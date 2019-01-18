Amphenol Corporation: A Dividend Growth 'Up-And-Comer'

The stock is fairly valued right now. After rebounding from recent lows, we would want to see a drop in price before considering the stock a "buy."

Despite having increased its dividend for only the past seven years, there are a lot of core ingredients of a successful dividend growth stock within Amphenol Corporation (APH). The company generates sufficient cash streams and operates within markets that are poised to grow in the years to come. The company's current growth streak features aggressive dividend raises that indicate confidence from management in the direction of the business. There is a lot to like about the business prospects of Amphenol moving forward, even if the stock itself isn't presenting an appealing value at this time.

Amphenol designs and manufactures various electrical, electronic and fiber optic connection products and solutions. These solutions service a number of industries ranging from industrial, to automotive, to aerospace. The company totals more than $7 billion in annual revenues. Amphenol is a global business, with sales in more than 64 countries.

Through both organic growth and acquisitions (39 acquisitions since 2008), the company has seen solid growth over the past decade. Sales have grown at a CAGR of 9.42% over that time frame, while earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 7.82%.

Strong Fundamentals

Amphenol's business is strong at the fundamental level. To determine this we look for a company to be consistently profitable. In addition, we look for strong cash flow generation - typically at least 10% of revenues. A company with strong cash streams will be able to make acquisitions, invest for growth, buy back stock, and increase its dividend without having to stress the balance sheet.

Over the past 10 years, operating margins have been stable. Meanwhile, the company has gradually improved its conversion rate of turning revenue into free cash flow. With the top-line growth that Amphenol has achieved, free cash flow has almost tripled since 2009.

Amphenol has also managed to consistently manage a solid cash rate of return on invested capital. This rate (CROCI) helps gauge how effective management is at deploying a company's resources. It's also an indication of the strength of a company's competitive "moat." We look for a CROCI consistently in the low teens, or higher. Given that Amphenol actively acquires other companies (39 since 2008), the solid CROCI is a sign that management is adding value to the company with these deals (rather than destroying value by overpaying, or acquiring companies that integrate poorly).

A business that operates well at the fundamental level is less likely to wind up in financial distress. That is the case with Amphenol as well. The company is financially comfortable, carrying a cash position of $998 million against $3.25 billion in total debt. The leverage ratio of 1.83X EBITDA is comfortably below the 2.5X ratio that we use as a "warning sign" that a company is taking on too much debt.

Strong Dividend Growth

Amphenol doesn't carry much acclaim as a dividend growth stock. The company has only raised its dividend for the past seven years. The dividend has grown immensely over that time frame, growing at a CAGR of 32.3% over the past five years. The dividend is paid every quarter, and totals an annual sum of $0.92 per share. The current yield of 1.13% will not appeal to income-oriented investors as 10-year US treasuries offer 2.73%.

This stretch of large increases has not stretched the payout ratio, because solid top-line growth has enabled free cash flow to grow over the years. With free cash flow more than doubling over the past decade, the current payout is still just 27.43% of cash flow. The dividend is poised to continue growing at a robust rate for the near term, and should exceed inflation over the long term. The company is well on its way to being a future dividend "champion."

Growth Opportunities & Risks

The solid top-line growth that Amphenol has seen over the past 10 years (9.42% CAGR) has been largely due to three growth levers (secular growth, emerging markets, and acquisitions). Amphenol has seen organic growth due to a diversified market presence in various high-growth categories. In other words, the company is benefiting from a widespread increase in global connectivity. IT & Datacom has been a strong growth engine with the expansion of servers and cloud-based services throughout industry. Industrial applications are becoming digitally linked to the internet to record data, and communicate with other infrastructure to increase efficiency. Automobiles are becoming increasingly connected to the "IoT, or Internet of Things," as vehicles become smarter and more technical. Meanwhile, the upgrade of connective networks/infrastructure on a global scale is a massive undertaking with years of building out ahead of it. Because of this, we are bullish on the company's organic growth prospects in the years ahead.

The global scale is an important highlight because that is where a lot of opportunity exists for Amphenol. The company operates at a global scale, with a minority stake of revenues coming from the United States. The company has large exposure to Asia and Europe. Emerging markets such as China, India, and the African/Middle East regions where technology infrastructure is behind western countries from a connectivity perspective - all represent opportunities for Amphenol.

Lastly, Amphenol has been (and will likely continue to be) aggressive in making acquisitions. Its most recent deal to acquire SSI Controls Technologies for $400 million in late November is the latest example of that. As we mentioned before, the company has acquired 39 companies since 2008. Management has established a track record of making these deals on terms that add to the business' value (see the CROCI metric). Acquisitions give the company access to new markets, both product-wise and geographically.

While these growth levers should have investors excited about the years to come, there are some potential risks to the business. The company's exposure to domestic and geographically political customer bases leaves the company vulnerable to factors outside of its control. About 10% of revenues are derived from military applications, so the current government shutdown could pose a threat to near-term results of the business. Additionally, Asia is the largest geographic contributor to sales, so the ongoing trade conflict with China can also be detrimental to near-term operations.

Valuation

Like many stocks in the market, increased volatility in recent months has applied downward pressure to the price of shares. At just over $81 per share, Amphenol now trades in the lower end of its 52-week range. With analysts projecting full-year earnings per share at $3.70, the stock trades at an earnings multiple of 22X. This is right in line with the stock's 10-year median earnings multiple of 22.1X.

The free cash flow yield is near the highest it has been since 2017, but is still a ways off from where it has been over the past 10 years. Given this and the earnings multiple being in line with historical norms, we don't see the stock as a compelling value at this time. We see the stock as trading near fair value without a notable margin of safety. We would like to see the stock come down another 15% to a range near $69 per share.

Wrapping Up

Amphenol is poised to see solid growth in the years to come. While nothing is ever certain, we conclude that Amphenol's growth trajectory is quite stable. The company is consistently profitable and deals in a number of applications that will feature increased needs for connectivity moving forward.

Investors can look forward to continued outsized dividend increases, and solid earnings growth - similar to the past 10 years. While the stock price isn't as cheap as we would like after rebounding off of recent lows, investors should keep Amphenol on their radar for future buying opportunities.

