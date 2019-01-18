Kitov Updates Investors On NT-219 And Sends The Stock Parabolic, I Provide Reasons For Investors To Hold

Investors looking to get into Kitov need to be methodical about their entry. I provide some key areas on the chart for potential investors and longs looking to add.

I evaluate the pre-clinical data and interpret how NT-219 will fit into the oncology market. I believe that potential partners should be knocking on the door to ink a deal.

Kitov's recent Consensi partnership and NT-219 update created a 300% spike in share price in the past two weeks. I held my shares due to the market potential for NT-219.

Kitov Pharma (KTOV) has experienced a strong rebound since the beginning of 2019. This resurgence in the share price began with the announcement of the commercial partnership with Coeptis for Kitov’s osteoarthritis “OA” product, Consensi. The recent movement is due to an update on Kitov’s oncology product candidate NT-219. Together, these events triggered a 300% increase in the share price in just over a week. Typically, we can expect a large sell-off after a run of this magnitude. However, investors should take note of the significance of these recent events and should consider the potential fundamental changes to the company as a result.

I will review the recent NT-219 press release and the background of this novel oncology agent. In addition, I examine previous NT-219 data that demonstrate it could live up to Kitov’s expectations as a “blockbuster” drug. Although the share price has experienced a significant rise, I believe investors should consider holding their shares as the company prepares for NT-219's IND.

Company Overview

Kitov Pharma is an Israel-based biopharmaceutical drug development company. It is focused on creating a diverse pipeline of novel drugs in order to diminish the risk and cost of development. Kitov’s flagship product, Consensi, is an FDA-approved drug for the treatment of osteoarthritis and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing a novel molecule (NT-219) that can be combined with oncology drugs to impede, reverse, and delay tumor resistance.

NT-219 Update

On Tuesday, January 16th, the company announced new findings from its NT-219 oncology treatment, which it has been developing together with investigators from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The drug’s development is being led by Hadas Reuveni, who is Kitov’s CTO at Kitov’s subsidiary TyrNovo Ltd., along with Dr. Galia Blum and Dr. Ofra Moshel from the Hebrew University.

Although NT-219 has been able to demonstrate some efficacy in other pre-clinical studies too, the new data indicates that it only needs to be exposed to cancerous cells for a short period of time to activate the irreversible shutdown of these pathways, which in the end leads to a long-term anti-cancer effect.

Background on NT-219

NT-219 is a first-in-class small molecule planned to inhibit acquired resistance and reversing tumor resistance to cancer drugs. It has the ability to bind to Insulin Receptor Substrates “IRS 1/2” and Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription 3 “STAT3” (Figure 1). Both of these pathways enable the tumor to survive, perform metastasis and develop resistance to cancer drugs.

Figure 1: NT-219 Mechanism of Action (Source: Company Investor Presentation)

NT-219 is part of a family of IGF1R-IRS1/2 inhibitors that signify a new model in targeted therapy, where the inhibitor shuts off signaling by means of a negative feedback loop habitually used by cells. This is facilitated by the Ser-phosphorylation and the degradation of IRS1/2, bring about in the long term inhibition of signaling to protein kinase B “PKB”, and ultimately, tumor cell death. Why is NT-219 so effective? Because IRS1 stimulates tumor growth and IRS2 supports metastasis. Moreover, inhibition of both IRS1 and IRS2 proteins prevents one mechanism compensating for the other.

Notably, previous studies exhibited that limited exposure to NT-219 was sufficient to facilitate Ser-phosphorylation and degradation of IRS1/2. What's more, the blocking effect continued after the removal of the inhibitor. Moreover, in mice trials, NT molecules-prompted Ser-phosphorylation of IRS1/2 persisted for at least 48 hours after the administration. This is a key characteristic for NT-219, because the treatment will occur at a fairly low rate of recurrence, which ought to lead to diminished side effects.

It has been established that the selective inhibition of IGF1R may lead to compensatory activation of the insulin receptor by IGF2 and potential drug resistance. Thanks to IRS1 and IRS2 dictating signaling, NT compounds might interrupt the signaling downstream of both receptors persuaded by IGF1/2 and lessen the likelihood of drug resistance.

What indications is NT-219 operative in? Company research has demonstrated that IRS1 and IRS2 proteins have a novel mechanism that leads to acquired resistance to B-RAF inhibitors. Research indicates that approximately 50% of melanomas are driven by B-RAF mutations. What's more, similar mechanisms have been reported for acquired resistance to EGFR and mTOR inhibitors. Unfortunately, these inhibitors decrease the levels of Ser-phosphorylation of IRS1/2, and as a result, stabilize IRS1/2 and allow the tumor to survive and proliferate. The goal is for NT-219 to re-sensitize resistant tumors to B-RAF inhibitors and allow the inhibitor to remain operative. Considering the points above, we can assume NT-219 has the potential to be effective in cancer that has B-RAF, EGFR, and mTOR mutations or where their inhibitor drugs are effective.

