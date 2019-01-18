Daseke: Down, But Not Out
We believe shares of Daseke are massively oversold and represent significant value.
Recent datapoints from Knight-Swift and JB Hunt suggest the trucking market remains healthy.
A solid outlook regarding 2019 free cash flow should quickly turn currently negative shareholder sentiment. Multiple recent insider buys increase our conviction.
At 4.4x 2019 EV/EBITDA, the valuation is ludicrously low. We anticipate FCF of $35-$60mn versus Daseke's current market cap of $250mn.
A single turn of EBITDA multiple expansion makes Daseke a $7 stock, 2 turns is $10+.
In 4Q, Daseke (DSKE) shares went into free-fall. Its shares nosedived 54.1% during 4Q. There was no earnings miss. There was no downward guidance. There was a single analyst downgrade, which we believe