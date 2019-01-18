ContraFect And The Attrition Ahead

Summary

CFRX is trying to develop a novel lysin-based antibiotic that works synergistically with current treatments and is not prone to resistance.

Top line results showed that addition of CFRX's agent, exebacase, to standard of care significantly improves response rates in patients with MRSA, although there are a few nuances of note.

There are a number of possible limitations to keep in mind when assessing exebacase's potential market.

While the recent fall in share price offers what some may consider an opportunity, a number of factors should be considered.