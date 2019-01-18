Swedish Match: Is This 'Sin' Stock A Good Long-Term Investment?

The company could be an acquisition target - rumors have been circulating for years.

The market is growing; more and more people use snus in its home markets in Scandinavia.

Swedish Match is losing market share and has a rather narrow moat, but still high margins in an asset-light industry.

Introduction

My analysis is based on my investment horizon: at least a decade, preferably as a forever investment.

Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAY, OTCPK:SWMAF) is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and its main listing is on the Stockholm Stock Exchange (Ticker: SWMA). Throughout the article, I make references to the Swedish listing, not to the OTC market. The only difference is the exchange rate, depending on your residency. I don’t take into consideration the SEK/USD exchange rate in this article.

Summary

Despite a narrow moat and loss of market share, Swedish Match is highly profitable in an asset-light industry. The company has managed to grow the dividend at 7.5% annually, and at the same time, reduced outstanding shares 32%. Growth is mainly organic, and almost all cash is handed back to shareholders. This makes for a profitable investment, if done at a fair price.

In my opinion, the share price needs to come down at least 20% from the current price of 360 SEK. If it does, the future annual returns could be 8-12%.

As of today, it makes no sense, in my opinion, to buy Swedish Match when you can buy Philip Morris (PM) or Altria (MO) valued substantially cheaper. The latter has its own business division competing with Swedish Match in the US, called U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company.

The Business

Swedish Match saw the day of light in 1992, and was listed in Stockholm in 1996. But its history goes back to 1915 and 1917, when Svenska Tobaksmonopolet (state-owned tobacco monopoly) and Svenska Tändsticks AB were founded (a matchstick company). These two companies would each live their separate lives until Procordia, a Swedish corporation owning state-owned businesses, went public in 1989. Volvo bought 40% of Procordia in 1990, and in 1992, Procordia acquired Swedish Match, originating from Svenska Tändsticks AB. In 1993, Procordia was split up in two, and later Volvo bought all the shares of Procordia's Branded Consumer Products, one part of the split. Swedish Match functioned as an independent part of the group. In 1996, the Annual Meeting decided to divest Swedish Match and list on the exchange.

Swedish Match is divided into snus and moist snuff, other tobacco products (mainly chewing tobacco and cigars) and lights (matches, lighters and complementary products).

The company has a vision of “a world without cigarettes” and is dedicated to the improvement of public health by offering attractive alternatives to cigarettes with smokeless products. Research indicates snus is healthier than smoking tobacco into the lungs, and it seems even WHO agrees. WHO writes in this report that snus is significantly less harmful than was previously thought around 1991 and the subsequent ban in the EU, and it can play a constructive role in a tobacco-related harm reduction strategy. Currently, snus is banned in the EU (since 1992), but Sweden got an exemption (Swedish Match has a strong position in Norway as well, but Norway is not part of the EU, only EEA).

In Norway, for example, smoking has gone down from 22% of the population in 2007 to only 11% now. The same thing has happened in Sweden:

(Source: Annual Report 2017)

During 2018, for the first time snus had more daily users than smoking (12%) in Norway. Snus is most popular among young people. From 2009 until 2013, imports of snus almost tripled. In Sweden, 13% of the population uses snus daily.

According to the annual report of 2016, smokeless tobacco products are just 2% of the global tobacco market. Cigarettes are the biggest at 91%.

Swedish Match's sales are divided as follows:

(Source: Annual Report 2017)

To me, the production of lighters and matches is a "misfit" within the group. It’s a small part of the group and the least profitable, and I suspect eventually this part might be sold or divested. After all, it claims it is a smokeless tobacco company.

By geography, Sweden is the biggest market with 49% of sales, USA has 38% and rest of the world has 13% (Norway and Brazil being the biggest of these). In short, basically all sales are in Scandinavia and USA.