NT-219 Combinations

In several pre-clinical models, NT-219 was administered in combination with an imposing selection of approved oncology therapies and demonstrated "outstanding efﬁcacy" with some name-brand drugs.

The combination therapies include:

Immuno-oncology agents (Keytruda)

Chemotherapy agents (Gemcitabine, Oxaliplatin, and Docetaxel)

EGFR Antibodies (Erbitux)

Small molecular inhibitors of MEK (Mekinist)

Mutated BRAF (Zelboraf)

EGFR (Tagrisso, Tarceva)

mTOR (Afinitor)

Figure 2: Acquired Resistance of NT-219 with Tarceva in Head and Neck Cancer (Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Notice how tumors treated with only erlotinib established resistance after 6 days and increased in volume (Figure 2), whereas the erlotinib + NT-219 combo prevented the resistance, and some subjects eventually observed a complete response.

Figure 3: NT-219 Reversing Resistance of Tarceva in Head & Neck (Source: Company Investor Presentation)

In Figure 3, we can see that NT-219 is able to reverse Erlotinib within a few days of administration. This has a huge clinical benefit, because NT-219 does not have to be administered at the initial treatment and can be implemented if resistance is observed.

Figure 4: NT-219 Delaying Tumor Recurrence w/ Cetuximab (Source: Company Investor Presentation)

In Figure 4, we can see the combination of NT-219 and Cetuximab was able to hold off tumor growth for 35+ days versus Cetuximab alone (15 days). Basically, NT-218 is able to double the Cetuximab’s endurance - twice as long could mean half the treatments.

Figure 5: NT-219 with Keytruda Responders (Source: Company Investor Presentation)

An example of converting non-responders to responders is illustrated in Figure 5 below with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda.

This graph really snatched my attention as a result of Keytruda being the named combination drug in the PDX trial for esophageal cancer. It is notable for NT-219 to improve the effectiveness of a cancer drug, but it enabled Keytruda to be effective on the tumor.

NT-219 Potential

With drug resistance being a recognized problem in nearly every type of therapy, NT-219 can be a solution to several complex oncology dilemmas.

Figure 6 displays how NT-219 could be installed all over the oncology map. Additionally, the companies on the chart are some of the biggest players in the oncology arena and could be potential partners for Kitov Pharma. A collaboration with any of the companies listed above will provide validity to NT-219.

Figure 6: NT-219 Combinations That Demonstrated Efficacy (Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Why would the companies find value in NT-219? These companies already have approved oncology drugs/therapies that could employ NT-219 to progress their therapies. It is possible that NT-219 could prevent the need to develop a whole new drug for IRS1/2 and/or STAT3 mutations. An oncology company could use its drug in combination with NT-219 and would be essentially retrofitting the therapy.

The drug development process takes at least a decade to develop a new drug and only a few years for a new clinical pathway to be discovered. Oncology drugs can take billions of dollars to develop and finally be brought to market. Unfortunately, a whole new type of treatment or drug could be a couple years behind and offer a slight edge. This often drives the high prices due to the cost of development and the scramble to make some profit before the drug is outpaced.

NT-219 Asset for Payers

If NT-219 has the potential to be effective at preventing drug resistance, it should be beneficial for patients, physicians, and payers. Research from PWC demonstrates that approximately $210 billion a year is wasted on medicines and procedures. Payers see value in cheaper drugs and treatments, and oncology companies need to address this concern. If an oncology company wants to maintain or increase revenues, it will either have to offer more value without charging more or prove unequivocally that it can reduce expenses from other sectors of the healthcare system to justify the higher prices it's charging.

In the long run, the oncology arena is going through a price war and arms race at the same time. NT-219 could be a value-adding or cost-cutting molecule for these companies. One company might look to utilize NT-219 to reduce the need for R&D by retrofitting conventional therapies to be effective and yet cheap due to the use of generic options. On the other hand, another company might want to employ the molecule to be added to one of its state-of-the-art treatments and help justify the higher price point.

NT-219 Market

Considering that 70% of all solid and hematological cancers have constitutive STAT3 activation, and that the global cancer therapeutics market in 2017 was estimated at $121 billion and projected to hit $172.6 billion by 2022, we can speculate NT-219 has a worthwhile market.

Kitov has announced that NT-219's development plan includes a clinical trial with gemcitabine (Gemzar), a first-line chemotherapy drug in pancreatic cancer. Gemcitabine costs about $1,363 a month and is usually very effective, unless the tumor acquires resistance. One of the ways pancreatic cancer develops resistance involves STAT3 pathways. If NT-219 can show efficacy in preventing gemcitabine resistance, patients might be able to continue with their current treatments, thus plausibly preventing the need to move into second-line therapies such as Onivyde from Ipsen S.A. (OTCPK:IPSEF). Combining NT-219 with gemcitabine could allow gemcitabine to remain a first-line treatment in an estimated $13 billion global pancreatic cancer market in 2021.

