Whitbread Plc (OTCPK:WTBCF) Q3 FY19 Trading Update Call January 17, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alison Brittain – Chief Executive Officer and Director

Nicholas Cadbury – Group Finance Director

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Rollo – Morgan Stanley

Vicki Stern – Barclays

Lena Thakkar – HSBC

Richard Clarke – Bernstein

Tim Barrett – Numis

Monique Pollard – Citigroup

Jaafar Mestari – Exane BNP Paribas

Alison Brittain

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for dialing in for Whitbread’s third quarter trading update, and I’m joined here this morning by our Group Finance Director and our Investor Relations team. I’m delighted to be presenting the results for Whitbread which is for the first time really is a focused hotel business, following the announcement of the completion of our sale to – of Costa to Coca-Cola for £3.9 billion, which we achieved ahead of schedule, well ahead of schedule on the 3rd of January, having had a very late in the day EU approval on the 21st of December. So we were able to mobilize to get that done.

And as a result of that, you’ll see that we’ve also announced that we’ll commence our initial buyback program of up to about £500 million of buybacks, which will start today, and that will run probably until our full year results announcement in April. And we will talk more about the further return of proceeds to shareholders at the Capital Markets Day on the 13th of February. The Capital Markets Day which we’re holding, which is coming up very soon, will be hosted by members of our Executive team, and we’re all very excited to be presenting the long-term strategies for the business. That’s going to include details of the structural growth opportunities for Premier Inn, both in the UK and in Germany; how our model is best placed to access those opportunities; and then we’ll cover the capabilities and the capital structure required to execute our plan.

Turning now to the third quarter trading. Premier Inn’s performed well during a challenging trading environment with UK total group sales up 2.5%, driven by continued hotel capacity addition. This growth, together with the ongoing success of our efficiency program, means that we are on track to deliver full year performance in line with this year’s expectation. In the UK, Premier Inn achieved total accommodation sales growth of 3.5% in the quarter, and that was delivered through the ongoing investment in new hotels and extensions over the last year, which we expect to mature, as you know, to levels of returns in line with our current estate.

The London market had a strong third quarter and Premier Inn grew sales there at 9.8%, in line with the mid-scale and economy market. Conversely, the regional market was weaker in the third quarter due to lower confidence and higher levels of inflation affecting both business and leisure customers, and Premier Inn grew total sales by 1.8%. While Premier Inn’s superior margin structure makes us more defensive to the impacts of lower demand than most of our peers, we expect subdued trends to continue throughout the fourth quarter and into the next financial year.

But we do think that the UK hotel market continues to present an attractive long-term opportunity. We continue to win market share from the independent market by delivering high-quality capacity at good value for money. And we can continue over the longer term to run new Premier Inn hotels throughout the UK, including our high-performing hub brand and the latest concept ZIP, which will open in Cardiff in just a few weeks’ time. So we’re confident this year of achieving room openings of 3,500 to 4,000 rooms in the UK, and we’ll continue to build our committed pipeline, which is – already has approximately 14,000 rooms in it.

Our F&B sales saw an improvement during the third quarter with like-for-like sales improving by about 160 basis points from the second quarter. However, market conditions are subdued, and we are therefore continuing to focus on menus, prices and targeted promotions to encourage a broad customer appeal. In Germany, our existing hotel in Frankfurt continues to perform well, with occupancy now at mature levels for the market and fantastic customer scores continuing. Our pipeline now stands at 34 hotels across 15 cities, which signifies our commitment to the market in the years to come.

In preparation for opening a very significant number of our pipeline hotels in the following years, we’re going to have to invest this year ahead of revenue generation. The investments that we’ll make cover aspects like marketing, set-up costs, team costs, and that means we’ll have losses of around £12 million in the next financial year in Germany. And by the end of the full year of 2020, we would have expected to open another 16 hotels, including 13 from the Foremost Hospitality acquisition, which we’re going to complete at the very end of February 2020, and that will supplement the organic pipeline. So essentially, the investment we make in the teams in preparation next year allows us to start booking into the hotels, which will be live with us at the very end of this financial year in February. And that’s when the revenue will start to come through.

Our property team in Germany remain active in looking at all opportunities to accelerate and extend our pipeline further, that’s including freehold, leasehold sites for organic expansion and further bolt-on acquisitions. Our efficiency programs and investment in capabilities in technology procurement, property and supply chain is ensuring that we can deliver our growth plans efficiently. And despite the short-term economic uncertainty in the UK, we’re on track to deliver full year results in line with expectations.

