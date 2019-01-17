Why This May Be A Great Time To Buy Bitcoin

Bitcoin's bear market is showing signs of a probable bottom and is likely to transform into a new bull cycle relatively soon.

Is it possible that governments could invest in Bitcoin to diversify their reserve holdings away from the U.S. dollar?

Wasn't it Warren Buffett who said that "investors should be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful?"

Paradoxically, despite prices being 85% cheaper, many market participants who wanted to get into Bitcoin toward the top want nothing to do with it today.

Source: CoinCentral.com

A perplexing phenomenon in the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) market is how bullish many market participants were when Bitcoin was close to $20,000, and how bearish many are now that Bitcoin is hovering around $3,500.

You would think market participants would be clawing after Bitcoins hand over fist, now that the digital asset is selling at an 85% discount relative to its all-time high. Yet, the opposite appears to be happening, as more and more investors appear to be distancing themselves from the space in recent months.

Bitcoin Chart

Source: Coinmarketcap.com

Moreover, sentiment is so horrid that some market observers have proclaimed that Bitcoin is un-investable and the digital asset continuous to catch fierce criticism from industry heavyweights like Jamie Dimon, Warren Buffett, and others.

So, what is it with Bitcoin? Why were people so bullish at around $20,000, and why are so many bearish today? Perhaps more importantly, is the digital asset destined to continue its path lower, or is now the time to step in and buy?

The Paradox of Bitcoin Market Dynamics

It’s remarkable how bullish investors were about Bitcoin’s prospects in the second half of 2017 when prices were going vertical. Bitcoin was going to change the world, it was gold 2.0, the next global currency, and more.

However, despite Bitcoin being considerably cheaper, the second half of 2018 has been much different. Some of the themes that you hear associated with Bitcoin today include phrases like un-investible, useless, Ponzi scheme, fraudulent, intrinsically worthless, and so on.

Still, wasn’t it Warren Buffett himself who suggested that "one should be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful?"

I fail to recall a time period in history when market participants were greedier than the late waves of retail investors piling into Bitcoin toward the top. Many had little to no idea exactly what Bitcoin was. Yet some were taking out second mortgages and exhibiting all types of bizarre behaviors toward the peak of the Bitcoin bubble.

Source: Finder.com

So, where are those “investors” today? You probably don’t hear stories about people taking out mortgages to buy Bitcoin today because they don't exist. Paradoxically, those same retail investors could buy roughly 5.5 Bitcoins today for every 1 that they bought near the top. Nevertheless, today many of the same retail investors who wanted in at all costs at $19,000 want nothing to do with Bitcoin around $3,000.

This is the remarkable paradox of Bitcoin’s market dynamics. As Bitcoin’s price melted away over the past year, so has its popularity along with investor sentiment. This implies that many of the weak hands are out of the market by now. Most of the people holding Bitcoin today are likely industry insiders, people who understand the market, true believers in the concept and the system, and other HODLers not likely to be shaken out of their positions any time soon.

Therefore, this is probably a good time to accumulate Bitcoin as the next bull run will begin to attract bystanders, retail investors, institutional buyers, and other market participants alike. After all, just like any asset, you want to buy when there's blood in the street, when most have given up and are out of the market. Not the other way around, when everybody is expressing irrational exuberance and rushing in to buy at any price.

A New Bull Market Likely Inevitable

Wait, I’ve seen this somewhere before… 2018’s declines are extremely similar to the declines seen in Bitcoin’s prior bear market that stretched on for about two years (late 2013 – late 2015). You can see that the chart pattern is essentially identical, and incidentally, the last bear market also illustrated a total decline of roughly 85%.

Bitcoin - Historic Price Chart

Source: BitcoinCharts.com

In fact, we’ve seen similar waves of substantial declines of 80%-90% following raging bull markets in the Bitcoin market. Each bull run is exacerbated by irrational exuberance at the top, and every decline is extenuated by extremely poor confidence and a sense of despair among many market participants.

Nevertheless, just like night leads to day, every Bitcoin bear has led to a new bull. I don’t expect this time to be any different, and this bear market appears ready to transform into a bull once again.

But Don’t Expect a Sharp Move Higher Right Away

Despite the strong likelihood of a new bull market emerging soon, investors shouldn’t expect a decisive sharp move higher any time soon. Bitcoin bear markets can drag on for years, and bull runs typically get off to a very slow and unimpressive start.

Conversely to stocks, commodities, and other popular trading and investment vehicles, Bitcoin does not go through the more typical V shaped or W shaped bottoms. Instead, Bitcoin typically bottoms out over an extended period of time, sometimes months or years.

This is due to several factors. First, Bitcoin is a relatively new asset and the market is still thinly traded, especially in times of suppressed sentiment like right now. Next, Bitcoin is different from other assets as it has no earnings like stocks, and the supply demand dynamic is very unique. Also, it still functions in a very loosely regulated industry. Furthermore, Bitcoin is very difficult to value, and most market participants have no idea if it's a good buy at any given time.

Bitcoin’s price is driven by demand, and demand is reliant on sentiment, which is heavily dependent on Bitcoin’s popularity. Right now, popularity, sentiment, and demand are all poor, so the price is very depressed.

However, this does not mean that popularity and sentiment are destined to slump indefinitely. In fact, we may be toward the bottom sentiment wise, and as Bitcoin’s popularity increases demand should rise and the price will likely surge higher once again.

So, What Will Drive Bitcoin Demand?

There are several factors that are likely to spike demand for Bitcoin in the future. Amongst the leading elements are improved functionality and practicality attributes in the overall cryptocurrency space, increased retail and institutional interest, the perpetual decline of the dollar and other fiat currencies, as well as other factors.

