entry point for new investor or existing ones seeking to accumulate on the weakness. Looking out a couple years, we also notice operating cash flow is expected to increase sharply.

Presuming management makes good on its promises to reign in capex; thereby leading to positive free cash flow, the combination of advancing operating cash flow and positive free cash flow could be a very good development.

My inclination is to put more emphasis upon P/cash flow valuation versus P/earnings. This is partly due to the Street (and management's) understanding that the company needs to not only generate operating cash but enable a net cash surplus in the form of free cash flow. In other words, the investor focus is on cash more than earnings.

Applying the long-term, 8.5x normalized cash flow multiple, one can defend a one-year price target between $199 and $253 a share. Over the past 5 years, the average P/CF multiple was 10.1x. If we are in a late-phase economic recovery, an 8.5x P/CF ratio/reversion to the mean makes sense.

The price target presumes FedEx makes the current FY 2019 and FY 2020 cash flow per share numbers. Management has a good record when setting and meeting financial expectations. The recent guide-down exhibited the process. Management took the hits on a big guidance walk-back, reset expectations, and set themselves up to meet or beat.

Risks to this thesis include domestic and/or EU-based economic recession.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2019 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.