But we are cautious on the macroeconomic environment next year. We expect inflation will remain a significant challenge, along with probably weaker market RevPAR especially in the regions. And whilst our efficiency program continues to make good progress and will continue into the year delivering again likely savings of £40 million to £50 million, we do expect levels of cost increases including inflation to be £20 million to £30 million above factors around £70 million.

In addition, we plan to maintain our investment in the UK – into UK growth. So often in a weaker environment, we might stall our – companies might stall their investment, and so we’re making it clear today that we’d like to maintain our investment in the UK growth that we see and increase our investment in Germany to take advantage of the long-term opportunities present. And despite the fact that it will be a weaker environment and we will continue with our investments, we do expect the underlying profit to hold up and be consistent with the previous financial year for next year.

So despite the anticipated short-term macro environment, our unique model and leading market position in the UK puts us in a strong position to continue growing, both in the UK and internationally over the long term. The opportunity for growth, along with our disciplined approach to capital allocation, means that we will continue to create long-term value for shareholders. That was all I was going to say on this morning’s announcement. And then Tyler, I’d like to turn it over please for Q&A, if we may.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question today comes from Jamie Rollo of Morgan Stanley. Jamie, please go ahead.

Alison Brittain

Good morning, Jamie.

Nicholas Cadbury

Good morning, Jamie.

Jamie Rollo

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. The main one really is just about the downgrade for 2020, about £30 million off consensus. It’d be really helpful if you could break down that between the different components, if you give them a statement, please. It sounds like it’s mainly cost pressures was a bit more cautious in terms of message than that’s previously been given.

So second question to that would be what happens if RevPAR weakens further from here, does that then drop straight through to the bottom line? Or are there any other mitigating factors you could accelerate? And finally, on room openings, they seem like they’re going to be quite Q4 loaded again. I know you obviously want to have it more evenly phased. So is that becoming an issue? And then does that have any impact on your sort of, forward opening program? Thank you.

Alison Brittain

Okay. So I’ll do a bit of a preamble, but I’ll give Nicholas the – initially the first two questions, their substance, and then maybe I’ll come to the phasing at the end. But just as a sort of opener, I did a call earlier this morning, just before we started this call with some of the media that can’t dial into the media call we have afterwards and somebody asked me why we were giving our guidance at this stage given the issues in the market. And I said, it is a very uncertain time as we know in the UK at the moment.

There’s not – the political and therefore consequent macroeconomic environment could be weaker, it could be stronger, depending on the outcome of all of the political uncertainty that we’re facing into at the moment. And really what we’re trying to do is give a little bit of certainty within the context of what is a very uncertain planning horizon. And so I think you should take that in that spirit as well. We’re trying to sort of guide in a way that is sensible. We expect a weaker top line and a weaker RevPAR and macro performance and we aren’t therefore building in any possible Brexit bounce. We’re sort of being cautious on the top line.

And on top of that, as I said, we want to explain to people that we do think it is sensible for us to continue to invest in the long-term growth because we know that in previous situations where the top line has weakened, when we have therefore stopped investing, that we regretted that later. Because in a down environment, the independent sector fares quite badly, and it may accelerate the demise of the independent sector.

And if we’re about to pick up the market share as we come out of a difficult economic environment, we tend to then have a much stronger position. It does mean during the weaker environment, those that are putting capacity in do carry on putting capacity in. They’ve usually got spades in the ground and they’ve made the investments and they have to finish.

So you get a compounding effect of that capacity opening. But then as you start to come through the period, nobody puts new investment in. And so you end up, as you come out of the recessionary period, having a couple of years where there’s no capacity going in, some of the independents are coming out a bit faster and there’s a real gap, and we can fill that gap.

So that’s just to give you a sort of headline on where we are and why we think investment is important. We also think continuing the German investment is important. I mean, the £12 million and the building the team is really kind of obvious. If you’ve got 13 or 14 hotels opening in February 2020 and opening and trading on day one of ownership, we have to be making customer bookings into those hotels really from the second quarter of this year, and we need a team of people.

We make sure that the IT is right and the finances are right, and we’re dealing with all of that and the marketing. So that’s a pretty obvious one. But even longer-term investment continuing the acquisition program, the organic and the inorganic acquisition program, we think gives Whitbread a solid long-term growth horizon of multiple decades, and therefore, halting that because of a short-term macroeconomic environment will just not be sensible.

