How Safe Is The 9.0% Distribution Yield Of Holly Energy Partners?
by: Aristofanis Papadatos
Summary
HEP has grown its distribution for 56 consecutive quarters at a 7.4% average annual rate.
HEP is currently offering a 9.0% distribution yield.
HEP has promising growth prospects and a healthy balance sheet.
Many MLPs currently offer remarkably high distribution yields. Some of these yields are traps, as they are not supported by the business performance of the MLPs. However, it is a shame to dismiss all the