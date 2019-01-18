Wall Street Breakfast: Musk Slashes Tesla Workforce

Economy

Responding to reports of a possible trade detente between the U.S. and China, stocks across the globe are continuing their climb higher. On Thursday, the WSJ quoted Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as saying Washington could ease tariffs on Beijing, although the suggestion faced pushback from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Earnings season remains in full swing, and investors today will also be watching figures on U.S. industrial production and consumer sentiment.

"Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his Delegation's trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. Trump had already scrapped his own trip, but Steven Mnuchin, Mike Pompeo, Wilbur Ross, Robert Lighthizer and Chris Liddell were supposed to attend the meeting.

With just 70 days to go until Brexit day, compromise on a deal is still a long way away. Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is boycotting talks as Prime Minister Theresa May refuses to rule out a no-deal Brexit. She's also promised Brexiteers she won’t cave in on their key demands, making it more likely that Parliament will take control of the Brexit process.

Sweden's parliament has voted to give Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven a second term in office, ending more than four months of deadlock after an inconclusive election. The coalition deal will see Lofven cut taxes and deregulate the labor and property rental market, as well as prevent the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats from having a voice in policy.

Germany and China have signed agreements to strengthen coordination in banking, finance and capital markets, pledging to further open market access and deepen cooperation to broaden economic ties. Trade between the two nations has softened amid uncertainty caused by the U.S.-China trade war, but both have shown a willingness to demonstrate that the world remains multilateral.

Centralizing economic defenses six months after the lira's crash rippled through the economy, Turkey's President Erdogan has been granted emergency powers that give him broad authority to act when financial stability is deemed to be under threat. The Turkish parliament also approved the formation of a Financial Stability and Development Committee that will work to curb financial risks and provide security.

"The journey to a balanced oil market will take time, and is more likely to be a marathon than a sprint," according to the IEA's closely watched monthly report. Production cuts by OPEC and Russia are being offset by swelling U.S. shale oil supply and an uncertain demand outlook. In fact, the U.S. in 2019 "will reinforce its leadership as the world's number one crude producer."