And notwithstanding all of that, I’ll say it again, notwithstanding the fact that we think it should be weaker in the environment and we will continue with substantial investments, we are still going to be holding profit year-on-year, whereas I suspect many of our competitors would see their profit falling, so – and without the investment profile as well.

So that’s why we’re talking about this today, just giving everybody a sense going forward. Do you want to just give a bit more breakdown, I think general to the bit of a breakdown on what makes up the change of the position.

Nicholas Cadbury

Yes. So we are cautious on sales. I think we’re being conservative, we’ve been cautious overall. I don’t think what happened this week with the political environment is going to move us in the right direction, it isn’t helping us on that as well. So we’re expecting from a kind of top line sales, we’re expecting no help from the market at all. If not, it might be slightly negative. We’re not giving RevPAR guidance today but we’re not expecting any kind of help from that point of view.

As Alison said, we’re going to continue to invest. I mean, as we went into the kind of the Brexit scenario, we did a kind of – we did a review about what lessons were learned from 2008, 2010, and I think lessons learned was to keep investing because actually that puts the pressure on the independent market. It grows your – it enhances your structural growth opportunities in the longer term and continues to make sure that you’re the best hotel company in the UK.

In terms of the moving parts and you’ve seen a softer top line, we’re going to continue to invest in the business. And I guess, probably the efficiencies versus the cost increase is probably kind of worth just kind of touching on. You’ll see that we’ve – we’re on lock guide aligned to this year’s expectations, and that’s despite Q3 and Q4 being a little bit softer than we thought we would do. So we’ve had some acceleration of the efficiency program into this year. And as we said before, we’re hoping this year, this current year, to offset most of our cost inflation with efficiencies.

Next year, we’re seeing inflation continues, and that’s particularly around food, it’s around labor, particularly in the South of England and it’s around utilities, where you’re seeing gas and electricity, where you’re seeing kind of 15% to 20% cost increases overall. And there is also some dissynergies from the separation of Costa out from Whitbread as we kind of flagged into H1. It’s quite hard to disaggregate those synergies from inflation because they’re all wrapped up in kind of our supply contracts.

And we’ve had to separate hundreds of contracts over the last three months, probably a lot faster than we would have anticipated to do, which has probably not helped us as well. So because of that, we are seeing – and because of the – we’re still making really good progress with our efficiency, and we’re still expecting to make kind of £40 million to £50 million of efficiency savings next year, which is a good number, but we’re expecting the kind of cost inflation and the cost increases to be kind of £20 million, £30 million ahead of that overall.

Just quickly here touching on Germany, Alison called out that we’re making £12 million losses. That is higher than we had indicated before. By the end of next year, we’ll have opened 2,500 – we’ll have got 2,500 room opens. We were hoping to open a lot of the rooms kind of in the third quarter, and they’re really to do with the acquisition that we’re making. But actually, as it turns out, most of those will open right at the end of next year, so significant, 13 of the 16 hotels will have opened, I think, virtually in the last week of next year. So we get no kind of top line help from that, but you’ve got all the kind of set-up costs coming through overall so Alison

Alison Brittain

In aggregate, it will be our highest room openings ever across if you count Germany and the UK together because we’ll probably end up being in the sort of 6,000 to 6,500 room openings during next year. But as you say, we’ll come on to phasing in a minute. In Germany, they are about as back-end loaded as you can get from the perspective – but they are operating and trading hotels, so we won’t be moving beds in on the last day or anything like that in terms of the construction and development side of it. But they will – the revenue will be generated literally in the last week of the trading year.

Nicholas Cadbury

Your second question, it was about – the question was about what happens if RevPAR weakens through the year. And I guess we’d always look to see why it has weakened and how long we think it has weakened. And if we think this is a long-term issue, we can always take action. If we think it is a short term, and saying short term over a year or two, then actually the best thing to do is to continue to invest in the business.

So we’ll be kind of – we’ll be hesitant to cut back on investment if we thought it was a short-term weakness overall. We’ve already got, we think, quite an ambitious efficiency program in there as well. So we have – I guess one of the levers that we’ve kind of – we’ll have less to pull on because we’ve already got quite ambitious plans in there overall, but there will always be other things – areas we will look to.

