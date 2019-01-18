NRC Group remains one of our top ideas for 2019. It trades at a 4 EBITDA turn discount to environmental/waste services peers on 2019 estimates, despite a far superior growth outlook.
The stock remains widely unknown, creating a compelling entry point at just 7.1x 2019 EV/EBITDA, particularly since NRC recently reaffirmed estimates.
This is a highly defensive space and business model. NRC has over 5,000 largely recurring customers, with almost non-existent customer churn, for non-discretionary spend items.
Low cap-ex, high regulatory moats, increasing margins, and a robust M&A pipeline (NRC historically acquires targets at 4x trailing EBITDA) all make NRC Group extremely attractive.
We see 80-100% upside to shares and as much as 7x return for warrants.
We wrote about NRC Group (NRCG) on September 24th when it was still a pending SPAC merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. 3. Since then, the market went into a tailspin for small