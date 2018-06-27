If buy what you know is an investing mantra you abide by, then World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) is a stock that should be near the top of your buy list. Almost every public company outlines plans to try to improve its revenue and profits, yet few can give a guaranteed picture of how it will accomplish this mission. WWE isn’t the value that it was roughly a year ago, as the stock has more than doubled. However, investors who think they have missed their opportunity may have missed multiple recent developments. I’ve been a wrestling fan for decades (and yes I’m admitting that fact). I believe I can offer a unique perspective on WWE that you may not get from a traditional analyst.

Bigger and better and I’m not referring to the new wrestlers

It seems crazy to suggest that WWE should be compared to titans of the entertainment industry like CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) or The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), yet that’s exactly what I’m going to do. In the end, WWE competes with every entertainment focused company for customers' attention and viewing.

Investors looking to get a sense of WWE’s value can compare the company’s largest revenue generator with its peers. WWE gets more than 75% of its revenue from WWE Media, which encompasses the company’s television shows and its streaming service. Though WWE Network has been a big win for the company, it’s the television rights that give investors a road map to the company’s future success.

Before we get to WWE’s future revenue, looking at the company’s most recent quarter, WWE Media revenue increased by just under 9% and turned in an operating margin of roughly 28%. By point of comparison, CBS gets most of its revenue from its Entertainment division. On the surface, CBS seems to be the superior operation with Entertainment revenue climbing by just under 19% annually last quarter. However, the company’s operating margin on this business is far less profitable than WWE at under 18%.

Disney’s biggest division is Media Networks, making up about 42% of revenue. This division reported revenue growth of 9% year over year with an operating margin of just under 26%. As we can see on a relative basis, WWE’s biggest division is arguably better than its peers'. WWE Media is a far larger piece of the pie than either CBS or Disney’s biggest revenue contributors. This division is growing at a rate that matches Disney’s biggest division, yet WWE Media’s operating margin is higher than either of its peers'. Admittedly this is somewhat of a simplistic comparison, yet as we’ll see in a moment, WWE has a few tricks under its belt.

Real risks and an elite operation

Investors considering WWE must realize that virtually every streaming service and media network represents a risk to the company. Netflix (NFLX) is the most obvious threat with millions of subscribers worldwide. The fact that Netflix feels comfortable pushing through a price hike to its 58 million domestic subscribers says a lot about the service’s competitive position.

Another threat to WWE’s viewership comes from Hulu, which is now majority owned by Disney. With over 20 million paid subscribers, and many more watching in an ad-supported form, Hulu seems to be a burgeoning threat. At the present time, Hulu is contributing to WWE as its RAW and Smackdown shows are both aired on the service. However, it also represents a risk as viewers may not see the need for WWE Network, if they can watch some of the shows through Hulu.

Beyond Netflix and Hulu, there is also an up-and-coming wrestling business that hopes to poach talent from WWE. All Elite Wrestling is backed by the likes of Shad and Tony Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars ownership. The Khans’ net worth is reported at about $6 billion, which dwarfs both Vince McMahon’s (CEO of WWE) at about $2.9 billion, and WWE’s own cash and investments of several hundred million. If money is what buys competition, All Elite Wrestling could be a problem.

The company already signed Chris Jericho, Neville, and Cody Rhodes, all names that were prominent at different times in WWE. The company says it plans to launch, “with a roster of the top wrestlers in the world.” That being said, All Elite doesn’t have a television deal yet. In addition, Cody Rhodes and Neville haven’t been relevant in years. Jericho is a 48-year-old who has been semi-retired for multiple years. He hasn’t been a prominent player with WWE in years. Jericho seems more intent on promoting his band and books than actually performing in the ring. To put this another way, WWE is essentially the only real game in town when it comes to wrestling.

Behind the curtain

Many analyst articles about WWE focus on cash flow, the company’s balance sheet, or expected earnings per share growth. However, I don’t get the sense that most know what drives WWE results, which is the talent. At the end of the day, the reason WWE viewers want to watch is the wrestlers.

