Delivery King 2018: Boeing Or Airbus?

With Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) having reported their Decembers figure, the annual battle has come to a close. We have been providing monthly coverages on orders and deliveries for a couple of years now, and we always end the year by providing a concise overview.

Orders always make headlines, but it is not our preferred measure to determine who won the annual battle. The number of deliveries is what actually has a bigger impact on earnings, so for investors, the deliveries are more interesting to look at. More precisely, the dollar value might give a better reflection on which company 'performs' better since a wide-body aircraft typically sells for 3 times the price of a single aisle jet. In this report, AeroAnalysis International will look at the number of deliveries and the delivery value for Boeing and Airbus.

In 2 or 3 separate reports, we will also value the orders for Boeing and Airbus and compare them.

Division

In order to make the comparison between Boeing and Airbus more useful, aircraft have been divided into the following categories:

Small single aisle (Airbus A220)

Large single aisle (Airbus A320ceo (family), Airbus A320neo (family), Boeing 737NG, Boeing 737 MAX)

200-300 seat aircraft (Airbus A330-200, Airbus A330-300, Airbus A330-900, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9)

300-400 seats (Airbus A350-900, Airbus A350-1000, Boeing 787-10, Boeing 777-300ER)

400+ seats (Airbus A380, Boeing 747-8I)

Freighters (Airbus A330-200F, Boeing 767-300F, Boeing 777F, Boeing 747-8F)

Tankers (A330 MRTT, Boeing KC-46A)

Additionally, a split will be made between next generation aircraft (Airbus A220, Airbus A320neo (family), Airbus A330neo, Airbus A350, Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing 787 and Boeing 747-8).

In each segment, we will calculate the number of deliveries and point out a 'winner'. For every category, the value will also be calculated.

Overview deliveries

Table 1: Deliveries per segment Boeing and Airbus (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

Boeing officially reported 806 deliveries, which includes 10 intra-company deliveries which we haven't added to the delivery tally. Similarly, 5 intra-company Airbus A330-200s deliveries for conversion to Multi Role Transport Tanker deliveries have been subtracted from the Airbus A330-200 tally and 2 deliveries to the Singapore Air Force have been added. Another tanker has started acceptance flights for the South Korean Air Force in November, but as far as we could trace, the tanker has not yet been handed over. It is highly likely that the main reason why Boeing added 10 intra-company deliveries to its tally is because it would result in Boeing ending on top in the delivery battle. For years, Boeing has been the biggest jet maker of the world in terms of delivered units. Not adding the intra-company deliveries would mean Boeing would lose the crown this year. If I needed to choose between totals including intra-company deliveries and totals of actual deliveries as a more leading indicator, I'd choose the actual deliveries, which means that, in my view, Airbus won in terms of units.

At the same time, it should also be pointed out that Airbus has a big advantage because it could add the former C Series to its delivery tally. If that would not have been possible, Boeing would have won the delivery race. For the division between current generation and next generation family deliveries, we have not assigned a winner. The reason is that if one company has higher current generation deliveries than the other jet maker, it is not necessarily a good thing. Newer aircraft have a higher price label, so calling the company with more current generation orders or with a higher share a winner might not be suitable, but marking the other company as the winner instead might also not be very suitable. Nevertheless, we observed that in absolute as well as relative numbers, Airbus delivered more single aisle jets as well as more higher value next generation jets.

Switching to widebody to the 200-300 seats segment, things look different. The next generation Boeing 787 is selling well, allowing Boeing to run production at high rates. The same is not true for the Airbus A330ceo or Airbus A330neo, which has not been the Boeing 787 killer that many envisioned it to be. Additionally, the number of deliveries has not only been lower due to the lack of interest for the Airbus A330ceo but also because the Airbus A330neo has been put into the production system. All with all, you are seeing an all-new design, the Boeing 787, delivering more value to the jet maker than a current and next generation Airbus A330.

