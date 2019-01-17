Sears Holdings: You Missed The Big Short, Don't Miss The Big Long

Summary

The 5.2 billion-dollar bid by ESL will be approved by the Bankruptcy Court.

The common stock of SHLDQ will not be wiped out, but all shareholders should buy Warrants and Unsecured 12/15/2019 Bonds to protect against dilution.

The 2nd Lien 10/15/2018 Bonds are worth par plus accrued interest.

Eddie Lampert has not been self-dealing. All shareholders received a pro rata share of all spin-offs.