Institutions are Coming

One thing that would likely open the floodgates into Bitcoin would be the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs. Bitcoin is still a very abstract concept for many market participants. They know it exists somewhere out there on the internet, but many don’t really know what it is, or how to even own it, for that matter.

Most retail and institutional investors don’t want to hassle with wallets and cryptocurrency exchanges. Also, Bitcoin futures represent a relatively limited market, applicable to certain investors only.

However, Bitcoin ETFs that trade on major exchanges would change all that. This would essentially open the market up to millions of potential investors, and the demand for Bitcoin could skyrocket as a result. Right now, it's still speculation to when Bitcoin ETFs will be approved, some say this year, some say never, but only time will tell.

Watch the Dollar Correlation

Ultimately, it could be the declining dollar and other fiat currencies that drive massive demand for Bitcoin. Remember, Bitcoin was originally introduced following the financial crisis of 2008 as a possible alternative to the current fiat order. People in Venezuela and in other countries with imploding banking systems and currencies love Bitcoin because they see their government fiats becoming worthless.

Source: CoinDesk.com

It’s possible that when the next finical crisis hits the Fed will implement fresh rounds of QE and will likely introduce other easing measures as well. At that time, more market participants may begin to move into Bitcoin to diversify away from the dollar and other fiat currencies.

Have You Seen the Russia Story?

It’s no secret that those in the Kremlin dislike the domination and the power that the dollar has over the global financial system. After all, it's through economic sanctions the U.S. can damage economies like Russia’s and can essentially cripple economies of weaker nations.

Source: Inforexnews.com

It’s also no secret that Vladimir Putin is an admirer of Bitcoin as the Russian president has expressed that he believes the cryptocurrency “has a place in the world.” Also, prominent Russian economist Vladislav Ginko, with ties to the Russian government, recently suggested that the Russian government is looking to diversify away from the U.S. dollar by possibly keeping some of its reserves in Bitcoin.

Ginko also mentioned that now is a good time to begin accumulating Bitcoin, at “these heavily oversold levels.” Ginko also speculates that other countries may follow Russia’s lead and will begin investing in Bitcoin to diversify away from their reserve dollar holdings.

The Bottom Line: Now Could Be The Time To Buy

Bitcoin’s bear market has lasted for more than a year now, and has erased about 85% of Bitcoin’s value. While this may seem extreme, it's roughly on par with prior bear market declines throughout Bitcoin’s history.

However, prices are not likely to stay depressed for much longer. Popularity, sentiment, demand, and price should begin to recover. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s price is likely to increase substantially due to numerous factors, including retail and institutional interest, improved functionality and practicality, diversification away from the dollar and other fiats, and other elements.

Ultimately, this bear market may be on the verge of concluding and is likely to begin transitioning into a new bull market cycle soon. That's why I'm long Bitcoin, and I will continue to add at these deeply oversold prices. Long-term Bitcoin has the potential to go a lot higher, but some risks remain.

Risks to Bitcoin

Detrimental Government Regulation

Possibly, the No. 1 long-term threat Bitcoin faces is detrimental government regulation or an all-out Bitcoin ban. If major Bitcoin-friendly governments like the U.S., E.U., Japan, South Korea and others follow the footsteps of China and essentially make Bitcoin use and trading illegal, it could have catastrophic consequences for Bitcoin's price. Demand would likely plummet, and when demand for a commodity decreases, so does its price. This seems unlikely due to the progressive steps taken in the U.S., E.U. and other areas concerning Bitcoin, but the threat does exist.

Continued Functionality Issues

Another risk factor is the concern that Bitcoin may never become a widely-used transactional currency due to its issues with speed and scale. Yes, the Lightning Network promises to solve many of the issues associated with speed, cost and scale, but there's no guarantee that the LN will become widely adopted, even over time.

Therefore, there's the risk that newer and more efficient digital currencies like Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and others may make Bitcoin somewhat obsolete as an actual medium of exchange for the masses.

Continued Security Breaches and Fraudulent Activity

Continued security breaches in the Bitcoin world concerning exchanges and individual wallets is a constant concern. If significant breaches continue, investors and users may start to lose confidence in the system and demand could decrease as well.

Likewise, there are fraud cases. In an industry that's still loosely regulated, substantial fraudulent activity is a persistent risk factor. Just like with security breaches, when people get ripped off, it reflects poorly on the entire industry and demand along with prices can suffer.

One Million and One Cryptocurrencies

Another concern is the seemingly endless supply of new cryptocurrencies. There are now more than 2,000 different cryptocurrencies listed on CoinMarketcap.com. The risk is that the market may become oversaturated with digital assets which could lead to a perpetual decline and devaluation of many digital assets, including Bitcoin.

Loss of Interest Amongst the Masses

There's always the simple risk of loss of interest amongst the masses. There's a chance that Bitcoin will forever remain a niche phenomenon, a novelty, as JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon put it. In this case, Bitcoin may not experience substantial demand, and the price would very likely cascade lower over time.

Bitcoin is Not for Everyone

The bottom line is that Bitcoin is not for everyone. I view it as an investment for people with a relatively high risk tolerance, and even then, maybe only 5%-10% of a portfolio's holdings should be allocated to digital assets.

Bitcoin is still a relatively new phenomenon, and no one truly knows exactly how it's going to play out over the long term. The truth is that due to the numerous uncertainties, 10 years from now one Bitcoin could be worth $1 million, or it could be worth close to zero.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with substantial risk to loss of principal. Please conduct your own research, consult a professional, and consider your investment decisions very carefully before putting any capital at risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, BCH-USD, LTC-USD, DASH-USD, ZEC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.