I would just kind of reiterate though that actually in a downturn when RevPAR weakens, we’ve got – one of the things you want to make sure is you’ve got a strong balance sheet over that period. As you know, where we are with our leverage and with our freehold, of course, we’ve got a far stronger balance sheet than most of our competitors in this environment as well, to weather this out.

Alison Brittain

So – and then on phasing. Yes, I am peculiarly interested always in phasing. From the German side, there’s not a lot of change you can make if the acquisition has its franchise label be taken off, and IHG are holding them to their two-year franchise agreement. So that is February 2020. So although at the very end of the financial year, it is what it is. And on the UK side, what it shows you actually, the frustrating element of construction and development, is if you’re doing leasehold. You don’t have the same level of control as when you have freehold. So we control our own freehold agenda in terms of when we go on site and when we build and how we construct and develop.

And the same goes for extensions. So when we’re dealing with developers and we’re taking the leasehold, we can, on occasions, do slippage that was not what we would have wanted or planned. Actually, we saw that in Germany as well as in the UK where we’ve had a couple of hotels slip by a quarter, which takes them into a different financial year. So we can’t always control all of it, but we do try and get phasing to be sensible. And do so in line.

Nicholas Cadbury

Thanks, Jamie.

Operator

Your second question today comes from Vicki Stern of Barclays. Vicki please go ahead.

Alison Brittain

Good morning, Vicki.

Vicki Stern

Morning. Just three questions, picking up on some of the things you just touched on actually. Just on Germany, so is it the sort of entirety of the delta between the £6 million loss that you were previously guiding for next year and the £12 million now? Is that all about those rooms shifting from Q3 to – that take me to the very end of the year, i.e., the revenue or also a sort of recognition of greater investment needed as opposed to what was the difference between the last communication there and now? Second question is – sorry, maybe go ahead…

Alison Brittain

No, ask them all. You’re right, ask them all, and we’ll come back to each one.

Vicki Stern

So second one, just the £70 million inflation next year. Can you just give us a sense of what that number looks like for this year, your expectations for 2019? And I appreciate you can’t sort of necessarily draw out how much is the synergy from some cost of sales versus the inflation piece, but you did allude to the fact that some of that is short term. So perhaps any color as to your perception of the short-term elements of that, how much might fall out and when that would fall out? Thanks.

Alison Brittain

Yes. Okay, so well, let me start with Germany without getting in too much of the detail, yes, some of the issues, yes, we will be going to the full two-year endpoint before we take possession of the revenue for the hotel. So there’s a bit of that. The – we’ve got a team – we’ve got a better grip on what we will now need as a team to be running 30 to 50 hotels, which is how we are creating the teams which, when you’re only really running one hotel, you just don’t need the infrastructure.

We kind of kept the infrastructure light. And then the third element is we have upweighted our construction and development team in Germany and some of those people are going to arrive in this coming financial year that we’ve spent this year hiring, because there’s always a 6-month gap where people work their notices, et cetera, because we are wanting to accelerate our development in Germany.

And now that we have got quite a lot of construction going on in the pipeline, either through developers or our own freehold construction, we’re upweighting the construction oversight as well by having a couple of additional pretty heavyweight people who were in the development and construction team. So that’s the makeup. So the little bit of it, which is about future investment and making sure that we are – we’re set up for better development going forward. And some of it is the teams that actually operate and run the hotels on an ongoing basis, which get covered by the revenue. But – so that’s the German difference. And is that all right, Vicki?

Vicki Stern

Yes, thank you.

Nicholas Cadbury

The £70 million.

Alison Brittain

Yes, if you want to pick that up, Nick, that would be great.

Nicholas Cadbury

Yes, the £70 million inflation, I mean, most of it is inflation for this year. You’re right, there are some dissynergies, some costs to that. As I said earlier, it’s a bit hard to – it’s quite hard to unpick those from the inflation because they’re all tied up in the same contracts overall. If you look at this year’s kind of inflation, you’re probably looking at kind of £40 million to £60 million worth of inflation at the moment overall. You’re right that the synergy should be short term, but it might just take a couple of years to unpick.

Vicki Stern

Just – sorry, finally, so the biggest delta between the £40 million to £60 million inflation this year and the £70 million figure next year, is that FX driven in terms of your purchasing? What are the main drivers there?

Nicholas Cadbury

You’ve got FX on food, which is one of them. But actually, it’s all of them a little bit higher. The labor, the utilities and the food are all just a bit higher than they were last year.

