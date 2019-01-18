RCS: Price To Own Rising, Income And NAV Shrinking

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to assess the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) as an investment option at its current market price. RCS has managed a positive return since my last review and its income stream has remained steady, and high. However, the share price gain has come while the fund's underlying value has declined, pushing up the cost to own the fund. With RCS now trading at a premium in excess of 40%, all other metrics should be stellar to consider such an investment.

However, this is not the case, as income production is down in the short term and the fund has negative undistributed net investment income (UNII). Finally, Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), which constitute a large portion of RCS's portfolio, saw negative returns in 2018. While the market as a whole was under pressure, other funds exist with mortgage exposure that have more attractive valuations and earnings. This makes RCS seem like quite a risky option for 2019.

Background

First, a little about RCS. It is a closed-end fund whose objective is "to generate a level of income that's higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation." The majority of its portfolio consists of mortgage debt and US government bonds. Currently, the fund is trading at $9.90/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.072/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.73%.

I reviewed RCS about four months ago, and was generally bearish on the fund, predominately because I felt the price to own it was simply too high. Since that time, RCS's performance has surprised me, giving investors a total return above 2%. However, this return has come at a cost, as the gain is being driven almost entirely by a rising premium to own the fund, and not improving underlying performance. Therefore, my outlook for RCS remains bearish, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation - Still Much Too High

RCS is currently the second most expensive Pimco CEF, in terms of premium to NAV, and is only one of two offerings that have a premium above 40%. Therefore, a discussion around valuation is critical when examining the fund as an investment option. While having a high premium is not necessarily "bad," it does warrant concern because the fund could be prone to a large drop if investor sentiment swings against it. Of course, with RCS, a high premium has persisted over the long term, as is the case with many Pimco CEFs. This tells me avoiding the fund on valuation alone is not necessarily the right move.

That being said, RCS's price this time around continues to give me a large amount of concern. While the fund does typically have a large premium, it keeps getting higher, which makes me question how sustainable this trading pattern is. For instance, when I reviewed the fund in May, RCS had a premium around 30%. In September, that figure had risen to 39%. At current levels, the premium has moved up even further, clocking in over 41% and trading well above its average premium, as illustrated in the chart below:

Current Premium To NAV 41.24% Average Premium to NAV - 2 year 27.46% 2-year Premium High 43.19% 2-year Premium Low 11.48%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, RCS is trading about 50% higher than its average price right now, which makes the fund expensive in isolation. Furthermore, it is only slightly off its 2-year high, telling me the chances of RCS's share price going higher from here, without corresponding NAV increases, seems unlikely.

The reason why I'm not confident in a short-term NAV increase is because the fund has seen its NAV erode consistently over the past year. In fact, its NAV is down sharply over the past year, as illustrated in the chart below:

Current NAV 1-Year NAV Return 2-Year NAV Return $6.96/share (9.84%) (9.02%)

This helps explain RCS's continuously more expensive valuation - the underlying value of the fund is not keeping up. With share price gains continuing, investors may not feel the declining NAV is much to worry about. But those two trends can only exist together for so long. At some point, investors are going to stop paying an ever-increasing price for an asset that is declining in value. When this will happen is anyone's guess, but it is not a trade opportunity that I would want to take.

UNII Report - Income Figures Are Declining

My next point on RCS concerns the fund's income production, which is also negative in the short term. In fairness, there are not any glaring red flags, to the point where I do not see a distribution cut coming any time soon. So investors who are invested predominately for the high yield likely do not have a reason to panic, yet. However, the trend is moving in the wrong direction, which is something to keep a keen eye on going forward. To illustrate, consider RCS's UNII report in the month of December:

As you can see, RCS had flat UNII, as well as coverage ratios at 100%, or better. Looking at the January report, we see these metrics have fallen:

Source: Pimco

Paying particular attention to the UNII balance and the 3-month rolling coverage ratio, we can see the income production has fallen in a month-over-month comparison. The fund now has a negative balance of UNII, which is not sustainable in the long run. Furthermore, its previously impressive 3-month coverage ratio of 103% has dropped over 11%, down to just 92%.

My takeaway here is, while RCS is priced for perfection, its performance is anything but. While this short-term trend could certainly reverse, the decline is not comforting given the expensive price investors would need to pay for shares right now. Until these metrics improve, I would not consider RCS a sound investment choice at current levels.

Agency MBS Showing Resilience

I now want to focus on the individual holdings for RCS, and discuss the recent performance of its largest sector by weighting. Specifically, this refers to the Agency MBS market, which makes up almost two-thirds of the fund's portfolio, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Pimco

Therefore, understanding how this sector is performing is important in the evaluation of RCS. Throughout 2018, Agency MBS performed relatively well, considering many fixed-income investments saw declines. Importantly, Agency MBS traded in a narrow range throughout 2018, illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Guggenheim

As you can see, the sector's return, while negative, remained stable, even as the broader bond market struggled with rising interest rates. This tells me the sector was a fairly reliable play during a period of market volatility, especially for fixed income, although it was not overly favorable because it did register a negative return.

My takeaway here is the underlying holdings in RCS are holding up as well as can be expected given the market environment. Furthermore, with the Fed advocating fewer interest rate hikes in 2019 and mortgage applications soaring as a result, the outlook for funds with housing exposure is fairly strong. Therefore, RCS's make-up is fairly positive, but investors need to put this in perspective when considering the other attributes of the fund.

Bottom Line

RCS has seen pretty good short-term performance, registering a positive return over the past four months. This is not a metric that many funds are able to claim. While good on the surface, it has come at a cost, as the share price gains have been due almost entirely to speculation. Investors have bid up the market price for the fund, but the NAV has not kept pace, widening the premium in the process. Worryingly, this premium is at the very top of the fund's two-year trading range, which tells me a correction is likely on the horizon.

Furthermore, RCS has seen its income production decline since last month, which makes me question why investors are so willing to overpay for this particular fund. Despite this, I do believe RCS is comprised of the right kind of debt going forward, as Agency MBS remained relatively stable throughout 2018, and the housing market is showing signs of strength. In summary, I feel RCS is exposed to the right kind of debt, but its overall risk profile is just too unattractive for me. Therefore, I continue to pass on this investment, and would recommend investors look elsewhere for high yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.