Aurora Cannabis: Animal Spirits

Aurora Cannabis has the potential to improve the investment picture via more detailed financials on the FQ2 report with more details of the path to an EBITDA positive FQ4.

The company not providing financial details of acquisitions and quarterly operating losses in press releases is a major red flag.

My previous research has been critical of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) making too many deals and aggressively expanding cannabis production into the inevitable sector crash. Instead of making strategic partnerships and looking to sell production facilities at premium prices, the company continues down the path of massive shareholder dilution that will eventually wreck the stock.

Image Source: Aurora Cannabis website

Another Deal

In no surprise to the market, Aurora Cannabis started off the new year with another deal. The company spent C$175 million in an all-share transaction to purchase Whistler Medical Marijuana.

The deal is interesting in that Whistler appears to have more nostalgia than actual facilities. The press release discusses the company being one of Canada's original ten licensed cannabis producers and obtaining the first organic certificate. The Chief Global Business Development Officer of Aurora provided this little nugget:

Furthermore, as the only cannabis producer in the world-renowned resort town of Whistler, British Columbia, the company has developed broad brand appeal, both across Canada and internationally.

As a company with a market cap of $7.0 billion that just completed a C$2.6 billion purchase of MedReleaf, one should raise eyebrows about the need to make another purchase of a resort town producer with limited production facilities only targeted at 5,000 kg per year.

Remember that Aurora Cannabis was already highlighting an impressive medical cannabis lineup that included the Aurora, CanniMed and MedReleaf brands. A niche player seems like somebody to push out of business versus paying a large premium price to acquire.

Source: Aurora website

As usual, the deal announcement is very lacking in actual numbers. Apparently, Whistler is cash flow positive and generates 30%+ EBITDA margins, but the revenue scale is highly relevant here and absent.

Assuming Aurora Cannabis paid 10x current sales for Whistler, the company would generate about C$17.5 million in annual revenue and about C$4.4 million in quarterly revenues. The listed EBITDA margins would generate about C$1.3 million each quarter and over C$5.2 million a year.

But here is where the problems occur. The company paid C$2.6 billion for MedReleaf that generated about C$15.6 million in quarterly revenue in the quarter the deal closed. Aurora Cannabis paid about 42x sales estimates in that case.

What if Aurora Cannabis paid 20x sales estimates to adjust for Whistler not being positioned for the same growth as MedReleaf. In this scenario, Whistler would have annual revenues closer to C$8.8 million and quarterly revenues of only C$2.2 million. EBITDA levels aren't even material at these revenue levels for a company the size of Aurora Cannabis.

A good question is why Whistler was willing to sell out and one might suggest the valuation was just too good. The shareholders of the company get about 20 million shares, but a lot of risk exists that Aurora Cannabis losses value from these lofty levels by the time Whistler is allowed to dump shares.

Clearly, they don't see value in Whistler as a stand alone company because their results are immaterial to Aurora Cannabis.

More Red Flags

As mentioned above, the lack of transaction details is problematic. If Aurora Cannabis wants to be perceived as a legitimate company, management needs to provide more financial details in press releases.

A prime example is the quarterly earnings releases. When the company reports final FQ2 numbers on February 11, management needs to include the following income statement for the quarter in the actual release. This income statement version doesn't hide the ugly financials in the start-up phase.

Source: Aurora Cannabis FQ1'19 interim filing

This FQ1 report details how Aurora Cannabis had a loss from operations of C$112 million. One won't find these details in the FQ1 earnings release where the company provided a scaled down statement focused on income from investment gains and ignoring the crucial operating metrics. In contrast, this report notably shows earnings of C$105 million.

Source: Aurora Cannabis FQ1'19 earnings release

Sophisticated investors don't fall for these shenanigans so lets hope management includes the full income statement and an EBITDA table to guide investors how how Aurora Cannabis reaches positive EBITDA in the June quarter.

Based on the FQ1 filing, Aurora Cannabis had about C$70 million in quarterly operating costs. The company would need to double the C$50 million to C$55 million FQ2 preliminary numbers with 70% gross margins while keeping these operating expenses flat to achieve an EBITDA positive quarter.

The cannabis company plans to double cannabis production by this quarter so the revenue potential to exceed C$100 million is very possible. Of course, the issue is that just reaching EBITDA positive isn't enough. The company will still generate a substantial loss from depreciation expenses. As well, lots of questions will emerge on whether average net selling prices will hole up with the largest companies in Canada set to dramatically expand production in the next year.

Animal Spirits

Despite another premium deal for a niche, medical cannabis player in a resort town and a $250 million convertible debt offering, the stock is holding up strong near $7. The market loves the growth potential of the company and ignores the red flags.

The stock has hit a lot of resistance above $7, but all of the indications exist that animal spirits will push the stock higher. The sentiment in the stock on Robinhood (via Business Insider) indicates that retail investors are rushing into the cannabis stocks of Aurora, Canopy Growth (CGC), Cronos Group (CRON) and Tilray (TLRY).

The Robinhood app is associated with young traders suggesting a momentum trade that will unravel at some point. Long-term institutional investors aren't the apparent buyers of the Canadian cannabis stocks.

This data point supports the theory that investors are rushing into a stock like Aurora Cannabis for the hype of fast growth and ignoring rigorous financial research.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aurora Cannabis continues to make the wrong deals. The company should look at unloading investments and production facilities while the market is hot while working on a partnership with the likes of Coca-Cola Company (KO) to become a leader in premium CBD-wellness products.

A $250 million investment from Coca-Cola would've generated far more shareholder wealth over the longer term than a convertible debt offering or a premium buyout of a niche player. The stock remains a momentum trade where a trader will want to exit a position before all of these shareholders from these acquisitions start unloading shares in the future.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.