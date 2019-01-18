Summary

Newmont intends to acquire Goldcorp and retake its title of world biggest gold producer from Barrick Gold.

If the deal is completed, the new Newmont will have much bigger gold reserves, and it will also generate notably higher free cash flow.

The difference in production volumes should be relatively small, Barrick Gold will have an opportunity to become the no.1 again in the near future.

Both of the companies should have a similar level of indebtedness and hold several very interesting development assets.