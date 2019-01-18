Long Ideas | Tech | Canada
Sierra Wireless Is Too Cheap
by: Shareholders Unite
The company is a leading IoT play, and as such, it should enjoy structural tailwinds from the market.
The company is leveraging its leading position by providing total solutions, attaching more services and increasing recurring revenues, which should lead to some margin expansion.
Given the structural tailwinds and the temporary headwinds, we believe the shares have considerable room to run.
We see Sierra Wireless (SWIR) as a leading pure play on IoT growth, while still reasonably valued and leveraging its position to gradually move into higher margin segments.
The company has been growing