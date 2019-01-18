Summary

NRC Group remains one of our top ideas for 2019. It trades at a 4 EBITDA turn discount to environmental/waste services peers on 2019 estimates, despite a far superior growth outlook.

The stock remains widely unknown, creating a compelling entry point at just 7.1x 2019 EV/EBITDA, particularly since NRC recently reaffirmed estimates.

This is a highly defensive space and business model. NRC has over 5,000 largely recurring customers, with almost non-existent customer churn, for non-discretionary spend items.

Low cap-ex, high regulatory moats, increasing margins, and a robust M&A pipeline (NRC historically acquires targets at 4x trailing EBITDA) all make NRC Group extremely attractive.

We see 80-100% upside to shares and as much as 7x return for warrants.