Alison Brittain

Yes. And we wouldn’t expect any downward pressure on labor given the – again, given the issues that we have in terms of Europe. So we’d expect a more – I think if you speak to any of the big employers, everyone from Amazon to retailers, to leisure who are the employers of lots and lots of people, they will say there will be no downward pressure.

The – so national sort of minimum wage stuff is not going to be the effective wage rate increase. There will probably be a higher than that effective wage increase as we go through the next few years. I suspect that’s an ongoing cost. And of course, that does make it quite difficult for players without scale to operate. All of these additional inflationary costs just make it more burdensome for people who haven’t got any scale.

Vicki Stern

Very helpful thank very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Lena Thakkar from HSBC. Lena please go ahead.

Lena Thakkar

Good morning everyone. If I could ask I think three as well. So just going back to that bridge of £30 million. If I’ve understood you correctly, we’re looking at – that’s come from about £20-odd million of cost inflation, £6 million from Germany, which only leaves a few million after that. And there’s a bit more investment and the dissynergies, et cetera.

So how much have you actually priced in for the weaker RevPAR? It doesn’t look to be a lot there. Is there a downside there? Or has your outlook not materially changed since last time? A second question just in terms of openings. They look a bit light this quarter.

I take the point that, they will be a bit more Q4-weighted. But can you just talk about what’s causing that because I know it was a very specific ambition to try and even that out. So just trying to understand where the delays are coming from. And then in terms of Germany, I know it’s difficult to predict, but can you give us some kind of a trajectory for how those losses will evolve and move to profitability over the medium term? That will be helpful.

Nicholas Cadbury

So just quickly touching on the bridge. You’re right, I mean, I’m not – we’re not giving RevPAR guidance at this point. As I said, it’s incredibly difficult planning in this environment at the moment so we’re not giving RevPAR guidance. I think if you probably looked across the market, I think mostly it’s probably about 1% growth in market RevPAR next year.

We think that’s going to be more flat, and it could be negative to be quite honest there overall. Just in terms of the opening, I think we kind of talked about that. Actually, there’s a bigger skew towards the leasehold portfolio. We’re less in control of that than we are of the freehold because actually, most of freehold will have been in the first two quarters – most of the openings that were in the first two quarters are in freehold, which we are in control of. So it’s just the way it has fallen, but we’ll continue to press to get those spreads.

Alison Brittain

And we don’t have any doubts that we will complete the opening program at the level of those 3,000-plus rooms this year. That’s – we’ve got weekend – I mean, we are now in January. We still – six weeks to go to the financial year end, we’re quite clear with those opening programs. The opening program will complete as planned.

Nicholas Cadbury

Yes. And in terms of Germany, we’ll talk a bit more about that at the CMD, I’m afraid. I’m afraid if I talk about it now, no one might not come to the CMD.

Alison Brittain

So…

Nicholas Cadbury

You’re right. We’ve got 6,000 rooms in the pipeline, 2,500 opening by the end of next year as well. So moving in the right direction. So it will be good.

Alison Brittain

Yes. It will be good to have a solid revenue line to talk about in Germany, and we will have that by the end of next financial year.

Operator

Richard Clarke from Bernstein will be your next question, Alison. Richard, please go ahead.

Richard Clarke

Three questions as well, if I may. So Premier Inn growth this quarter, 3.5%. That’s the lowest we’ve seen for a while, and I think probably the first quarter where we could say your absolute growth is below the market growth. So any sense, if you are losing market share, who is doing better? How are they doing better? And how does that give you confidence that other players will fall out if they’ve got better RevPAR growth?

And the second question is on – this I think is the first quarter we’ve seen you sort of lap a negative like-for-like RevPAR with a negative like-for-like RevPAR. Are any of your hotels getting close to any kind of hurdle rate? Are they still – still saw absolute performance good enough? Any exits we could expect from underperforming hotels? And then the third question. It looks like you’ve phased some profits out of last year into this year to hit this year’s guidance number. Any reason why you’ve made that decision? Why it was a sensible decision to move profits from next year into this one?

Nicholas Cadbury

So I’ll just touch on the last one. That is just about timing of where our efficiencies fall. And of course, you take your efficiencies as early as you possibly can. So that’s not necessarily about phasing.

Alison Brittain

Yes, we haven’t made decisions to think about profits.

