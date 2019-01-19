Orocobre Should Remain Very Profitable At The Current Lithium Price

But even at that price, Orocobre is attractively priced, given the strong cash position representing 50% of the market cap, and the growth projections.

OROCF expects the received price in the second quarter of its financial year to be below $11,000/T.

Introduction

After a few good years, boosted by a higher lithium carbonate price, the share price of Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) has decreased again to the current level of A$3.25. While I wholeheartedly agree with the market Orocobre appeared to be relatively fairly valued on the back of a lithium hype, I also think the share price has now corrected too much.

Although the US listing is relatively liquid, I would recommend trading in Orocobre’s share using the facilities of the ASX, where the average daily volume is approximately 1.1 million shares. The ticker symbol in Australia is ORE, and the market capitalization is currently A$850M using a current share count of 261 million shares.

The market didn’t like Orocobre’s December update

In a recent update, Orocobre confirmed a lower lithium price, which will obviously have a negative impact on the revenue, but even at the recently announced lithium carbonate price of $10,800/t, Orocobre should still be making plenty of cash flow despite a weak production result in the first quarter of the financial year.

In financial Q1 (which is the third quarter of the calendar year), Orocobre produced just 2,293 tonnes of LCE, a 36% decrease compared to Q4 FY 2018. Of those 2,293 tonnes, 2,144 tonnes were sold at a sky-high price of almost $15,000/t. The gross cash margin per produced tonne of lithium carbonate was just over $10,000/t as Orocobre was able to sell its carbonate at almost $15,000/t, and even during the quarter with a low lithium production (due to seasonally lower evaporation rates and a two-week shutdown of the processing plant), the production cost remained limited to less than US$4,650/t.

This means that even at an average LCE price of $10,800/t and assuming a slightly lower production cost (due to economies of scale thanks to a higher average output), Orocobre will still be making in excess of US$6,000/t in operating cash flow. And even if the normalized production rate wouldn’t exceed the 12,500 tonnes per year (the nameplate capacity of the project is 17,500 tonnes per year, but Orocobre hasn’t been able to reach that official output rate yet), the full-year operating cash flow would be around US$75M per year. Orocobre’s 66.5% stake in the project would give it an attributable cash flow result of almost exactly US$50M.

Granted, the operating subsidiary (Olaroz) will still have to make interest payments and pay some taxes, and it will very likely keep the majority, if not all of the cash flow, inside the operating subsidiary. And that’s probably something the market still doesn’t understand. Orocobre’s 66.5% stake in the Olaroz mine is accounted for using the equity method (and despite Orocobre having a majority stake in the project, the financial results of the operating subsidiary are not consolidated on Orocobre’s financial statements).

This means that the only cash flow that will hit Orocobre’s own financial statements will be the cash flow from the other activities, as well as potential dividend payments from the operating subsidiary that are being paid to its shareholders. To find out how well the operating subsidiary is doing, we will have to check one of the footnotes to the financial statements, which discusses the performance of Orocobre’s main subsidiary.

In FY 2018, which ended on June 30, 2018, the net income attributable to Orocobre was almost US$20M (approximately A$28M using an USD/AUD exchange rate of 1.39) despite a US$10M currency loss and a total tax pressure of approximately 50%. If we would exclude the foreign currency loss from the equation, Orocobre’s attributable net income would have been approximately US$27M, and this includes a 13% tax on net assets held in Argentina. This also was a one-time expense related to the increase of the Argentinean withholding tax from 7% in 2018 to 13% in 2020. This pushed the effective tax rate to roughly 50% instead of the normalized 35% (which will decrease to 25% by 2020).

So, if I would now try to isolate ‘the noise’ and just look at the normalized results, excluding FX losses and applying a normalized tax rate, the pre-tax income of the operating subsidiary (on a 100% level) would have been US$73M resulting in a net income of US$47.5M, of which US$31.5M would be attributable to Orocobre. The free cash flow result would have been even slightly higher as the total amount of capex was lower than the depreciation charges.

So, by selling approximately 12,500 tonnes of lithium carbonate (on a 100% basis) at an average of US$12,578 and a production cost of approximately US$4,200/t, Orocobre’s stake of the operating subsidiary’s net income was approximately US$31.5M. This also allows us now to calculate Orocobre’s expected net income based on a lithium carbonate price of just $10,000/t. Using a similar output (although I’m not sure Orocobre’s H2 production will be sufficient to catch up with the lower production in H1), Orocobre’s attributable net income would still be approximately US$22M or US$0.084 per share which is A$0.117 per share.

That’s indeed not impressive, but you should keep in mind Orocobre’s balance sheet also contains US$317M in net cash. That’s a net cash position of A$440M, or A$1.68 per share. That means that, based on the current share price of A$3.35, Orocobre’s enterprise value per share is just A$1.67/share, and its annualized normalized P/E ratio would be just 15, using the current conservative assumptions.

Meanwhile, Orocobre continues to expand its activities, both at Olaroz and Cauchari

Orocobre has no intention to continue to produce lithium carbonate at a rate of 12,500 tonnes per year. The nameplate capacity of the production is 17,500 tonnes per year, but Orocobre has already signed agreements to more than double the production to 42,500 tonnes out output.

Of the 42,500 tonnes, 17,500 tonnes will be battery grade LCE, 15,500 tpa will be technical grade lithium carbonate while an additional 9,500 tonnes of technical lithium carbonate will be used as feedstock for the already planned 10,000 tonnes per year lithium hydroxide production plant in Japan.

The total expansion of the project will cost US$295M (including $25M in contingency), and that’s why I previously argued the operating subsidiary will very likely keep as much cash as possible in the bank to fund the equity portion of the expansion. Orocobre expects to borrow $180M from a Japanese bank, which means the equity requirement would be US$115M, of which US$77M would be attributable to Orocobre. So, even if Orocobre decides to wire the needed cash from the Orocobre account to the operating subsidiary, it would still have in excess of US$225M in cash on its balance sheet.

Investment thesis

It looks like the market was expecting the lithium hype to continue forever, but it seems to be ‘forgetting’ Orocobre’s Olaroz project will still generate plenty of cash flow at $10,000 lithium.

Thanks to these robust margins and the strong cash position, I think Orocobre remains one of the best options to maintain exposure to the lithium market and benefit from potential higher prices and production volumes, while the US$317M in cash in the bank offers downside protection.

