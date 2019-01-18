Is This The New Normal? Part 1: Digital Realty Trust
About: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR), Includes: O
by: John Windelborn
Summary
3.8% dividend yield with a 62% payout ratio.
Average last 4-year FFO growth of 10.25% and 10-year dividend growth of 12.96%.
Recent acquisitions driving future growth are watering down the company's short-term metrics, making investors skittish and offering good long-term value.
One task that all investors have to perform on a continual basis is judging whether a market trend or individual stock performance signifies a “new normal”. If the answer is “no”, then the investment thesis