The Architecture Of Modern Risk Management
About: Marshfield Concentrated Opportunity Fund (MRFOX), Includes: ACGL, NVR
by: Institute for Innovation Development
Summary
This article explores the thinking and implementation strategies of an independent money management firm that applies architectural design into portfolio and risk management.
Portfolio construction is akin to building structures in earthquake zones using basic tools of structural “engineering”, brick-by-brick investment decisions and a through line of resiliency from company to portfolio.
Identifying companies that embody strength, resiliency and know-how to pull punches.
[In the Institute for Innovation Development’s ongoing interviews with active asset managers, we are seeing a growing trend of portfolio construction exploration and experimentation driven by the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.