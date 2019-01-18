Lazydays: A Self-Help Play With Significant Upside In The RV Space

We believe Lazydays has the most potential upside in the sector and just a $50mn market cap. We note substantial recent insider purchases.

RV players Thor Industries and Winnebago have seen healthy bounces in their share prices in 2019, as has Camping World, the largest RV dealer, yet P/Es remain in the single digits.

Like the entire RV space, Lazydays had a challenging 2018, less in terms of operating results, and more in terms of investor sentiment.

"Successful investing takes time, discipline and patience. No matter how great the talent or effort, some things just take time: You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant."

- Warren Buffett

2018 was a horrific year to be an RV OEM or investor. Capacity brought on in 2017 due to tight supply and protracted lead times, significantly inhibited wholesale purchases. Lead times shortened, concurrent with retail demand slowing from low double-digit annual increases to flattish, resulting in a double whammy for public players Thor Industries (THO) and Winnebago (WGO) who saw revenues and backlogs decline. In addition, the largest retail RV dealer, Camping World Holdings (CWH) saw its shares hit due to accounting concerns (which appear way overblown) and a hefty debt load.

Lazydays (LAZY) saw its shares hit as well, although through 3 quarters, revenue grew 1% from $478mn to $482mn, while adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $27.7mn and EBITDA margin improved 10bps.

All 3 companies have experienced a solid stock price bounce thus far in 2019, following awful 2018 and particularly 4Q declines.

Even with these bounces, Camping World, Thor, and Winnebago trade at 5.7x, 8.7x and 7.8x CY2019 consensus EPS, respectively. If this is indeed the trough following multiple negative estimate revisions (the market seems to be suggesting as much), then the stocks remain cheap.

We believe 4Q price declines reflect dramatic tax loss selling and fund redemptions, as well as a final set of negative estimate revisions.

What we've liked about Lazydays, and continue to like about Lazydays, is that we're generally optimistic that the RV sector will grow over time and that they have an exciting self-help story. Specifically, strong demographic trends towards RVs, including increased penetration from Baby Boomers, and growing demand from Gen-Xers and Millennials should lead to sustainable growth, notwithstanding a pause after a 10-year growth cycle. We don't believe it's game over.

However, we think while industry growth will influence sentiment and results (10% is far better than 2% shrinkage), we believe that Lazydays' business and share price can do well regardless of the environment. We think that Lazydays has a unique opportunity to make accretive acquisitions that should drive near 20% top line, and 20%+ bottom line growth.

In 2018, Lazydays completed the acquisition of Shorewood RV Center in Anoka, Minnesota and Tennessee RV Supercenter near Knoxville, Tennessee. Both of the acquisitions should be accretive to 2019 results and drive top line growth of ~$50mn, or about 7%. We suspect there will be leverage, making the impact to the bottom line greater, with potentially a 10% uplift to EBITDA.

Management has commented that they believe they have the financial and integration capacity to complete a transaction per quarter. That doesn't mean there will be one every quarter, but our sense from management is they believe 3-4 per year is realistic.

In its initial conversations with investors, management outlined a goal of getting to $2bn in revenue over 5 years. We're not sure they get there, but if they get anywhere close, and remain disciplined in their M&A approach, we believe upside to shares remains substantial. As Steve Dyer of Craig-Hallum wrote in his initiation report, "We see a path to $2 billion in sales, $120 million in EBITDA and a $50 stock in 5 years." We also see the path, and although they may not get there, we believe there is substantial upside from current prices. There's a lot of potential M&A out there, with likely far better opportunities given the challenges faced by the RV industry.

We remind readers of the incredible fragmentation of the RV industry. There are over 2000 acquisition targets. While many of them may be too small to matter, 2-4 acquisitions per year could make a tremendous difference.

Fragmentation Of The RV Dealership Industry

Source: Lazydays November Investor Presentation Page 15

While we may sound like unrepentant bulls, we'd point out that the investors that know the story best have been buying shares throughout late November and early December.

These insider purchases over a one-month span represent almost 3% of the company's market cap. We don't think Coliseum Capital, which is on the Board of the company is buying a $5.51 unless they believe shares are worth significantly more. In our experience, Coliseum is a very savvy, and patient investment firm. (For more on insider buys of stocks that took significant hits in 4Q, see our separate article: "SPACs Under Attack In 4Q, Insiders Stepping Up").

When Lazydays reports 4Q, we suspect they will give color on what they are seeing at retail, data demonstrating clean inventory, more used inventory on hand (which gated 3Q results), and a bullish view on their M&A pipeline. Lazydays CEO Bill Murnane is unlikely to issue guidance as he's stated that's company policy, a view espoused by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon.

When companies get where they're sort of living by so-called making the numbers, they do a lot of things that really are counter to the long-term interests of the business. - Warren Buffett

Regardless of guidance, the contribution of Shorewood RV Center and Tennessee RV Supercenter are almost certain to drive healthy growth in 2019. Likely additional acquisitions at 3-4x EBITDA in 2019 could make 2019, and certainly 2020 very big growth years. Given Lazydays' size and market cap, it's possible on any given day, to wake up to news of a truly transformative acquisition. We have confidence that in such a case, Mr. Murnane and the Lazydays team will have thoroughly diligenced the target before moving forward. With the bottom likely in for the sector, and Lazydays sitting with a clean balance sheet and industry-leading inventory turns, this is a story that doesn't keep us up at night and carries with it the potential for a significant asymmetrical outcome.

Disclaimer: This article was provided for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or security, or to provide you with an investment strategy, mentioned herein. Nor is this intended to be relied upon as the basis for making any purchase, sale or investment decision regarding any security. Rather, this merely expresses Dane's opinion, which is based on information obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable and has included references where practical and available. However, such information is presented "as is," without warrant of any kind, whether express or implied. Dane makes no representation as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use should anything be taken as a recommendation for any security, portfolio of securities, or an investment strategy that may be suitable for you.

Dane Capital Management, LLC (including its members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) (collectively, "Dane") along with its clients and/or investors may transact in the securities covered herein and may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of the initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Dane does not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein. Dane is not a broker/dealer or investment advisor registered with the SEC, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") or with any state securities regulatory authority. Before making any investment decision, you should conduct thorough personal research and due diligence, including, but not limited to, the suitability of any transaction to your risk tolerance and investment objectives and you should consult your own tax, financial and legal experts as warranted.

