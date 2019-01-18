MannKind Announces Direct Purchase Program For Afrezza - What Investors Should Know

MannKind (MNKD) has announced that the company is launching a direct purchase program for Afrezza, the company's inhaled insulin. The program allows consumers to purchase insulin directly from the company at a saving. Interested parties can get more information regarding the program, the qualifications and restrictions on a company web page specific to this offer.

First things first. This is great news for diabetics that do not have insurance coverage or are paying higher prices than what is detailed in the offer. The offer is only valid through the end of this month for up to 1,000 qualified registrants. Eagle Pharmacy will fill the scripts and shipping is included in the pricing. The pricing for a single 90 count box of 4, 8, or 12 unit cartridges is $120. The 180 count boxes are priced at $199. Participants can get up to three boxes per month, and the offer runs for 1 year.

From an investment perspective, this has some potential to be good news but does have its negative attributes as well. Investors would be wise to weigh out both sides of the equation.

Positives

This program can certainly help utilize an oversupply of insulin which MannKind is contracted to purchase from Amphastar (AMPH)

This program can certainly help use what may be an overstock of finished product on the shelves at MannKind. In 2018, MannKind guided to sales that were substantially higher than what it ultimately delivered. In concept, the company would have manufactured its anticipated demand only to find that sales were not reaching those levels. This would leave the product on the shelves with an expiration date in play.

This program can jump-start new users that have in the past been hesitant to try Afrezza because of costs.

This program can assist in limiting churn of users that leave the drug because of price.

This program can assist in helping deliver cost efficiency to the manufacturing process. Once MannKind has the number of patients in the program (be it 100 or 1,000) and knows the fill rate, it can better grasp what it needs to supply.

Negatives

It is very likely that this program (in a pure form) is a 'loss leader' for MannKind. In other words, the company is losing money on each script that it fills through the program. Remember, Eagle Pharmacy will extract its pound of flesh from MannKind, and shipping costs are included. The net revenue on a box of Afrezza which sells for $120 is very likely going to be somewhere below $100. If this program were designed as profitable, MannKind would not limit it to 1,000 people, nor put only a two-week window of time on registering.

This program could steal away consumers that were paying higher prices. Any current customer that is paying something higher than $120 for a 90-count box would be wise to shift to this program.

This program may be less attractive than the savings card program which offers a script as low as $15 out of pocket.

This program is being met with grand enthusiasm by the MannKind uber-bulls. That has typically been problematic, because this group seems to oft think news is much bigger than it is, and that overexcitement leads to traders having an advantage once again.

I have already had some investors inquire as to whether or not these scripts will be in the Symphony numbers. The honest answer is that I do not know. What I do know is that Symphony and IMS contract many outlets for data and pay handsomely for it. Eagle Pharmacy may or may not report to Symphony. In the end it does not matter very much. Why? Because I assess the data on a 'per reported script" basis. This is the same discussion I had when MannKind inked a deal with Tanner for named patient scripts overseas.

The reported scripts give us the number of scripts captured by Symphony as well as the retail dollar sales figures. At the end of each quarter we see the gross revenue number and the net revenue number. This allows us to divide the actual number of revenue dollars by the reported script and arrive at a number per reported script. That allows a model to be built. Let us use the latest reported quarter as a sample and apply some assumptions.

Q3 reported scripts were 7,254

Q3 reported gross revenue was $8,216,000

Q3 reported net revenue was $4,387,000

Q3 COGS was $5,303,000

Q3 Gross to net deductions was $3,829,000

Q3 sales and marketing costs were $12,625,000

That Math brings us to a net revenue per script of $605 and a cost per script of $3,000.

Now let's assume that there were 1,000 additional scripts from a direct sell program at an average retail of $175 (a mix of $120 and $199 boxes). Let us assume that shipping eats up 10% and Eagle take 10%. That would place gross revenue per direct sell script at $140. Let us assume that gross to net deductions were negligible and that net was that same $140.

That would mean that MannKind's net number would increase by $140,000. If we apply that $140,000 to the net revenue line, we arrive at $4,527,000. If we divide that by the reported scripts (7,254), we arrive at $624 in net revenue per reported script instead of $605. The difference between the two is a little over 3%. That small percentage is well within a margin of error on any model. If the company discloses the scripts through the program, we then divide by 8,254 and arrive at a net revenue number of $549 per actual script.

What investors will be able to gauge when the Q1 numbers come out is whether or not this program can provide numbers that move the needle in a big way. Given that the company has limited the program to 1,000 people, limited the window of sign-up to just two weeks, and limited the participation to 1 year, savvy investors already have a lot to work with and gauge.

My middle projection for script count in Q1 is 9,259 scripts. My projection for retail sales is $12,796,000. My projection for gross revenue is $10,621,000. My projection for net revenue is $6,054,000. My projection for costs (COGS, gross to net deduction, and sales) is $28 million. As weekly script data fills in over Q1, I put an estimate to these categories. Typically, my estimates are pretty close to what is reported. In order for this program to be disruptive, it would need to move the needle on the dollar figures in a material manner. It appears that by design (the restrictions of the program and the established price point), disruptive moves in the financials are virtually impossible. That being said, MannKind does have the ability to change the offer at any time.

Summary

The program is great for the consumers that are able to participate. The program will allow the company to utilize and at least get some money for an oversupply of insulin. I do not see this as being a huge driver to the bottom line in the financials, and in fact, could impact some of the cost side in a negative manner. This could be a good pilot program to test the viability of a direct offering system that could eventually improve the dynamics in the longer term. I already see the uber-bulls applying way too much weight to this program and the uber-bears already throwing out warning flags. The reality is in between. There are possible positive attributes that are longer term, and there is knowledge gained in running such a program. In looking at the Eagle Pharmacy website, Afrezza is not yet listed, which is problematic when you have a very small enrollment window of just two weeks. I see this as a bit of an experiment which has some positive attributes for investors to consider, but do not feel it will move the needle much on any of the financial metrics. That means that expectations should be tempered at least until we can analyze the true impacts with the Q1 numbers. This move is great news for diabetics, but average news (at least at this stage) for investors. Be realistic, and stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.