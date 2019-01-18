Occidental Petroleum: Largest Permian Producer On Sale

Average unconventional Permian wells produce 300 KBOE in the first six months. This far surpasses the results of many competitive companies I follow.

The refusal to bid on the Qatar business may point to management's opinion of some weak pricing in the near future.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) receives nearly half of its production from the Permian. The combination of a thriving EOR business as well as an unconventional business has long made this company that top Permian producer in the nation. Now, with the market panic and a sort of market bounce, this is one adroit company management to watch for insider clues about the industry's future as well as potential answers to the future challenges.

Occidental already announced that it would not pursue managing a field in Qatar in the future. To some observers, this represents somewhat of a retrenchment or pullback as well as a possible bearish indicator of future pricing. Others feel that the acreage has had its day in the sun and now it's time for the sunset. Some feel that this may be a bargaining ploy. To me, it's a potential "straw in the wind" that needs to be taken in context of industry conditions and other company moves. So I am waiting to see what else management proposes to do for fiscal 2019.

Occidental sold some Permian midstream assets for $2.6 billion. The cash balance now is close to $3 billion. That is the highest cash balance in about two years. When combined with the pullback from Qatar, this company may be preparing for a period of soft pricing.

Long-term debt stands at about $10 billion. Third-quarter 2018 cash flow from operations of $2.4 billion and year-to-date cash flow from operations of $5.1 billion easily handle that debt load under current market conditions. Even though pricing is currently down from the third quarter, this debt situation still appears manageable.

Those of us with long memories remember that this management loaded California Resources (CRC) with debt and then spun off the division while keeping the cash from those debt offerings to survive the downturn that began in 2014. So far management does not appear to have the same level of concerns about the current pricing weakness. That could be good news for investors.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release

Almost all of the company growth has come from the Permian Resource Division. This is the unconventional part of Occidental Petroleum's Permian business. That Permian Resource production for the 2018 third quarter has increased about 50% from the fourth-quarter 2017 average production figure.

Occidental does have ongoing projects internationally. But they tend to be large projects that add production in lumps. There are some projects in process, but none of those will affect the current fiscal year materially. That leaves the main growth engine with the Permian Resource division.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Slides

Probably a big surprise to the market was the ability of management to leverage the excess midstream capacity in the Permian to some huge profits. Management had several ways to do this because Permian oil was being sold at a discount due to the scarcity of takeaway capacity. Meanwhile, Occidental was one of the few companies with excess midstream capacity and its own port. Some clear management choices included buying the oil at the going discount and then transporting that oil to more profitable markets as well as selling midstream capacity at a clear profit. Clearly, the midstream division is a clear winner until more Permian midstream capacity comes online in 2019.

The chemical division saw several key improvements as shown above. Less stated is the fact that several major projects were completed just a few years back. One of these included a joint venture ethylene plant near the Mexican border. As the projects gain operating time. Management gains knowledge to smoothly maintain optimal operating conditions. This coming industry downturn (if it happens) will feature a leaner and meaner Occidental Petroleum. In the meantime, earnings will improve as these relatively new projects optimize.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Slides

Operating costs are decreasing in the unconventional business at least in part because well flow rates continue to increase. It is far cheaper to collect production from a few wells producing large amounts than a large number of wells that are dribbling along at less than 100 BOED. The record well rates shown above point towards more operating improvements in the future.

For those who expect the forecast of production reduction as oil decline, there may be a production surprise. The continuing well improvements (such as the initial record flow rates shown above) may imply that unconventional production will continue to grow even if the industry cuts back drilling somewhat in response to weaker pricing.

Occidental has some of the lowest costs in the industry. The company has owned its Permian acreage decades before many competitors. That ownership alone gives it a huge cost advantage over many competitors. Furthermore, the company continues to report leading operational results as the industry improves. Management has noted that the company has reported about half of the top producing wells in the areas in which the company operates in the Permian.

Even the EOR business (Enhanced Oil Recovery) has reported cost decreases and new initiatives to decrease costs. That was an Occidental mainstay long before the unconventional business. Occidental currently has some of the lowest secondary recovery costs in the business as well.

This management is generally averse to cutting the dividend. Therefore management needs to make sure liquidity is adequate during times of weak commodity pricing. The recently high $3 billion cash balance and the announced sale of some midstream assets should assure investors that the dividend will continue at its current rate.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Slides

The first slide shows why costs are lowering. Wells that produce 300,000 BOE in the first six months are going to have some very low costs. Of that production Occidental now averages more than 120,000 BOE in the first 30 days as shown above. Wells with that kind of production will pay back very quickly and will probably build company cash flow quickly.

The company plans to exit 2018 with operating costs that are far more typical of a dry gas producer than an oil production company. There are companies with lower production costs than Occidental, but not many. A company with the production rates shown above will have lower cash flows at current oil pricing. However, new wells drilled at current prices will pay back reasonably well and will prove to be profitable. I follow a lot of companies that dream of a well that produces 200,000 BOE in the first year. This company beats that dream by a lot and continues to improve results.

Summary

Occidental has earnings that are more cyclical than many companies its size due to the lack of a consumer products division. Consumer products divisions often provide some stability not seen in the volatile oil and gas industry. Nor does this company have a refining division. Therefore future earnings will continue to be volatile with the industry cycle. The growing chemicals business may mitigate that cyclical nature somewhat in the future.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Slides

The Permian Unconventional business appears to be the immediate source of growth for the company. Management is exploring in Colombia, but meaningful production as a result of that exploration appears to be a few years away.

Similarly, Oman offers an attractive future. But that future appears to be fairly distant at the present time.

Investors can expect the midstream to continue to service the company needs. In the future, management will take advantage of market differentials to increase its profits as it did for the current fiscal year. Management also used the current market to sell some midstream capacity for a decent price.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Slides

Permian Resources is currently slated to grow production significantly in the fourth quarter. Far more interesting will be the guidance for the first quarter. This management generally maintains production when the WTI pricing falls below $50 as it is currently. But those plans can quickly change because it is very easy to ratchet up Permian drilling activity or decrease that activity based upon the perceived price of oil. Investors will learn a lot about the attitude of management towards industry conditions with the first quarter and fiscal year 2019 guidance.

The EOR business has substantially reduced costs during the current fiscal year. It will be interesting to see the capital budget for this division next year. Management has generally kept production stable and utilized any excess cash generated elsewhere. The new lower production costs may change that attitude in the future.

Generally production is slated to grow in the mid to maybe upper single digits through growth in the Permian Resource production. There are some international exploration and cost reduction initiatives that may contribute to profits at some point in the future.

In the meantime, this stock has a very attractive dividend that is likely to be sustained and increased in the future. The company's financial strength is investment grade. OXY has been more than adept at managing past industry downturns. The lowering costs should allow the company to breeze through the next industry downturn.

The current yield of about 5% means that an averaging appreciation of 10% would yield a double in the value of the initial investment every five years if the dividends were reinvested. This stock should easily meet that goal as the industry recovers from the current downturn. The risk of a lower price is probably very low. This stock has declined considerably from its highs.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Occidental Petroleum and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have 2 CRC long-dated calls.