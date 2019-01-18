Bank Of America: Dividend Growth You Can Take To The Bank
About: Bank of America Corporation (BAC)
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
Bank of America had a great fourth quarter, with 11% revenue growth, while full-year earnings hit a 10-year high in 2018.
Growth should continue in 2019, assuming no recession.
Bank of America is a dividend growth stock with an attractive total return outlook.
By Jonathan Weber
Bank of America (BAC) is one of the largest financial corporations in the US as well as in the world. The company was hit hard during the last financial crisis