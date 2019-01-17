Cardinal Health: Another Bellwether In Transition

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is well known for its Dividend Aristocrat status (increasing dividend for 25 consecutive years) but has lately fallen out of favor on Wall Street. Over the last three years, the share price has dropped roughly -45% (through 12/31/2018) as drug costs and socialized medicine have increasingly become a political topic. This new awareness of the cost of drugs has put pressure on the Big Three (McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)) and compelled management to take a hard internal look at business survival in the changing environment.

Risks facing the current business model

While the share price has declined over the past three years, so have operating earnings. The large gap between the GAAP and non-GAAP numbers is largely due to a large, non-cash goodwill impairment charge and the amortization of intangible assets from the Patient Recovery Business acquisition. While the non-GAAP operating earnings exclude these one-time, non-cash charges, they have also been declining. Over the same time period, revenues have been increasing, which demonstrates the effect of the margin compression due to generic drug prices. These pressures are expected to continue into 2019.

Source: Cardinal Health 2018 Annual Report

Consolidation in the pharmacy industry is only adding to the pricing pressure. With 50% of Cardinal Health's revenue coming from its top five clients, the increased scale of its current and potential customers is adding to the bargaining power of its clients, putting even more downward pressure on its drug margins.

While litigation and other regulatory costs concerning certain drugs Cardinal Health supplies have attracted a lot of attention, I believe these to be overblown concerns and already overcompensated for in the current stock price. Cardinal Health stated litigation charges of $159 million in FY2018 and expects $80 million in FY2019. The expected cost represents roughly 4.5% of cash on hand at the end of FY2018 and the cash from operations expected in 2019 after paying out dividends and completing its expected capital investments more than covers potential increases in the litigation costs.

Opportunities moving forward

Due to 88% of Cardinal Health's sales coming from its Pharmaceuticals segment, the decrease in generic drug prices has only hurt the already small margins realized. Management is expecting this trend to continue at least into 2019. While I believe the political pressure on the drug industry is going to intensify in the future, I see it as an opportunity for the generic drug makers and distributors, as the emphasis will most likely be on the length of patents and increasing approval time. More drugs should be able to get to the generic markets quicker, which would benefit companies like Cardinal Health.

To help offset the margin compression around its pharma business, management wants to make the company leaner by reducing costs by $100 million in 2019 and $200 million in 2020. On the latest earnings call, CEO Mike Kaufmann recently said that he is very confident they will at least meet those goals. The company's recent divestitures and strategic partnerships have made evident the focus it has had on its core business over the last year. Ideally, that trend will continue.

I believe that the recent Cordis and Patient Recovery acquisitions show that management is trying to decrease its political risks concerning drug prices, and we could see that trend continue. Even without new acquisitions, the medical segment business should grow organically, in relation to pharma, as management expects low single-digit growth in revenues and mid-to-high single-digit growth in profits. This is in comparison to continued margin declines in pharma with low single-digit growth in sales.

Source: 2019 Quarter One Earnings Call Presentation

Part of this process was the purchase of Cordis from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). This acquisition did not go as smoothly as desired in 2018, as some supply chain issues caused an inventory impairment of $1.4 billion. As with any new acquisition, there are some growing pains, which management should have worked out in 2019. Moving forward, it should be a value driver for the business. Last week, at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Kaufmann said:

Cordis is a business that we have had some challenges with both from an SG&A standpoint as well as from an inventory management standpoint. Both of these things are things we are getting after and very committed to. We have got the inventory piece well under control. We have the visibility that we need within inventory now to manage it globally. We have all of our manufacturing plants move to our location. So, all that work is done. And for the first time in many, many, many years, the business is actually growing on the top line, so we are starting to see some sales momentum. We are starting to see the business get to where we wanted to be, but this is an area where we remain incredibly focused and want to stay focused is around Cordis."

The current state of the balance sheet

Although margins have been contracting, gurufocus.com is currently showing solid Financial Strength and Profitability & Growth scores. The Piotroski F-Score and Altman Z-Scores indicate that there are no signs of catastrophic duress in the near future. Although capital efficiency ratios and debt coverage ratios are weaker than they have been historically, this is typical for a company and industry in transition.

Source: gurufocus.com

We see a similar message when we dig into the reported financial statements. According to trailing twelve-month (TTM) data from Zacks, Cardinal Health has more than $900 million in cash available after paying interest, taxes, dividends, and its estimated investments (CAPEX), whether you start with a cash flow from operations or an EBITDA number. This is on top of a reported $2 billion in cash & equivalents on the balance sheet.

