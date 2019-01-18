Citi: I'm Waiting For A Pullback To Get In
About: Citigroup Inc. (C)
by: Option Generator
Summary
Citi's share price has rebounded sharply over the past weeks, leaving a tough 2018 behind.
I'm looking to sell out-of-the-money puts to collect time value and to pick up shares if prices drop to less than $60.
This strategy is expected to return an annualized 20.4%.
Introduction
So far this year, all major bank stocks have outperformed the broader market, leaving a terrible 2018 behind. In this article, I'll take a closer look at Citi's (C) full-year results and