At the end of 2017, Swedish Match’s market share in Scandinavia was as follows:

(Source: Swedish Match website)

I spent some time going through the annual reports from 2007 until 2017. The reports tell us that their market share is gradually declining. Luckily for Swedish Match and its shareholders, the company operates in a growing market.

Before 2007, the company practically had monopoly in Scandinavia. In 2007, its market share was 90% in Sweden and 85% in Norway, according to the annual report from 2007. However, British American Tobacco (BTI), Imperial Tobacco (OTCQX:IMBBY) and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) entered the market around that time, and Swedish Match's market share has gradually fallen to the current 63.2% and 51% (per 3rd quarter 2018). We can assume that the new entrants saw huge potential in a highly lucrative market.

The table below shows Swedish Match's market share in Sweden and Norway, taken from each year's annual report:

Year Market share Sweden % Market share Norway % Millions of cans estimated sold in Scandinavia 2007 90 85 250 2008 87 N/A 250 2009 86 N/A 250 2010 86 N/A 260 2011 83 N/A 285 2012 75 66 310 2013 71 62 325 2014 70 60 345 2015 69.3 56.6 360 2016 67.4 53.5 375 2017 65.2 52.1 390 3rd Quarter 2018 63.2 51 ?

In the US, we see the same pattern:

Year Market share in % 2005 9.2 2006 10 2007 11 2008 12.1 2009 13 2010 12 2011 11 2012 10 2013 9 2014 9 2015 8.7 2016 8.3 2017 8.2

The reason for the loss of market share is increased competition. The snus market is divided into two segments: premium and price/volume. In 2008 the latter was 20% of the market in Sweden, while in 2017 it was 47%. Swedish Match still has a firm grip of the premium market, with 87.7% in Sweden and 91.3% in Norway. However, the company's market share is also falling in the premium market, but to a much lesser extent than in the price/volume segment.

Worth noting is that snus users are highly loyal to their brands. If you start using one of Swedish Match’s brands, then it’s highly likely you will stick to this brand forever. Hence, it’s a bit worrisome that the company is losing market share, as this might mean less recurring sales in the future.

U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. (USSTC), a company wholly owned by Altria, and Reynolds are its biggest competitors in the US. I suspect it’s very hard to compete due to those companies' brand names, logistics, history and management.

I assume we can safely put Swedish Match in the “sin” category of the stock market. Tobacco, alcohol, gambling, adult entertainment, arm producers and defense contractors are labelled as “sin.” Historically, this group has massively outperformed the overall market, as explained in this report from Credit Suisse, for example.

Management and owners

The company CEO is Lars Dahlgren. He has worked for the company since 1996 and became CEO in 2008. He owns 36,900 shares, worth about 13.2 million SEK.

In total, company management owns about 82,300 shares, worth around 30 million SEK. The board has 62,500 shares. In total, insider ownership is around 52 million SEK, almost 6 million USD. Compared to the US competitors, this is an insignificant amount.

I suspect Swedish Match is a takeover candidate. There are no dominant owners in the company, but mainly institutions and mutual funds, the biggest being BlackRock (BLK) with 5.5%. At the end of 2017, 72% of the shares were owned by foreigners. I suppose most of the shareholders will approve any takeover bid, given a premium. Rumors have been circulating for years. The dramatic rise in share price during the first half of 2018 was mainly a result of these rumors.

Historical performance

The current share price is 360 SEK.

Since 2000, the CAGR in the share price (including dividends) is 18%, needless to say much better than that of both S&P 500 and OMX-30:

(Source: Yahoo Finance - Logarithmic scale)

Most of the 18-year gain happened before 2008. The CAGR from January 2008 until today is still an acceptable 11.8%.

10-year growth in EPS is lower than the growth in share price at 7.8%:

(Source: Morningstar)

I looked back at the company's annual reports before 2008, and growth was about 11% from 1999 to 2008. In other words, there has been less growth after 2008, which coincides with the time when other tobacco stocks entered the Scandinavian market. During the last ten years, P/E expansion has helped the share price to grow faster than the EPS.

