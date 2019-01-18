Goldcorp: Not The Payday That Shareholders Envisioned

I favor other names over the long-term, but it's possible that some value in GG will finally be unlocked in the short-term because of this news.

NEM shareholders should be grateful for this purchase. I wish I could say the same for Goldcorp's shareholders.

Reasons are as follows: Small premium and not the exit GG shareholders envisioned, upside potential in GG (via NEM) has been severely capped, and NEM is a higher-cost producer with flat production.

Earlier this week, Newmont Mining announced that it was buying Goldcorp. While I was 100% behind Barrick and Randgold integrating, I have a much tougher time supporting NEM/GG.

Earlier this week, Newmont Mining (NEM) announced that it was buying Goldcorp (GG), making this an even larger deal than the Barrick (NYSE:GOLD)/Randgold merger announced several months ago (and which just closed on January 1, 2019).

While I was 100% behind Barrick and Randgold integrating, I have a much tougher time supporting NEM/GG.

For several reasons:

1. Goldcorp's stock price has been drastically underperforming, and Newmont is only paying a 17% premium for GG. Making matters worse, since it's an all-stock transaction, a large part of this premium has evaporated due to the decline in NEM since the merger was announced.

This isn't the exit or payday that Goldcorp's shareholders envisioned.

2. The upside potential in GG (via NEM) has now been severely capped. GG is an undervalued stock given the near-term growth plan, strong margins, along with its portfolio of long-term projects. It's the opposite for NEM. Now Goldcorp shareholders won't ever realize the fair value for the assets the company owns, as a large, overvalued mining entity is merging with a smaller undervalued rival.

Below shows the grade profile of Peñasquito, which is one of Goldcorp's flagship assets. This year, the mine will see a surge in base metal grades, and over the next several years, the gold grade is expected to almost double. None of this has been priced in. Goldcorp shareholders must be very disappointed that the value of bullish events like this one will never be fully realized. They will just get the watered-down version.

(Source: Goldcorp)

3. Newmont expects per ounce AISC to be in the $900s over the next few years and to average $925 per ounce from 2021-2023 (using the midpoint of guidance). Among the big three - Goldcorp, Newmont and Barrick - Newmont is by far the highest cost producer.

(Source: Newmont)

Meanwhile, production is expected to be flat, at best, for the next five years - assuming all of these projects get built.

(Source: Newmont)

Compare that to Goldcorp, which was forecasting AISC to drop to the $700 per ounce region by 2020 and gold production to increase 20% to around 3 million ounces.

(Source: Goldcorp)

Granted, Goldcorp's AISC for 2018 were revised higher ($850 per ounce) and production missed by 200,000 ounces. One could argue that if the company is missing expectations already, there is a good chance it won't hit its 2019-2020 targets. But Goldcorp has historically been a low-cost producer, and with improvements in grade at Peñasquito over the next few years, along with other mines seeing reductions in costs, it's highly likely that AISC would be trending lower and at least under $800 per ounce in a year or two. The same goes for production.

Is Goldcorp The Biggest Loser In All Of This?

Newmont shareholders are getting an absolute steal, and this acquisition makes NEM more appealing now than it was before. The inclusion of Goldcorp's assets will lower Newmont's AISC, and Newmont also gets some incremental near-term growth (above and beyond the 2.3 million ounces of current GG production) and a bevy of projects.

If Newmont hadn't done this deal, I could make a strong case for its stock to underperform in a gold bull market (no growth, weaker margins compared to other senior producers, already more than fairly valued, etc.). NEM will now appreciate more in value with GG in tow than it would without, and NEM shareholders should be grateful for this purchase.

I wish I could say the same for Goldcorp's shareholders. Unfortunately, now GG doesn't have the same type of appreciation potential as it did before. It's been heavily diluted.

Was this merger done by GG out of necessity? Did management of Goldcorp think this was the only way to get the stock price to finally move higher? I'm just trying to understand how this deal is in the best interest of GG shareholders.

At least this will result in even more M&A in the sector, which overall is an extremely positive development as it opens the door for mega appreciation in other mining stocks. But unfortunately (again), Goldcorp shareholders won't benefit from this either as the company is now "off the board."

It's ironic that Goldcorp is the one getting bought out, yet it seems like the biggest loser in all of this.

That's not to say I don't find this amalgamation of assets interesting. The sheer size of this new company (which will be the largest gold miner in the sector) and the quality and diversity of the portfolio certainly make this a "low-risk behemoth of a mining play." One that will most certainly attract a lot of attention from major funds. Looking at it from this angle maybe helps to better understand the decision by Goldcorp's management and the reason to do this deal. However, it still doesn't change the fact that potential gains are now much more limited. The problem with lower risk? Lower reward; that's the trade-off.

(Source: Newmont)

There are other options available in the space that have a more attractive risk/reward profile. For example, I still favor Barrick over this new GG/NEM entity. I see better value and upside potential in GOLD over the long-term, a more streamlined gold producer, and I like Thornton (Executive Chairman of Barrick) as he has orchestrated a dramatic turnaround of the company.

I do think it's possible that some value in GG will finally be unlocked in the short-term because of this news. Two things are now working in GG's favor. 1. It has much more downside protection given it's now tied to Newmont's stock. 2. Both Barrick and Randgold saw their stock prices surge when those two announced they were tying the knot, and they far outperformed the sector over the months following the news.

It's also possible we could see another potential acquirer enter the fray. Agnico Eagle (AEM), perhaps. Only if, though, it would be willing to accept a higher jurisdictional risk profile.

It might be worth owning some GG shares for the short-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD, GG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.