Dividend Ideas | Financials 

Citi: I'm Waiting For A Pullback To Get In

|
About: Citigroup Inc. (C)
by: Option Generator
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Option Generator
Long only, growth at reasonable price, momentum, special situations
Option Generator
Summary

Citi's share price has rebounded sharply over the past weeks, leaving a tough 2018 behind.

I'm looking to sell out-of-the-money puts to collect time value and to pick up shares if prices drop to less than $60.

This strategy is expected to return an annualized 20.4%.

Introduction

So far this year, all major bank stocks have outperformed the broader market, leaving a terrible 2018 behind. In this article, I'll take a closer look at Citi's (C) full-year results and