10-year return on invested capital is 28%. The cash conversion rate is 20%, and CAPEX-to-revenue is a modest 2.8%. In other words, this is a very profitable and asset-light business model.

Swedish Match is a fairly recession-proof company with non-cyclical sales. During 2008, the share price fell from $150 to a bottom of $100 - a 33% drop. However, most of the time, the drop was less than 25%, much less than the market. During the recession of 2002, the share price was flat. EPS increased both in 2008 and 2009.

But foreign investors have currency exposure, and the SEK will most likely fall during another recession. In 2008, the SEK/USD went from 6 to 9 - a huge depreciation:

(Source: DailyFX.com)

Competitive advantage

Before I started doing research on Swedish Match, I felt confident the company had a wide economic moat. After writing the article, I would say it has a rather narrow moat. It still controls the premium markets, but the snus market seems to be changing, and more and more market share is being taken by the price/value segment. To keep a wide moat, a company must at least have stable market share and high return on invested capital. Thus, I believe Swedish Match's moat is rather narrow.

Its return on invested capital is very high. Compared to cigarette makers, the return is more or less on the same level. In other words, a very profitable business:

SWMAY Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

Dividend and capital allocation

The company's business model is quite simple. Growth is mainly organic, and there is little risk of the management doing ill-fated acquisitions. There is ample cash from operations, and most of it is returned to shareholders via yearly dividends and buybacks. It's a fairly shareholder-friendly management.

The policy is to have a payout ratio within 40-60% of earnings, subject to adjustments for bonus dividends.

The ordinary dividend has been raised every year since 1997, except in 2014, where it was held at the same level as in 2013. CAGR is 10.3% since 1997 and 7.5% since 2010:

(Source: Swedish Match website - Logarithmic scale)

The dividend yield is currently 2.55%.

Clearly, growth is slowing. However, substantial bonus dividend has been paid out in 2016, 2017 and 2018 of 21.5, 7.5 and 7.4 SEK, respectively.

For international investors, there is, of course, a withholding tax, depending on your residency. The tax could be from 15% to 30%.

The payout ratio for the ordinary dividend is about 50% of earnings during the past few years.

The historical yield for Swedish Match has always been moderate:

(Source: Author's own calculations)

The Annual General Meeting has authorized a mandate to repurchase up to 10% of the outstanding shares. The outstanding share count has been reduced from 252 to 171 million since 2008, a reduction of 32%. The dates, price and number of shares bought back can be found here.

Balance sheet

The company's balance sheet is pretty weak. Shareholders' equity is negative (just like it is for PM). However, because of the capital-light business model and the high margins, this should not be a problem going forward.

Net debt-to-EBIT stands at 2.3x at the end of 3rd quarter 2018. Long-term debt consists of bonds and stands at 10.2 billion. 64% matures in 2023 or later.

Valuation

Trailing EPS at the end of 3rd quarter 2018 is around 20 SEK. That equals a P/E of 18 as of today. Looking at the historical valuation, that is in the upper half of the average:

(Source: Morningstar)

The multiples have been drifting higher after 2010. The reason for this is most likely the low interest rates and takeover rumors.

Because of the weak balance sheet, the company's EV/EBITDA might be more appropriate:

SWMAF EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Again, the valuation seems a bit higher than the historical average.

Conclusion

Let me summarize.

Pros:

High margins and asset-light business model.

Highly profitable for years to come.

Predictable earnings and cash flow.

Shareholder-friendly.

Growth is mainly organic.

Could be an acquisition target.

Cons:

Losing market share.

Increased competition.

Narrow moat.

Stretched valuation.

Even though Swedish Match is losing market share, it will be a highly profitable business in many years to come. But given the recent growth figures, today's share price is too high.

If valuation drops to P/E below 15 and EV/EBITDA below 12, a drop of at least 20% from today's price, the stock could produce 8-12% annual returns from dividends, buybacks, growth and a small P/E expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.