One of the issues facing WWE over the years has been keeping fresh talent coming to the screen. Part of why Media results haven’t been setting the world on fire is that fans started to get tired of seeing the same matches over and over. Though Brock Lesnar is still a big draw for WWE, fans didn’t necessarily want to see him and Roman Reigns wrestle anymore. As proof that WWE couldn’t come up with a better story line, Brock and Roman faced each other in two straight Wrestlemania main events, the Greatest Royal Rumble, and they went at it again at SummerSlam. For anyone reading who isn’t a wrestling fan, imagine if the same two football teams played against each other in the Super Bowl four years in a row. Vince McMahon called out fans' frustration with Media performance, saying the company knew how to fix this problem in the company’s last conference call.

There are several changes WWE is instituting to improve Media results and fans' excitement about the product. First, they dumped the idea of one general manager for each show in favor of running the show by committee. The big news is that Vince McMahon himself, his daughter Stephanie, son Shane, and son-in-law Triple H will be co-running both RAW and Smackdown. There are few wrestlers who get as big of a reaction as Vince and Shane in particular. Having them on the shows weekly should improve ratings.

When it comes to new talent, WWE is headed in the right direction, but still can improve the introduction of new stars. Recent additions like Mustafa Ali are already adding excitement, and there is a swath of new names coming soon. The one problem WWE seems to not understand is that fans don’t want to see promotions for the same wrestler for weeks at a time before they make an appearance. For the non-wrestling fan, imagine your team signs a free agent, teases they are coming for weeks, while your team loses games. This is akin to the experience of waiting for new talent.

(Source: WWE.com pictures)

New blood means new matches fans haven’t seen before, which should provide a ratings lift as well. In addition, the women’s division has become such a big draw that the company is bringing back the women’s tag team titles. This expands the chance for female talent to be showcased, which should also provide a boost for ratings. The bottom line is WWE hit the ground running in 2019; now it’s up to management to keep the audience engaged.

An improving product is great, but is it too late to buy the stock?

On the surface, it seems WWE is priced for perfection at a forward P/E ratio of more than 65. With shares trading in the $80-ish range, the yield doesn’t look terribly appealing at just over 0.50%. If we compare CBS and WWE it seems CBS is the better value, but there is more to the story than yield and P/E ratio. CBS has a superior yield at 1.5%, the shares seem cheap at just over 8 times forward EPS. Analysts are looking for nearly 18% growth in EPS over the next five years from CBS.

When it comes to Disney, the comparison is slightly easier. Disney’s yield is better than WWE at 1.6%, and the forward P/E is far lower at just under 16. However, Disney’s expected EPS growth rate sits at just 7% annually over the next few years. Where WWE separates from the pack is the company’s expected EPS growth over the next five years is north of 63%. In the past, a 60%+ EPS growth rate for WWE would have been laughable. However, the company’s deal for its flagship RAW and Smackdown shows provides the headwind to lift earnings.

WWE expects revenue from these shows to grow from about $235 million in 2018, to $311 million in 2019, to $462 million in 2021. Analysts are calling for WWE revenue to increase by under 12% annually through 2019. This growth prices in some growth from WWE Network and the increase in revenue from television contracts. What long-term investors should realize, is from 2019 to 2021, the television contracts alone will grow revenue in that segment by almost 49% in total.

Investors know what WWE will make from these television contracts over the next few years. Given that Media makes up the lion's share of the company’s revenue, overall revenue growth is essentially guaranteed over the next few years. WWE Network has been growing consistently, and it appears the company is bringing in new talent to refresh the product. Investors who are afraid they missed the big move seem to have a second chance.

Analysts who focus only on the numbers are missing the biggest upside catalyst. New talent means new story lines. New story lines should improve viewership, and having the McMahon family directly involved in the weekly shows should provide an additional boost. As a wrestling fan for many years, the product is stronger than it has been in a long time. At the end of the day, putting the best product forward for fans is what will drive revenue and earnings. For long-term investors, the opportunity in WWE stock is anything but fake.