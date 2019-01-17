Sears Holdings: You Missed The Big Short, Don't Miss The Big Long
About: Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLDQ), SHOS, Includes: SRG
by: Eric Moore
Summary
The 5.2 billion-dollar bid by ESL will be approved by the Bankruptcy Court.
The common stock of SHLDQ will not be wiped out, but all shareholders should buy Warrants and Unsecured 12/15/2019 Bonds to protect against dilution.
The 2nd Lien 10/15/2018 Bonds are worth par plus accrued interest.
Eddie Lampert has not been self-dealing. All shareholders received a pro rata share of all spin-offs.
This is a follow-up in a series of articles covering Sears Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:SHLDQ) the Holding company, and some of its subsidiaries filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on or about October 15, 2018.
The