Nicholas Cadbury

Yes. Sorry, yes, I didn’t kind of recognize the third question. Sorry, Richard, it’s not the way the decision- making works. So we haven’t consciously said let’s move profit between years. We just literally book the efficiencies when the efficiencies come. The – in terms of overall, we are running a program, a very detailed program, of looking at our asset base and looking at it sort of catchment by catchment and we have what we call the perfect pound structure for our properties, particularly in towns and cities where we have multiple hotels.

And so – and as a – in the history of the company, we’ve never churned hotels until this year. Actually, we’ve done our first couple of hotel churns. And – but we would expect a program of churning hotels over the next period because we’re now very big, and some of the towns or cities, we could optimize better by closing smaller units and adding extensions to larger units.

And that program is not something that you necessarily do in-year because you have to build and close with some symmetry. But we’ll talk a little bit – we’ll probably talk a bit more about that at the Capital Markets Day in terms of how we will approach churn to optimize the performance of the estate over time, which is essentially a relatively new set of skills that we’ve built over the course of the last 18 months and are now executing. So if you leave that for Capital Markets Day, we’ll talk about it in more detail.

Yes. Just as your first question in terms of overall growth, 3.5% below the market. I mean just two things you say, you skewed because the market is skewed towards London versus us. So we only have about 20% of our sales come from London, and the market is much bigger so – because London is doing well relatively, it pushes the market ahead. So there’s a slight mix. Having said that, what we have seen in the market, actually even in the regions, we’ve seen more space open in the last year than we’ve seen historically. And this goes back to the fact that in 2013 – 2012, 2013, 2014, the market was quite good, a lot of people put down – started putting, cut down acquiring sites and put in transmission. No brands in particular. It’s a wide variety of brands you probably wouldn’t have heard of.

And they’ve been opening those sites now, but I guess what you’ll see over the next few years is you’ll see the reverse of that because the market is downturning. You’ll see a kind of drying up of that additional supply coming into the market, which at the same time, as you see the pressure on the independents, should be a good thing for us. Now I think that is the kind of the key reason for us. I think we’ve opened quite a lot of capacity in the market as well. And then when you’ve added the capacity and you see a downturn in the market, it just comes a little bit more volatile, but not significantly.

Alison Brittain

Perfect, thanks Richard. Next question, Tyler, time for couple more I think.

Operator

So Tim Barrett from Numis will be your next question. Tim, please go ahead.

Tim Barrett

Good morning everyone, I had one on cost and one on something else, actually. Cost-wise, I think you’re saying £60 million mitigation this year and £40 million to £50 million next year. Could you put the cumulative of that and what you achieved in 2018 into the context of the original cost savings for that? Just basically help us understand how much there might be left in the medium term.

Alison Brittain

Okay. Yes, Tim, keep that up, yes.

Tim Barrett

And I know it was asked a while ago, but the £150 million to £200 million planned from the old data…

Alison Brittain

Yes, yes. No, no, that’s a good question. I’ll come back to that, yes. And you had a second?

Tim Barrett

Yes, please. Food and beverage, down 1.5. Was there a Christmas bounce in there, akin to what others have seen? Or was it pretty steady across the quarter…

Alison Brittain

Let me – no, perfect. No, I’ll take the first one and I’ll give Nicholas the second one. In terms of sort of costs overall, we set up that program with a £250 million target, which some of it was Costa. I mean, I think it would be fair to say that we’ve blown the target. So we’ve completed that piece of work, and we knew that we would – we knew this year, this would be sort of last year of it. But what I don’t want you to extrapolate from that is that, that is the program finished because what we’ve spent the last three years doing is building a culture where everyday efficiency and the efficiency program will be a continuing part of our ongoing operation.

So when we get to the Capital Markets Day, we’ll give you some more guidance on what you can expect the next three- year efficiency program to look like and how we think it will shape over that period. But no, we are expecting it to be an ongoing efficiency, even though technically speaking, yes, we finished the original program several years early with the initial activities we undertook. And on F&B, Nicholas, if you want to…

Nicholas Cadbury

Yes. Just on F&B, it’s a little bit better than the run rate. I think you’ve just got to put that in the context that in this first half of the year with the World Cup and we had extremes of weather, which were very cold and then very hot, and because we’re not a wet-led and drinks-led restaurant, we think we did as well as the rest of the market in the World Cup and the hot weather. So that’s kind of gone in our favor slightly in the second half.

Alison Brittain

Yes. Again, we’ll just...

Tim Barrett

There’s a knockout for Christmas?