Source: My calculations, data from Zacks

The adjusted cash flow data (see Appendix below for cash flow adjustments) also shows that Cardinal Health should be adding to its cash reserves, outside of massive, unexpected regulatory expenses, over the next few years. Based on cash flow expectations, management will have to use some of its cash reserves in 2021 for a large debt maturity, but there should be more than enough cash on hand to meet that obligation without having to roll into new debt at what we can assume will be higher interest rates.

Source: Valens-Research

Is there Value at current levels?

As those of you who have been following me know, dividend yield theory is one of my favorite relative valuation metrics. Assuming stable balance sheets, we want to buy stocks with high yields relative to their histories since we are getting higher than normal cash flow returns for taking on the risk of owning the stock. The current 4% yield is one of the highest seen in the last ten years. This yield appears more than safe based on Cardinal Health's current cash generation.

In addition to the historically high dividend yield, most standard relative valuation metrics (Forward P/E, Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow, etc.) also point to the stock trading at attractive levels. In the latest earnings presentation, management has a stated earnings per share midpoint target of about $5.00. If we use the 10-year median P/E ratio of 17, we get a target price of $85 (a bit optimistic in my opinion).

Source: gurufocus.com

While reported financial statements are a good starting point, I also like to look at adjusted cash flow metrics (see Appendix below for cash flow adjustments) for relative valuations. The adjusted P/B (V/A') and adjusted forward P/E (Fwd V/E') confirm the attractive valuation the reported metrics told. Interestingly, while adjusted P/B has historically been lower than the as-reported metric, the adjusted number is back to lows seen in 2009 and 2010 while the as-reported is not nearly back to that level. The adjusted forward P/E (V/E') has also returned to levels seen in 2010. The last time the stock traded at these adjusted valuation levels, its price (excluding dividends) doubled over the next four years (2011 through 2014).

Source: Valens-Research

While dividend yields and other relative valuation metrics are easy talking points, I am a big advocate for economic value added (EVA) analysis. My favorite method of discounted adjusted cash flow analysis, which is similar to Holt's Cash Flow Return on Investment (CFROI) analysis, makes over 130 adjustments to the financial statements to hopefully understand sources and uses of cash more accurately.

Based on discounted adjusted cash flow analysis, the market is currently expecting adjusted asset growth (think sales) of +2% over the next four years and for adjusted return on assets (think margins) to decline from 8% to 5% during that same time.

Management has stated concerns of margins continuing to decline into 2019, but a decrease of almost 50% seems a little pessimistic. I think an adjusted ROA of 6.5% (down from 8%) is a more reasonable expectation, with the same +2% asset growth. When adjusting for the stated $1 billion share repurchase plan and assuming debt levels stay constant, my calculated fair value is $72.30 (+38.5%).

In comparison, the average analyst target price on tipranks.com is $55 (+16%). Based on today's implied volatility of Cardinal Health's options, the market is pricing in a 68% probability of trading between $64 and $31 a year from now.

Source: TipRanks

Summary

While Cardinal Health, and the industry as a whole, is in transition due to political pressures around margin compression, management is taking steps to decrease costs and diversify revenue sources. While it has been a bumpy ride as of late, the steps that have been taken, I believe, should create value for shareholders moving forward. While the stock could see some more volatile sideways action in the near-term as management continues to deal with margin compression and fully integrating recent acquisitions, the current valuation and dividend offer a compelling entry point even if it takes a few quarters for management to get it running on all cylinders again.

Portfolio Positioning

While the valuation and yield are attractive, the reality is that there is still some pricing pressure expected heading into 2019, and we have seen some volatility in the markets as a whole. We are facing less quantitative easing and rising rates across the globe. Economic data, while still good, is slowing in the U.S., and there are plenty of geopolitical tensions (U.S. trade talks, Brexit, French turmoil, etc.). Even after this recent pullback, the U.S. markets currently appear fairly valued. The St. Louis Fed financial stress index, which looks at a multitude of credit spreads and other factors, is starting to rise, although it's still in a low-stress zone.

Source: St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index

Due to these factors, I would recommend implementing half of your desired allocation and adding on pullbacks.

Another strategy to increase your position on pullbacks, which is my preferred, is to sell puts with strikes below current levels for an amount that would round out your desired full allocation. The 15 Feb 2019 45 strike options look attractive to me. At the time of this writing, the premium received would yield a max potential profit of 2.1% over the next 35 days given the stock doesn't drop below $45. Keep in mind that selling one contract puts you at risk of having to purchase 100 shares of stock for $45 per share if the price drops below $45. I am comfortable with owning shares at $45 (5% below current levels), which would give me a dividend yield of 4.32% based on cost ($45 strike - $0.95 option premium received = $44.05 cost basis).

Appendix

Source: Valens-Research

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.