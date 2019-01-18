Halliburton Earnings Preview: Analysts Love The Stock And I Don't Get It

The stock has been moving lower within the confines of a trend channel since last May.

Halliburton (HAL) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings results on Tuesday morning and the sentiment toward the oil services firm is rather optimistic ahead of the report. The stock is a favorite of analysts and it has been that way for as long as I can remember - but I don’t get it.

There are 38 analysts following Halliburton and 34 of them have the stock rated as a “buy.” There are also three “hold” ratings and one “sell” rating. With that kind of love from analysts, you would think the stock and the company had been doing extremely well over the last few years, but that is far from the case.

The stock hit an all-time high of $68.93 in July of 2014 and it hasn’t gotten anywhere close to that level again. After that high the stock fell to $26.26 in January 2016. From there it rallied up to $56.81, fell again and then rallied up to $56.83. This could be viewed as a double-top pattern and it would have been confirmed when the stock fell below the low between the two highs. That low was in the $37.25 area and the stock dropped below that level last September.

Halliburton fell all the way to $24.70 in December and has since bounced back slightly. The recent bounce has moved the stock out of overbought territory, based on the weekly stochastic readings and the 10-week RSI.

Turning our attention to the daily chart, we see that the stock has been trending lower since last May with the upper rail being formed by the highs in May and October. The lower parallel rail is defined by the lows in July and September. The low in December actually dipped slightly below the lower rail.

The daily overbought/oversold indicators moved sharply higher after the December low and recently moved into overbought territory. The stock has stalled at its 50-day moving average and hasn’t been able to reach the upper rail of the channel.

Looking at the downward trend Halliburton has been in for the last year and how far it is from its 52-week high and all-time high, how can 34 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a buy?

Halliburton’s Fundamentals are Lagging the Market - Just Like the Stock

Given the bullish analysts’ ratings and how the stock has been moving lower, you might think Halliburton’s fundamentals were out of this world, but that is not the case at all. The company’s earnings and sales have been flat over the last three years. Earnings did jump 19% in the third quarter and sales were up 13%.

Analysts expect the company to show earnings growth of 52.5% for the year as whole and sales growth of 15.9%.

Even the management efficiency and profitability measurements aren’t all that great. The return on equity is currently at 12% and the return on assets is only 6.98%. The profit margin is 6.9% and the operating margin is 12%. There is an abundance of companies with a better profit margin and ROE - companies whose stocks have performed much better than Halliburton and without all the bullish ratings.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.37 per share and that consensus estimate declined from $0.38 in recent days. The company reported earnings of $0.53 in the fourth quarter of 2017, meaning the expectations are for a decline of 28.3% on year-over-year basis.

The company has beaten earnings estimates in seven out of the last eight quarters, but that hasn’t mattered much as the stock has trended lower in most instances. The company doubled the EPS estimate in January 2017 and the stock moved up to $58.78 a few days later. However, after the initial little bump in price, the stock fell to the $47 area before the next earnings report.

Last January the company beat estimates by 14.3% and the stock moved up slightly to a high of $57.86. The stock fell below $45 by mid-March. Of course the overall market was moving lower in the first quarter of 2018, but that wasn’t the case in the first quarter of 2017.

Short Interest Ratio and Put/Call Ratio Split

I have already mentioned one sentiment indicator that shows extreme optimism - the analysts’ ratings with 34 out of 38 rating the stock as a buy. The other sentiment indicators are mixed, at least to a degree.

The short interest ratio is low at 1.39 and that is after the number of shares sold short increased from 17.2 million to 19.4 million.

The put/call ratio is currently at 1.0 and under normal circumstances I would consider that a high reading. In the case of Halliburton, the put/call ratio has been above 1.0 for the better part of the last year. When the company reported earnings back in October, the put/call ratio was at 1.18.

My Overall Take on Halliburton

Given the whole picture for Halliburton - the fundamentals, the technicals, and the sentiment toward the stock, I don’t see any reason to own Halliburton for the long term. There might be a gap after earnings, but it could be in either direction based on the most recent earnings reports.

The long-term trend is to the downside and the fundamentals are below average. The sentiment is skewed to the bullish side and leaves little reason to believe a rally is imminent.

Personally, I will steer clear of Halliburton until the trend changes and the fundamentals improve. It could be a while before that happens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.