Alison Brittain

Yes, Christmas was fine, pretty good Christmas but…

Nicholas Cadbury

Christmas was okay. I mean, you’ve seen, actually, you’ve seen – again, it’s been particularly led by drinks in the marketplace as well. Actually, food hasn’t been too bad as well actually outside the M25 interruption. So it’s been all right.

Tim Barrett

Okay, thanks a lot.

Alison Brittain

Anymore, Tyler anymore question.

Operator

We do, we have two more questions remaining on the phone lines. Monique Pollard from Citigroup is your next. Monique, please go ahead.

Monique Pollard

Hi, good morning everyone. Just a couple from me, if I may. The first one, on the room openings this year, so you’re saying you should get just 3,500 for this year at least, and that if I think about…

Alison Brittain

Yes, 3,500 to 4,000.

Monique Pollard

3,500 to 4,000. So – and that includes one of the hotels that was guided to in Germany that has been part of that guidance, but not the other one. How big is that hotel that’s sort of slipping into next year? And does that explain the sort of delta versus the previous guidance?

Nicholas Cadbury

It’s...

Alison Brittain

No, no, not at all. It slipped a quarter and it’s 150 rooms. So no, it – absolutely not, no. So yes, I mean we say 3,500 to 4,000. We’ve – 4,000 is what we’ve been sort of tracking for ourselves, but the issue we always have on the year-end, is you have a year-end date and if you literally have a development that, where they say we’re going to be a week later on the development, you slip into the final year – you slip into the next financial year. In Germany, the slippage is more like a quarter or 1.5 quarters slippage. And again, it’s a developer that the timescales have slipped. And it’s sort of insignificant in the scheme of things.

Monique Pollard

Okay, great. And then the second question was just on next year where you think weak – you think the market RevPAR in the region is slightly weaker than expected. Obviously, Nicholas, you just talked before about how the supply growth – that you’ve seen supply growth elevated in London but also in the region and that, that might start to reverse out. But I guess when you’re thinking about next year and you’re thinking about that weaker-than-expected RevPAR, is part of that the supply growth that hasn’t yet reversed? Or is it purely a view on the sort of weaker demand environment in the UK?

Nicholas Cadbury

No, it’s – my comment was more about the kind of macro environment. But you are right that you will still see success, a little bit more supply coming to market than you do historically. It just takes a little bit of time for that to ramp down because if it stops – people will stop kind of – I think in the last year, people have stopped putting money down on buying new spaces in the hotel market, but that’s been inflationary for a couple of years.

Alison Brittain

Anything people have started building, have got planning permission, gone and bought the land and started building, they will finish because it doesn’t make sense to mothball once you’ve had people on-site. You can mothball your land bank if you haven’t gone on-site. So you would expect that there’ll be some immature new supply that will have gone in this year that will struggle to mature out, but it will be sitting there through a weaker environment.

And you’ll get some additions coming through on the supply as people finish building off sites which are now under construction. What will then happen is people will either mothball if they’ve got property, but obviously most of them did buy freehold so there’s not a lot of that going on and they won’t commit to further investment. So it’s three years from now, 2.5 to three years from now, that you see then the contraction in supply growth as nothing comes through, because if you don’t buy it – if you don’t start the development today – if you start development today, it probably opens in 2.5, three years from now.

And that’s what’s not going to happen, that people aren’t going to get – lay down for that development now, looking into the weaker environment that they’re seeing. So it always – the supply always operates sort of slightly in the wrong place in a cycle because of the way people think about it. So that’s what you’ll see happening.

Monique Pollard

Great. Okay, thank you.

Alison Brittain

Yes, I think we’ve got the last question, Tyler.

Operator

That is great. Your last question, Alison, comes from Jaafar Mestari of Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Jaafar Mestari

Good morning everyone. Just one for me, please. On this £70 million cost inflation that you expect for full year 2020, could you maybe break it down between labor, food, I guess including FX and then utilities? Because some of those obviously are not getting worse if rates still move, but some of those are not going away like the labor piece.

Nicholas Cadbury

Yes, I’m not going to do this because we’re not going to go to that level of detail at the moment. Maybe at the year-end presentation, we’ll give a little flavor on that.

Alison Brittain

Yes, not going to do a breakdown into the individual components at this time. Sorry, we can’t do that. Sorry – apologies. That last question was a no, which is not a good way to end. But nonetheless, thank you for all of your questions, which were good. And thanks for dialing in this morning.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today’s call. Thank you for joining and enjoy the rest of your day.