In the 300-400 seat segment, Airbus is currently ruling with 93 Airbus A350 deliveries. Appetite for the Boeing 777-300ER has been relatively low, and the Boeing 787-10 is relatively new to the market. The Airbus A350 certainly seems to have the generation advantage as the first Boeing 777X aircraft won't be delivered until 2020, and it remains to be seen whether that aircraft can effectively compete with the Airbus A350.

In the 400+ seat segment, only the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-8 are active. About the Airbus A380, we know that Airbus will be producing at a minimum viable rate, resulting in digestible losses, and the same holds for the Boeing 747. The difference is that Boeing sees no demand for its superjumbo. The Boeing 777-9, which will enter service in 2020, will also compete in the 400+ seat segment (some of them will likely be configured at a lower seat count). For now, Airbus ended up with more deliveries, though these are close-to-break-even deliveries.

On the Freighter market, Boeing's reign is clear. The jet maker has a complete line up in the form of the Boeing 767F, Boeing 777F and Boeing 747-8F versus Airbus, which only has the Airbus A330-200F. The preference for Boeing's freighter product is clear.

For the wide body segment, Airbus ended up with 151 deliveries versus 216 for Boeing. The totals excluding intra-company deliveries are 797 units for Airbus versus 796 units for Boeing. So, strictly going by these numbers Airbus would win, but it's a close call, and we think the real winner is the company whose deliveries are valued highest.

Delivery value

Table 2: Deliveries per segment Boeing and Airbus (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

Figures in $ millions

Note: Values may from numbers reported by other media outlets due to different base market values being used.

The reason why we like the delivery value better instead of the units tallies is because there is a big difference in values between aircraft that is not captured at all by simple units tally. Somewhat unsurprising, Airbus won in terms of value for single-aisle jets. This value is driven by a combination of volume, but also by healthy appetite for the Airbus A321. On a per unit basis, Boeing's single-aisle sales are valued higher. The reason is that the small single aisle Airbus A220 has a significantly lower base market value compared to the A320 family aircraft.

For widebodies, we see that the Boeing 787 puts Boeing in the lead for the 200-300 seat segment with $18.6B worth of deliveries compared to $4B for Airbus. In the 300-400 seat segment, things are the other way around where Airbus has double the delivery value of Boeing. In the 400+ seat segment, the $2.4B comes solely from the Airbus A380 program. Boeing extracted $4.5B from the freighter market versus no value for Airbus. Tanker deliveries were valued $244.5 million for Airbus versus no value for Boeing since no aircraft were handed over to customers. Considering all wide body sales, we see that Boeing has a big lead here with $30B versus $20.7B for Airbus. In total, Airbus sales are valued $52.6B versus $59.8B for Boeing. With the value in mind, we'd mark Boeing as the winner of the delivery battle in 2018.

What is also interesting to observe is that Boeing gets its 50% of its delivery value from single aisle and the other half from wide body. For Airbus, this distribution is 60-40. So, one important thing to keep in mind is that Boeing's current production plan is much more appreciable in terms of value.

One note, we'd like to place regarding defense deliveries is that contrary to what we earlier reported the cash does not necessarily change hand on contract award. This means that the absence of deliveries KC-46A tanker deliveries to the USAF might, in fact, have had a negative impact on cash flow as part of the balance is due at delivery. At the same time, we do believe that Boeing's cash flow guidance for 2018 already had this possible pressure calculated in.

Conclusion

Solely looking at the units excluding intra-company deliveries, Airbus would end up on top having handed over 1 aircraft more. So, this year's delivery battle in terms of units was a close one, and given the initial delivery targets as guided by the jet makers, 818 for Airbus and 810-815 units for Boeing, this was also to be expected. In terms of value, Boeing is the clear winner with almost $60B worth of deliveries reflecting a more appreciable delivery mix, 12 percent higher than Airbus.

While we got used to the Boeing versus Airbus rhetoric, we think it is also important to take a step back and appreciate what these companies are achieving. Combined, these 2 companies pushed out 1,600 aircraft, highly sophisticated products, with a value of $113B. That's simply impressive, even more considering that this is happening in a sustainable way for the backlog.