So, what is NT-219's market size? It is difficult to evaluate exactly. If NT-219 is able to continue demonstrating positive results with any of the therapies listed in Figure 6, we could possibly see exposure to some billion-dollar drugs such as Keytruda. With the yearly cost of Keytruda estimating to be about $150,000 per patient, that would make NT-219 a valuable asset if it turns a non-responder to a responder.

NT-219 Competition

After doing some research on potential competition for NT-219, I discovered only a few molecules that appear to target both IRS1/2 and/or STAT3 pathways. Nevertheless, there are a number of therapeutic contenders in development, such as Dalotuzumab by Merck. Dalotuzumab is being developed to target IRS1/2 pathway in metastatic breast cancer. As for STAT3 competition, NT-219 could match up with Boston Biomedical’s Napabucasin (BBI-608), which is in Phase III clinical trials in combination with Folfiri in metastatic pancreatic and colon cancers (Figure 7).

Figure 7: Napabucasin Pipeline (Source: Boston Biomedical)

It looks as if Boston Biomedical has a robust pipeline with a variety of combination therapies. Although NT-219 will utilize different pathways, Boston Biomedical is further along in the trial process than Kitov, and could potentially establish a strong demand for napabucasin, if approved.

Tvardi Therapeutics is a private pharmaceutical company also utilizing the STAT3 pathway for advanced cancers. Tvardi has an oral STAT3 inhibitor and is already in a phase 1 clinical trial for advanced: Breast Cancer, Head and Neck Squamous, Cell Carcinoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Hepatocellular Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Gastric Adenocarcinoma, and Melanoma. Although Tvardi is not performing these trials in combination with other therapies, we can list them as a potential competitor.

Downside Risks to NT-219

NT-219 has the typical downside risk associated with drug development and passive through the regulatory pathway. Although the pre-clinical data looks promising, we have yet to see NT-219 in a clinical trial, and that is where stakes are at their highest. One miss in safety or efficacy and years of development are turned into fruitless expenses.

Another risk is financing the company and NT-219. The cost of developing an oncology candidate can exceed a billion dollars. Although we don’t have an estimate on the final costs of NT-219, we can be sure it will be more than the upfront Consensi payment of $3.5 million and the $11.8 million in the bank (June 30th, 2018). This puts pressure on Kitov’s management to secure a partnership sooner rather than later in order get financial assistance for the NT-219 clinical program. Without a partnership, Kitov will have to execute a fundraising event such as a loan or a possible secondary offering.

Conclusion

Kitov is expecting to submit an IND for NT-219 in the upcoming months. Acceptance of the IND looks promising due to the positive response from the FDA addressing Kitov's Pre-IND package, and the recent press release did provide me a bit more confidence it will be accepted. Once the IND has been accepted, I expect the company to start accumulating collaborations for NT-219 development.

With the Consensi partnership deal in hand, Kitov can look forward to some revenue to the keep the company running while it focuses on NT-219 development. This is similar to Dynavax’s (DVAX) play, with its HEPLISAV-B vaccine sales starting to support the company’s expenses while it pushes its SD-101 oncology candidate and awaits a partnership deal.

Figure 8: NT-219 with Gemzar in pancreatic cancer (Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Looking a Figure 8, we can see how NT-219 has had a positive effect on pancreatic cancer tumors when combined with Gemzar. Kitov anticipates one of its first clinical trials to be in advanced pancreatic cancer patients in combination with gemcitabine (Gemzar). Considering the figure above, I am confident the FDA will be impressed with company’s proposed study designs.

Ultimately, I anticipate NT-219 to be a solution to several drug-resistant cancer problems. Drug resistance can emerge at the initial treatment or in the future as the cancer develops resistance as treatment continues. Moreover, it is possible that a patient has tumors resistant to one or more drugs. NT-219 could permit the optimum drug for a cancer patient to endure effectively and enable the patient to remain on their current or first-line therapy.

Looking to get in? Investors who are intrigued by the Consensi and NT-219 updates should be looking for technical entry point rather than haphazardly hitting the Buy button. Looking at the daily chart (Figure 9), we can see the recent green and red candles produced over the past two trading days.

Figure 9: KTOV Daily (Source: TrendSpider)

When I am looking to establish a long-term investment, I wait for the volatility to subside and for the chart to re-establish a trading pattern. As regards KTOV, I will wait for the stock to find an affinity for a particular moving average or trend line before committing. My first look will be in the $1.20 area just above the downtrend line. Once a new pattern has been identified, I will add to my position in anticipation of the upcoming NT-219 IND and potential partnerships.

Precisely forecasting the stock price in the near term is enigmatic. Considering this, I would like to stress caution that KTOV is an extremely speculative stock. There is a risk that investors lose all or a considerable amount of their investment. Although the upside of KTOV is great, it is a long way from being free of risk.

