The Shadow Knows

Introduction

There has been a fair amount of debate about whether the Fed has raised rates too far, and thus, has triggered a recession that will soon arrive, or alternatively, is now pausing at just the right time to prevent a recession from occurring (John Mauldin, 2018; Mark Kolakowski, 2018a; Jeffry Bartash, 2018; Ironman at Political Calculations, 2018; Kevin Wilson, 2018; Noah Smith, 2019; Heather Long, 2019; Wolf Richter, 2019; Peter Boockvar, quoted by Keris Lahiff, 2019). The debate centers on the small rate of increase in the “FFR,” the still moderately low overall level of interest rates (Chart 1), the flattening yield curve (Chart 2), and the fairly rapid shrinkage of the Fed’s balance sheet under the new “QT” regime (Chart 3). Note that the “FFR” is still only at 2.40% after nine hikes, and with “CPI” at 1.90%, real rates are only about 0.50%. This seems a bit low to be called restrictive, but on the other hand, it is quite an increase from about two years ago (i.e., a real rate of -2.25% or so).

Chart 1: Treasury Yields and “FFR” 2007-2019

(Source)

Chart 2: Treasury Yield Curve Evolution

(Source)

Chart 3: Projected Balance Sheet Reductions Through 2019

(Source)

The stock market bulls think that the Fed hasn’t raised rates enough yet to kill the economy (e.g., Mark Kolakowski, 2018b). Indeed, the typical increase in the “FFR” during a modern Fed tightening cycle (in a low inflation environment) is about 4.00% (Chart 4 and Fed data since 1954). However, stock market bears think that when you add in the effects of “QT” (reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet) and the very flat-to-partially inverted yield curve (Chart 2 above), a recession is already baked in the cake (e.g., Benn Steil & Benjamin Della Rocca, 2018). This is where “The Shadow” comes into the story. There is something called the Shadow Federal Funds Rate (or Wu-Xia Shadow Rate; Charts 4 & 5), which represents an attempt to take account of the Fed’s balance sheet when policy rates are near the Zero Bound (cf. Chris Anstey, 2019). This is necessary because when rates are near the Zero Bound and the central bank uses extraordinary tools like “QE,” there are distortions in market price signals (Dee Gill, 2017; Anthony Mirhaydari, 2018; Mark Rzepczynski, 2019).

Chart 4: Previous Three Conventional Fed Tightening Cycles

Compared to the Current Cycle (With Shadow Rate)

(Source)

Chart 5: Effect of Balance Sheet Reduction (“QT”) Is to Raise De Facto Policy Rate Impacts

(Source)

The Fed Has Probably Already Over-Tightened

Using the shadow rate calculated from balance sheet effects, it is possible to infer that the Fed’s tightening cycle actually began right after “QE” ended; thus, tightening began all the way back in late 2014 or early 2015 (cf. Charts 6 & 7). There is a significant amount of estimation error in the Shadow Rate, but it is very similar to the Taylor Rule implied rate (Mark Rzepczynski, 2019; Op. cit.). In any case, the Wu-Xia Shadow Rate has apparently risen a grand total of over 5.25% since its trough in 2014 (cf. Charts 4 & 5 above; also Societe Generale calculations reported by Chris Anstey, 2019; Op. cit.). If this is even in the right ballpark, it suggests that the Fed has already effectively tightened more than in any other cycle since 1982. This implies that a recession is probably already on the way. The yield curve’s substantial flattening (Chart 1 above) and partial inversion (Chart 2 above) provide strong confirmation of the idea that the Fed’s effective tightening has been much higher than the simple increase in the “FFR” to 2.40%.

Chart 6: Timing of “QE” and “FFR” Changes

(Source)

Chart 7: Timing and Scale of Wu-Xia Shadow Rate Rise, 2015

(Black Line)

(Source)

Further confirmation of the probable damage being done by the simultaneous rate hike cycle and the “QT” program may be found in the stock market’s recent sharp decline, which gave December 2018 the worst market decline since 1931. I realize that this kind of thing always has more than one forcing function, but rates have to be pretty high on the list. As most people know, expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet under “QE” helped drive the market higher (along with share buybacks), and its removal must have a fairly negative effect (David Rosenberg, January 3, 2019). Rosenberg also points out that recessions start on average eight months after bond yields peak and five months after the S&P 500 peaks. So, when we examine the record (cf. Charts 8 & 9), we can see that the 10-Year bond yield peaked in early October, 2018 and the S&P 500 peaked in late September, 2018.

Therefore, a recession could perhaps begin sometime around March 2019, based on the peak in the S&P 500. The bond yield peak indicator takes a little longer, but would still predict that a recession could begin by July. Yield curve inversion indicators take even longer, with an average lag of 12 months; the center of the yield curve inverted in early December (Chart 10). This would put the beginning of a recession in December 2019.

Chart 8: 10-Year Bond Yields Peaked in Early October 2018

(Source)

Chart 9: The S&P 500 Peaked in Late September 2018

(Source)

Chart 10: The UST 5s-2s Yield Curve Inverted in December 2018

(Source)

Conclusions

The data presented here suggest that a recession could well have been triggered (in part) by an overly aggressive Fed tightening program that utilized two tools (“QT” and “FFR” increases) simultaneously in a completely unprecedented experiment. Other factors no doubt also played a role (Kevin Wilson, 2019). A recession may thus begin sometime during 2019.

It would seem prudent to adopt a very defensive portfolio posture if one is an investor, as opposed to a trader. In the end, I believe that those who own long-term Treasuries and gold will make a lot of money in the next 12-36 months, and those holding stocks will writhe in pain at their enormous paper losses. Allowing for human nature, most people will sell closer to the bottom than the top. A bull market for the US Treasury bond is historically the norm under these circumstances (Eric Hickman, 2018), and a strong one is likely again (Van Hoisington & Lacy Hunt, 2018). Given the current long-term sell-off from the January market high, the renewed sell-off from the October market high, and the state of certain national economies (e.g., China, Europe, Japan), it makes sense to invest some money in a gold fund like SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), but only as a short-term hedging trade, not a buy-and-hold position. The iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) is an alternative ETF that may be safer for those who want to hold it for a somewhat longer period of time. But the safest form of gold in the event of a true financial apocalypse is physical gold.

Also, for those discounting a possible near-term recession and bear market, some liquid alternatives like the Otter Creek Long/Short Opportunity Fund Inv (OTCRX) could be held to protect assets in the event of a much sharper market drawdown associated with deteriorating economic data. Those in a more defensive frame of mind because of the expected eventual market slide should also hold some long Treasuries in spite of bearish arguments to the contrary, as a stock market crash would be hugely supportive of bond prices: examples include the Wasatch-Hoisington U.S. Treasury Fund No Load (WHOSX), and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

