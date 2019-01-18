Energy Transfer's Big Bold Bet On Appalachian NGL Exports

Marine exports, particularly to buyers in Northwest Europe, allows Appalachian NGL producers to get a better value for their product.

A lot of ink has been spilled over the Mariner East 2 pipeline, which is now partially operational via a clever workaround Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) cooked up, but I want to draw attention to why the Mariner East network is a valuable takeaway option in the first place. The Mariner East 1 and Mariner East 2 pipelines carry natural gas liquids produced and processed in Appalachia to the Marcus Hook Industrial Complex in Eastern Pennsylvania, which is situated along the Delaware River. Energy Transfer LP, which owns and operates those systems, offers NGL producers active in the prolific Marcellus and Utica plays a great takeaway option as the Marcus Hook facility has marine loading capabilities. Let's dig in.

Operational overview

The Marcus Hook Industrial Complex is situated on what used to be an old refinery. Back in 1902, the Marcus Hook Refinery was built on an 82-acre location that would later grow to become the much larger Marcus Hook facility. Due to unfavorable crack spreads, the refinery shut down in 2011 and Sunoco Logistics (now part of Energy Transfer) purchased the site in 2012. Various upgrades since then have allowed the 800-acre site to export 280,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day via marine vessel. The facility also has 65,000 bpd of ethane export capacity, but it isn't clear if that is included in the 280,000 bpd figure or not.

America has quickly become a juggernaut in the NGL exporting space as you can see below. Domestic supply vastly exceeds demand, making exports necessary to ensure upstream output reaches end buyers.

Source: US EIA

Natural gas liquids are represented by propane, butane, ethane, pentane, pentane plus (natural gasoline), and isobutane. Energy Transfer is specifically targeting upside from propane, butane, and ethane through these projects. These hydrocarbons are essential for producing products with a wide variety of industrial purposes, from plastics to synthetic rubber to anti-freeze to detergents to fuel.

Four marine docks are located at the facility which enable the loading of NGLs onto VLGCs, very large gas carriers. There are around 266 operational VLGCs in the world right now (or slightly more), which will rise up to 300 by 2020 based on current orders for new ships. That is double the amount of operational VLGCs at the beginning of 2015. Readers should note that the biggest of VLGCs can transport 48,000 metric tons of NGLs which is equivalent to almost 560,000 barrels.

Having the capacity to load the largest NGL marine carriers ensures these Appalachian-sourced NGLs exports are competitive on the global stage. Marine transportation costs vary wildly across distance based on the capacity of the ship, with larger ships sporting significantly cheaper transportation rates while smaller ships tend to see prohibitively high transportation costs as the distance between exporter and importer grows.

The US Department of Energy, using data from the EIA, published a NGL primer with a heavy focus on Appalachia back in June 2018. As you can see in the graph below, the DOE and EIA predict Appalachian NGL plant production (the amount of NGLs extracted from the natural gas stream versus gross production which incorporates rejected ethane volumes) will rise from 610,000 bpd in 2017 to 1.35 million bpd in 2025. Growth is expected to last through the end of 2049, if not longer, clearly highlighting the tremendous opportunity Energy Transfer is capitalizing on.

Source: US Department of Energy/US Energy Information Administration

Competitive exports

Sunoco Logistics signed an agreement with INEOS Europe to export ethane from the Marcus Hook facility to Europe back in 2012 under a 15-year agreement. Loading operations at the terminal are supported by five million barrels of NGL storage capacity and one million barrels of crude oil storage facility. That ethane is primarily being exported to steam crackers in Northwest Europe to produce ethylene and ultimately polyethylene, the world's most popular plastic product.

As American ethane prices are very competitive when compared to other options (such as making polypropylene with propylene, initially using propane as a feedstock to make propylene), Energy Transfer has apparently doubled the Marcus Hook's facility to export ethane since 2016 (to 65,000 bpd as mentioned above).

The economics of American ethane exports are so compelling that Energy Transfer plans on building another ethane export terminal, this time in the US Gulf Coast region (presumably Texas). Management aims to export ethane sourced from the midstream giant's enormous fractionation hub in Mont Belvieu, Texas, to steam crackers in China. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) brought the Morgan's Point ethane export terminal online back in 2016, which is situated along the Houston Ship Channel. American ethane exports are both capitalizing on strong global demand growth for plastic products and the cost-advantaged nature of booming domestic production.

Energy Transfer's management team noted that the netbacks for propane and butane exports are also very competitive to other takeaway options in America, as you can see in the graph below. NGL exports (ex-ethane) from the Marcus Hook facility to Northwest Europe clearly fetch a premium over sales to the US Gulf Coast (primarily based on prices at the Mont Belvieu Hub) and sales to the lesser known Conway NGLs Hub in Kansas (where there is a modest amount of fractionation capacity). This ensures the Marcus Hook facility and the Mariner East pipeline system will always be in high demand, as Energy Transfer faces little competition when offering one if not the best liquids takeaway option for Appalachian NGL producers.

Source: Energy Transfer LP

Energy Transfer supplies ethane, propane, and butane to the Marcus Hook facility through its Mariner East 1 and Mariner East 2 pipelines. Combined, both pipelines will have the capacity to transport 345,000 bpd of NGLs to the Marcus Hook facility once the Mariner East 2 system is fully completed. Note that the Mariner East 2 Pipeline, which at full capacity will have 275,000 bpd of takeaway capacity, is only operating at partial capacity due to the workaround mentioned above. Energy Transfer is using a small stretch of 12-inch pipe that used to carry refined products to connect the complete segments of its Mariner East 2 Pipeline until the last of the new pipe is laid down and commissioned in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

As an aside, the facility can also export NGLs via truck and rail as well, allowing the facility to meet domestic demand. That being said, Energy Transfer has its eye firmly trained on foreign markets when it comes to potentially expanding the Marcus Hook Industrial Complex's capabilities.

Final thoughts

When viewing the Mariner East and Marcus Hook developments, it is important to keep in mind why utilization rates along those systems are expected to remain high. Energy Transfer LP offers the best takeaway option for Appalachian NGLs producers and output in the region continues to skyrocket higher.

There remains plenty of room for Energy Transfer LP to further expand the storage and loading capacity at its Marcus Hook facility. Those expansions will be supported by expansions along the Mariner East system, including finishing the ME2 endeavor and moving forward with the ME 2X project. Investors interested in reading more about Energy Transfer LP should check out its soon-to-be completed Bayou Bridge Pipeline down in Louisiana by clicking that link. Thanks for reading.

Author's note: Some of the companies mentioned above don't trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, which come with their own unique sets of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.